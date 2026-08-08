What is the share price of Upsurge Investment & Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹77.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Upsurge Investment & Finance? The Upsurge Investment & Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance? The market cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹169.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Upsurge Investment & Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Upsurge Investment & Finance are ₹85.99 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Upsurge Investment & Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Upsurge Investment & Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹115.00 and 52-week low of Upsurge Investment & Finance is ₹56.00 as on .

How has the Upsurge Investment & Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Upsurge Investment & Finance has shown returns of -4.54% over the past day, 10.6% for the past month, 19.23% over 3 months, -23.12% over 1 year, 27.75% across 3 years, and 15.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance are 52.65 and 1.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.65 per annum.

Source: Dion Global