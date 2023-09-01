Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.13
|9.44
|77.28
|107.20
|127.17
|461.10
|450.10
|1.73
|19.67
|37.23
|69.46
|19.25
|46.34
|-63.35
|7.11
|3.59
|11.65
|16.97
|32.78
|245.94
|168.41
|3.40
|9.48
|20.96
|36.80
|42.99
|57.07
|14.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH2004PLC145760 and registration number is 145760. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is ₹308.61 Cr as on Jul 04, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is 327.36 and PB ratio of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is 14.34 as on Jul 04, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is ₹280.55 as on Jul 04, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is ₹294.55 and 52-week low of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is ₹93.00 as on Jul 04, 2023.