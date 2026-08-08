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Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Share Price

NSE
BSE

UPSURGE SEEDS OF AGRICULTURE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹90.90 Closed
2.36₹ 2.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.90₹93.00
₹90.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹76.50₹314.40
₹90.90
Open Price
₹93.00
Prev. Close
₹88.80
Volume
1,712

Source: Dion Global

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture		5.882.89-12.22-34.60-38.78-27.62-2.45
LT Foods		4.1912.07-1.081.18-7.3032.8543.53
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.628.39-2.1911.594.5119.813.29
KRBL		7.851.920.191.951.83-1.387.19
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-1.684.903.7724.5561.5212.3512.21
Kaveri Seed Company		-2.30-15.65-23.84-12.31-30.269.621.41
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		4.17-13.492.52-13.08-12.957.054.17
Sanstar		1.49-6.4822.6725.2033.30-0.48-0.29
GRM Overseas		0.67-9.62-45.10-44.51-22.6616.27-10.60
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.59-4.22-6.820.72-4.2410.6717.18
Gulshan Polyols		3.837.328.9045.1819.220.84-1.10
AVT Natural Products		0.552.194.403.473.40-6.740.98
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		7.060.64-7.29-1.75-31.36-30.9722.52
Regaal Resources		5.346.39-1.1040.06-34.45-13.13-8.10
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.56-8.03-12.31-9.97-6.74-8.51-5.57
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-8.65-13.012.8217.98-12.1817.1722.48
Indo US Bio-Tech		0.04-6.17-27.47-37.69-54.39-34.65-22.53
Sheel Biotech		-4.26-0.6142.30-9.33-31.87-12.01-7.39
TBI Corn		1.45-0.08-6.03-16.02-29.83-32.78-21.20
KCK Industries		-13.4222.767.87-25.23-61.0752.7025.66

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture has declined 38.78% compared to peers like LT Foods (-7.30%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.51%), KRBL (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.53%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.29%).

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.4384.42
1085.6985.8
2091.7389.51
5097.8100.48
100125.41114.98
200133.33130.36

Source: Dion Global

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100GJ2017PLC099597 and registration number is 099597. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arvindkumar Jadavjibhai Kakadia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Viken Jentilal Kakadiya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sonalben Arvindbhai Kakadiya
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pankajbhai Chandulal Kotak
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rasik Vallbhbhai Moliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Hiteshkumar Kakkad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinodbhai Rajabhai Bhadaraka
    Independent Director

FAQs on Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Share Price

What is the share price of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹90.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture?

The Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture?

The market cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹91.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture are ₹93.00 and ₹90.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹314.40 and 52-week low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹76.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture performed historically in terms of returns?

The Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, -12.22% over 3 months, -38.78% over 1 year, -27.62% across 3 years, and -2.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture are 12.26 and 1.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture News

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