Upper circuit for four Adani firms revised

The price band of four Adani Group companies was revised on Wednesday, according to an exchange notification. For Adani Power, the limit was raised to 20% from 5% while for Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy and Adani Wilmar, it has been raised to 10% from 5%.

“Trading members of the exchange are hereby informed that as a part of review of the surveillance action, the price bands are revised in the various scrips. The revised price band, as indicated there under, will be effective from June 07, 2023,” said a BSE circular. A total of 477 stocks saw their price bands revised, according to the notification.

Adani Transmission rose 2.6% on Wednesday, commanding a market cap of Rs 93,422 crore. It is still down 70% since the Hindenburg report on January 24, having lost over Rs 2.14 trillion in market cap. It has recovered 30% from its low on February 28, recouping Rs 21,707 crore in market cap.

Adani Wilmar and Adani Power, too, closed in the green with gains of 1% and 4.5% respectively. As of Wednesday, their market capitalisation was Rs 56,386 crore and Rs 1.06 trillion, respectively. While both hit their lows on February 27, Adani Wilmar has recovered 26% and is still down 24% from its pre-Hindenburg level. It has recovered Rs 11,619 crore in market cap but is still Rs 18,040 crore below its January 24 level.

Adani Power, on the other hand, has zoomed 97%, and is the only group stock trading at its pre-Hindenburg level, with valuation surpassing the January 24 level by Rs 58 crore.

Adani Green closed down 0.75% — closing the session with a market value of Rs 1.56 trillion. The stock has recovered 113% from its February 27 low, with valuation at Rs 82,885 crore. It is, nevertheless, more than 50% down from its pre-Hindenburg level. Four out of 10 Adani entities closed in the red during Wednesday’s trading session .

Overall, the Adani Group entities have a combined market value of Rs 10.52 trillion, which is still Rs 8.7 trillion or 45% below the January 24 level.