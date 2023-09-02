Follow Us

UR SUGAR INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.90 Closed
-5.63-0.71
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

UR Sugar Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.86₹12.83
₹11.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.90₹19.45
₹11.90
Open Price
₹12.83
Prev. Close
₹12.61
Volume
1,59,203

UR Sugar Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.54
  • R213.17
  • R313.51
  • Pivot
    12.2
  • S111.57
  • S211.23
  • S310.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.7612.41
  • 1016.6412.52
  • 201712.8
  • 5016.2113.26
  • 10014.9613.51
  • 20017.1113.97

UR Sugar Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.46-11.45-17.75-4.87-25.52-1.30179.14
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

UR Sugar Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

UR Sugar Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About UR Sugar Industries Ltd.

HKG Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100MH2010PLC340313 and registration number is 208333. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yatin Bhupendra Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Meet Paresh Shah
    Non.Exe\Ind.Director
  • Mr. HemangHasmukhrai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shikha Mukesh Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemant P Vastani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lava Ramesh Katti
    Additional Director

FAQs on UR Sugar Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of UR Sugar Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of UR Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹62.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of UR Sugar Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of UR Sugar Industries Ltd. is -76.28 and PB ratio of UR Sugar Industries Ltd. is 3.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of UR Sugar Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UR Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹11.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of UR Sugar Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UR Sugar Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UR Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹19.45 and 52-week low of UR Sugar Industries Ltd. is ₹9.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

