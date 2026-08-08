Here's the live share price of UR Sugar Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|UR Sugar Industries
|4.17
|-2.14
|-9.84
|-11.00
|-53.07
|-41.18
|-34.77
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, UR Sugar Industries has declined 53.07% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, UR Sugar Industries has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.67
|2.67
|10
|2.71
|2.69
|20
|2.74
|2.72
|50
|2.77
|2.75
|100
|2.71
|2.85
|200
|3.15
|3.4
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, UR Sugar Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.21%, and public shareholding moved down to 73.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:44 PM IST IST
|UR Sugar Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Monday, August 10, 2026 At 02:00
|Jul 10, 2026, 08:29 PM IST IST
|UR Sugar Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 19, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|UR Sugar Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 19, 2026, 09:03 PM IST IST
|UR Sugar Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 19, 2026, 09:01 PM IST IST
|UR Sugar Industries - Financials Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
Source: Dion Global
UR Sugar Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15100KA2010PLC180141 and registration number is 180141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for UR Sugar Industries is ₹2.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UR Sugar Industries is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of UR Sugar Industries is ₹14.44 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of UR Sugar Industries are ₹2.80 and ₹2.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which UR Sugar Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of UR Sugar Industries is ₹6.80 and 52-week low of UR Sugar Industries is ₹1.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The UR Sugar Industries has shown returns of 1.48% over the past day, -2.14% for the past month, -9.84% over 3 months, -53.07% over 1 year, -41.18% across 3 years, and -34.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of UR Sugar Industries are -59.01 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global