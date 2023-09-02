Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.08
|-4.11
|7.54
|-0.26
|-18.09
|257.47
|37.50
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtrly Results, Interim Dividend & A.G.M.
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC079254 and registration number is 079254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹58.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is 30.41 and PB ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is 1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹38.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹26.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.