Uravi Defence and Technology Share Price

NSE
BSE

URAVI DEFENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Uravi Defence and Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹145.00 Closed
-0.65₹ -0.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Uravi Defence and Technology Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹138.75₹145.95
₹145.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹138.75₹587.95
₹145.00
Open Price
₹145.95
Prev. Close
₹145.95
Volume
33,256

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Uravi Defence and Technology has declined 12.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.72%.

Uravi Defence and Technology’s current P/E of 76.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Uravi Defence and Technology Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uravi Defence and Technology		-3.01-23.58-19.44-62.81-63.70-19.36-12.11
Varroc Engineering		-2.21-8.31-17.89-6.9725.8928.394.85
FIEM Industries		-2.28-0.24-4.280.6059.0537.7748.55
Lumax Industries		-0.1714.934.1542.28150.6352.1128.40
Jagan Lamps		-10.71-13.59-18.34-27.65-12.478.4012.00

Over the last one year, Uravi Defence and Technology has declined 63.70% compared to peers like Varroc Engineering (25.89%), FIEM Industries (59.05%), Lumax Industries (150.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Uravi Defence and Technology has underperformed peers relative to Varroc Engineering (4.85%) and FIEM Industries (48.55%).

Uravi Defence and Technology Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Uravi Defence and Technology Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5150.79150.48
10161.01157.04
20172.32166.46
50185.15182.46
100198.67217.81
200330.37281.23

Uravi Defence and Technology Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uravi Defence and Technology saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 7.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Uravi Defence and Technology Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Mar 03, 2026, 4:58 AM ISTUravi Defence - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Feb 21, 2026, 3:10 AM ISTUravi Defence - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Feb 15, 2026, 1:51 AM ISTUravi Defence - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Feb 14, 2026, 11:22 PM ISTUravi Defence - Un Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ended December 31,2025
Feb 14, 2026, 8:55 PM ISTUravi Defence - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026.

About Uravi Defence and Technology

Uravi Defence and Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH2004PLC145760 and registration number is 145760. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Damji Gada
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Kaushik Damji Gada
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shlok Kaushik Gada
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shreya Ramkrishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sreedhar Ramachandran Ayalur
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Niken Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Uravi Defence and Technology Share Price

What is the share price of Uravi Defence and Technology?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uravi Defence and Technology is ₹145.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uravi Defence and Technology?

The Uravi Defence and Technology is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uravi Defence and Technology?

The market cap of Uravi Defence and Technology is ₹164.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uravi Defence and Technology?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uravi Defence and Technology are ₹145.95 and ₹138.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uravi Defence and Technology?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uravi Defence and Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uravi Defence and Technology is ₹587.95 and 52-week low of Uravi Defence and Technology is ₹138.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Uravi Defence and Technology performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uravi Defence and Technology has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -23.76% for the past month, -22.65% over 3 months, -63.72% over 1 year, -19.36% across 3 years, and -12.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uravi Defence and Technology?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uravi Defence and Technology are 76.84 and 3.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Uravi Defence and Technology News

