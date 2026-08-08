What is the share price of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹90.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture? The Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture? The market cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹91.68 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture? Today’s highest and lowest price of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture are ₹93.00 and ₹90.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹314.40 and 52-week low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹76.50 as on .

How has the Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture performed historically in terms of returns? The Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, -12.22% over 3 months, -38.78% over 1 year, -27.62% across 3 years, and -2.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture are 12.26 and 1.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global