What is the Market Cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹58.34 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is 30.41 and PB ratio of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is 1.57 as on .

What is the share price of Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Upsurge Investment & Finance Ltd. is ₹38.50 as on .