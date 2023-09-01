Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UPSURGE SEEDS OF AGRICULTURE LTD.

Sector : Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology | Smallcap | NSE
₹373.85 Closed
7.7126.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹360.00₹375.00
₹373.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹167.05₹911.80
₹373.85
Open Price
₹360.00
Prev. Close
₹347.10
Volume
4,200

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1380
  • R2385
  • R3395
  • Pivot
    370
  • S1365
  • S2355
  • S3350

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5301.97358.36
  • 10313.43364.15
  • 20318.27374.03
  • 50239.29404.21
  • 100119.64428.08
  • 20059.82398.81

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.59-5.04-27.04-6.6079.38155.10155.10
4.191.1014.2138.26-14.6117.6515.01
0.950.5113.5217.7620.8351.2154.34
-1.07-4.548.191.4419.90-5.68-15.10
-6.84-20.26-29.35-22.88315.242,144.122,582.09
0.15-4.1222.8384.93-28.541,109.181,109.18
-6.05-11.29-23.71-23.92268.75667.231,021.67
-1.44-1.1624.9044.1315.93-28.41-59.11
2.0217.81104.6990.96306.83330.92315.08

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. Share Holdings

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd.

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100GJ2017PLC099597 and registration number is 099597. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arvindkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Viken Jentilal Kakadiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sonalben Arvindbhai Kakadiya
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pankajbhai Chandulal Kotak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rasik Vallbhbhai Moliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Hiteshkumar Kakkad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd.?

The market cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is ₹263.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is 6.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is ₹373.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is ₹911.80 and 52-week low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is ₹167.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data