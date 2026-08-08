What is the share price of UR Sugar Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UR Sugar Industries is ₹2.75 as on .

What kind of stock is UR Sugar Industries? The UR Sugar Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of UR Sugar Industries? The market cap of UR Sugar Industries is ₹14.44 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of UR Sugar Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of UR Sugar Industries are ₹2.80 and ₹2.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UR Sugar Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UR Sugar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UR Sugar Industries is ₹6.80 and 52-week low of UR Sugar Industries is ₹1.81 as on .

How has the UR Sugar Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The UR Sugar Industries has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, -2.14% for the past month, -9.84% over 3 months, -53.07% over 1 year, -41.18% across 3 years, and -34.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of UR Sugar Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UR Sugar Industries are -59.01 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global