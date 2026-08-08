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UR Sugar Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

UR SUGAR INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of UR Sugar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.75 Closed
1.48₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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UR Sugar Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.65₹2.80
₹2.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.81₹6.80
₹2.75
Open Price
₹2.80
Prev. Close
₹2.71
Volume
99,837

Source: Dion Global

UR Sugar Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
UR Sugar Industries		4.17-2.14-9.84-11.00-53.07-41.18-34.77
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, UR Sugar Industries has declined 53.07% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, UR Sugar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

UR Sugar Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

UR Sugar Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.672.67
102.712.69
202.742.72
502.772.75
1002.712.85
2003.153.4

Source: Dion Global

UR Sugar Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, UR Sugar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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UR Sugar Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:44 PM IST ISTUR Sugar Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, August 10, 2026 At 02:00
Jul 10, 2026, 08:29 PM IST ISTUR Sugar Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 19, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTUR Sugar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 19, 2026, 09:03 PM IST ISTUR Sugar Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 19, 2026, 09:01 PM IST ISTUR Sugar Industries - Financials Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About UR Sugar Industries

UR Sugar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100KA2010PLC180141 and registration number is 180141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Lava Ramesh Katti
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Umesh Katti
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Kush Katti
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Makabul Kaseemsab Ammangi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Basavaraj Veerappa Hagargi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratibha Pramod Munnolli
    Independent Director

FAQs on UR Sugar Industries Share Price

What is the share price of UR Sugar Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UR Sugar Industries is ₹2.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is UR Sugar Industries?

The UR Sugar Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UR Sugar Industries?

The market cap of UR Sugar Industries is ₹14.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of UR Sugar Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of UR Sugar Industries are ₹2.80 and ₹2.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UR Sugar Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UR Sugar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UR Sugar Industries is ₹6.80 and 52-week low of UR Sugar Industries is ₹1.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the UR Sugar Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The UR Sugar Industries has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, -2.14% for the past month, -9.84% over 3 months, -53.07% over 1 year, -41.18% across 3 years, and -34.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UR Sugar Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UR Sugar Industries are -59.01 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

UR Sugar Industries News

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