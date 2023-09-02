Follow Us

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. Share Price

UPSURGE INVESTMENT & FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹38.50 Closed
0.710.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.10₹40.01
₹38.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.56₹54.90
₹38.50
Open Price
₹40.01
Prev. Close
₹38.23
Volume
1,116

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.97
  • R241.45
  • R342.88
  • Pivot
    38.54
  • S137.06
  • S235.63
  • S334.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 542.1538.5
  • 1042.1438.58
  • 2042.2338.33
  • 5045.2837.37
  • 10045.7837.41
  • 20049.139.1

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.08-4.117.54-0.26-18.09257.4737.50
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtrly Results, Interim Dividend & A.G.M.
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC079254 and registration number is 079254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dayakrishna Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hansraj Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Vijayvargia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pratibha Goyal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹58.34 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is 30.41 and PB ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is 1.57 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹38.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹54.90 and 52-week low of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹26.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

