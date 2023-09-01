Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.59
|-5.04
|-27.04
|-6.60
|79.38
|155.10
|155.10
|4.19
|1.10
|14.21
|38.26
|-14.61
|17.65
|15.01
|0.95
|0.51
|13.52
|17.76
|20.83
|51.21
|54.34
|-1.07
|-4.54
|8.19
|1.44
|19.90
|-5.68
|-15.10
|-6.84
|-20.26
|-29.35
|-22.88
|315.24
|2,144.12
|2,582.09
|0.15
|-4.12
|22.83
|84.93
|-28.54
|1,109.18
|1,109.18
|-6.05
|-11.29
|-23.71
|-23.92
|268.75
|667.23
|1,021.67
|-1.44
|-1.16
|24.90
|44.13
|15.93
|-28.41
|-59.11
|2.02
|17.81
|104.69
|90.96
|306.83
|330.92
|315.08
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/10/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U01100GJ2017PLC099597 and registration number is 099597. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Seeds/Tissue Culture/Bio Technology. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is ₹263.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is 6.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is ₹373.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is ₹911.80 and 52-week low of Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture Ltd. is ₹167.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.