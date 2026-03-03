Here's the live share price of Uravi Defence and Technology along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Uravi Defence and Technology has declined 12.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -63.72%.
Uravi Defence and Technology’s current P/E of 76.84x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uravi Defence and Technology
|-3.01
|-23.58
|-19.44
|-62.81
|-63.70
|-19.36
|-12.11
|Varroc Engineering
|-2.21
|-8.31
|-17.89
|-6.97
|25.89
|28.39
|4.85
|FIEM Industries
|-2.28
|-0.24
|-4.28
|0.60
|59.05
|37.77
|48.55
|Lumax Industries
|-0.17
|14.93
|4.15
|42.28
|150.63
|52.11
|28.40
|Jagan Lamps
|-10.71
|-13.59
|-18.34
|-27.65
|-12.47
|8.40
|12.00
Over the last one year, Uravi Defence and Technology has declined 63.70% compared to peers like Varroc Engineering (25.89%), FIEM Industries (59.05%), Lumax Industries (150.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Uravi Defence and Technology has underperformed peers relative to Varroc Engineering (4.85%) and FIEM Industries (48.55%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|150.79
|150.48
|10
|161.01
|157.04
|20
|172.32
|166.46
|50
|185.15
|182.46
|100
|198.67
|217.81
|200
|330.37
|281.23
In the latest quarter, Uravi Defence and Technology saw a drop in promoter holding to 54.20%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 7.93%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Mar 03, 2026, 4:58 AM IST
|Uravi Defence - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Feb 21, 2026, 3:10 AM IST
|Uravi Defence - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Feb 15, 2026, 1:51 AM IST
|Uravi Defence - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Feb 14, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
|Uravi Defence - Un Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ended December 31,2025
|Feb 14, 2026, 8:55 PM IST
|Uravi Defence - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Saturday, February 14, 2026.
Uravi Defence and Technology Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31500MH2004PLC145760 and registration number is 145760. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electric lighting equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.35 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uravi Defence and Technology is ₹145.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Uravi Defence and Technology is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Uravi Defence and Technology is ₹164.72 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uravi Defence and Technology are ₹145.95 and ₹138.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uravi Defence and Technology stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uravi Defence and Technology is ₹587.95 and 52-week low of Uravi Defence and Technology is ₹138.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Uravi Defence and Technology has shown returns of -0.65% over the past day, -23.76% for the past month, -22.65% over 3 months, -63.72% over 1 year, -19.36% across 3 years, and -12.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uravi Defence and Technology are 76.84 and 3.27 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.