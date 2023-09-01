Follow Us

URAVI T & WEDGE LAMPS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Equipment Lamp | Smallcap | NSE
₹280.55 Closed
00
As on Jul 4, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹267.95₹280.60
₹280.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.00₹294.55
₹280.55
Open Price
₹273.80
Prev. Close
₹280.55
Volume
0

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1284.78
  • R2289.02
  • R3297.43
  • Pivot
    276.37
  • S1272.13
  • S2263.72
  • S3259.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5125.47251.3
  • 10129.31254.35
  • 20126.66255.4
  • 50111.62243.13
  • 10087.18215.2
  • 20070.09176.58

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.139.4477.28107.20127.17461.10450.10
1.7319.6737.2369.4619.2546.34-63.35
7.113.5911.6516.9732.78245.94168.41
3.409.4820.9636.8042.9957.0714.48

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. Share Holdings

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd.

Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH2004PLC145760 and registration number is 145760. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Damji Gada
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Kaushik Damji Gada
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Brijesh Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Niken Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sreedhar Ramachandran Ayalur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neha Sunil Huddar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shreya Ramkrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd.?

The market cap of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is ₹308.61 Cr as on Jul 04, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is 327.36 and PB ratio of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is 14.34 as on Jul 04, 2023.

What is the share price of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is ₹280.55 as on Jul 04, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is ₹294.55 and 52-week low of Uravi T & Wedge Lamps Ltd. is ₹93.00 as on Jul 04, 2023.

