Here's the live share price of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture
|5.88
|2.89
|-12.22
|-34.60
|-38.78
|-27.62
|-2.45
|LT Foods
|4.19
|12.07
|-1.08
|1.18
|-7.30
|32.85
|43.53
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.62
|8.39
|-2.19
|11.59
|4.51
|19.81
|3.29
|KRBL
|7.85
|1.92
|0.19
|1.95
|1.83
|-1.38
|7.19
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-1.68
|4.90
|3.77
|24.55
|61.52
|12.35
|12.21
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-2.30
|-15.65
|-23.84
|-12.31
|-30.26
|9.62
|1.41
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|4.17
|-13.49
|2.52
|-13.08
|-12.95
|7.05
|4.17
|Sanstar
|1.49
|-6.48
|22.67
|25.20
|33.30
|-0.48
|-0.29
|GRM Overseas
|0.67
|-9.62
|-45.10
|-44.51
|-22.66
|16.27
|-10.60
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.59
|-4.22
|-6.82
|0.72
|-4.24
|10.67
|17.18
|Gulshan Polyols
|3.83
|7.32
|8.90
|45.18
|19.22
|0.84
|-1.10
|AVT Natural Products
|0.55
|2.19
|4.40
|3.47
|3.40
|-6.74
|0.98
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|7.06
|0.64
|-7.29
|-1.75
|-31.36
|-30.97
|22.52
|Regaal Resources
|5.34
|6.39
|-1.10
|40.06
|-34.45
|-13.13
|-8.10
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.56
|-8.03
|-12.31
|-9.97
|-6.74
|-8.51
|-5.57
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-8.65
|-13.01
|2.82
|17.98
|-12.18
|17.17
|22.48
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|0.04
|-6.17
|-27.47
|-37.69
|-54.39
|-34.65
|-22.53
|Sheel Biotech
|-4.26
|-0.61
|42.30
|-9.33
|-31.87
|-12.01
|-7.39
|TBI Corn
|1.45
|-0.08
|-6.03
|-16.02
|-29.83
|-32.78
|-21.20
|KCK Industries
|-13.42
|22.76
|7.87
|-25.23
|-61.07
|52.70
|25.66
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture has declined 38.78% compared to peers like LT Foods (-7.30%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.51%), KRBL (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture has underperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.53%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.43
|84.42
|10
|85.69
|85.8
|20
|91.73
|89.51
|50
|97.8
|100.48
|100
|125.41
|114.98
|200
|133.33
|130.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100GJ2017PLC099597 and registration number is 099597. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 110.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹90.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹91.68 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture are ₹93.00 and ₹90.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹314.40 and 52-week low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture is ₹76.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture has shown returns of 2.36% over the past day, 2.89% for the past month, -12.22% over 3 months, -38.78% over 1 year, -27.62% across 3 years, and -2.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture are 12.26 and 1.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global