What is the Market Cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd.? The market cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is ₹263.93 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd.? P/E ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is 6.81 as on .

What is the share price of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is ₹373.85 as on .