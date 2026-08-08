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Upsurge Investment & Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

UPSURGE INVESTMENT & FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Upsurge Investment & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.50 Closed
-4.54₹ -3.69
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Upsurge Investment & Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹85.99
₹77.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.00₹115.00
₹77.50
Open Price
₹85.99
Prev. Close
₹81.19
Volume
5,791

Source: Dion Global

Upsurge Investment & Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Upsurge Investment & Finance		8.7610.6019.230.09-23.1227.7515.94
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Upsurge Investment & Finance has declined 23.12% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Upsurge Investment & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Upsurge Investment & Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Upsurge Investment & Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.8172.46
1069.4271.26
2069.7769.72
5064.6267.2
10064.8167.42
20070.8172.88

Source: Dion Global

Upsurge Investment & Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Upsurge Investment & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Upsurge Investment & Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTUpsurge Inv. & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Fixed On 10Th August, 2026 To Conside
Jul 11, 2026, 04:30 PM IST ISTUpsurge Inv. & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 05:39 AM IST ISTUpsurge Inv. & Fin. - Statement Of Deviation & Variation In Relation To Issue Of Equity Shares Under Preferential Allotment P
May 26, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTUpsurge Inv. & Fin. - The Board Of Director Of The Company In Its Board Meeting Held On 26.05.2026 Has Approved The Audited F
May 26, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTUpsurge Inv. & Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Of Director In Its Board Meeting Dated: 26.05.2026 Has Approved The

Source: Dion Global

About Upsurge Investment & Finance

Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC079254 and registration number is 079254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dayakrishna Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Pratibha Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Upsurge Investment & Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Upsurge Investment & Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹77.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Upsurge Investment & Finance?

The Upsurge Investment & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance?

The market cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹169.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Upsurge Investment & Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Upsurge Investment & Finance are ₹85.99 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Upsurge Investment & Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Upsurge Investment & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹115.00 and 52-week low of Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Upsurge Investment & Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Upsurge Investment & Finance has shown returns of -4.54% over the past day, 10.6% for the past month, 19.23% over 3 months, -23.12% over 1 year, 27.75% across 3 years, and 15.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance are 52.65 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Upsurge Investment & Finance News

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