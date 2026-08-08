Here's the live share price of Upsurge Investment & Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Upsurge Investment & Finance
|8.76
|10.60
|19.23
|0.09
|-23.12
|27.75
|15.94
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Upsurge Investment & Finance has declined 23.12% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Upsurge Investment & Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.81
|72.46
|10
|69.42
|71.26
|20
|69.77
|69.72
|50
|64.62
|67.2
|100
|64.81
|67.42
|200
|70.81
|72.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Upsurge Investment & Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Upsurge Inv. & Fin. - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Be Fixed On 10Th August, 2026 To Conside
|Jul 11, 2026, 04:30 PM IST IST
|Upsurge Inv. & Fin. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 05:39 AM IST IST
|Upsurge Inv. & Fin. - Statement Of Deviation & Variation In Relation To Issue Of Equity Shares Under Preferential Allotment P
|May 26, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Upsurge Inv. & Fin. - The Board Of Director Of The Company In Its Board Meeting Held On 26.05.2026 Has Approved The Audited F
|May 26, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Upsurge Inv. & Fin. - Board Meeting Outcome for The Board Of Director In Its Board Meeting Dated: 26.05.2026 Has Approved The
Source: Dion Global
Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1994PLC079254 and registration number is 079254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹77.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Upsurge Investment & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹169.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Upsurge Investment & Finance are ₹85.99 and ₹77.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Upsurge Investment & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹115.00 and 52-week low of Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹56.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Upsurge Investment & Finance has shown returns of -4.54% over the past day, 10.6% for the past month, 19.23% over 3 months, -23.12% over 1 year, 27.75% across 3 years, and 15.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance are 52.65 and 1.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.
Source: Dion Global