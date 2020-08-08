UPL rating: Buy — Q1 results broadly in line with estimates

The improvement in working capital days (driven by an increase in payable days) to 84 along with similar net debt levels remains a key positive.

UPL’s Q1FY21 results have come broadly in line with our estimates. Despite a muted top line primarily due to deferment of sales in some regions to Q2FY21, the company delivered a sharp improvement in profitability (Ebitda up 29% y-o-y). By region, while India sustained growth momentum (up 27% y-o-y) driven by a favourable monsoon, currency devaluation in LATAM (down 16% y-o-y) caused a spike in product prices, leading to deferment of purchase to subsequent quarters.

The improvement in working capital days (driven by an increase in payable days) to 84 along with similar net debt levels remains a key positive. Going forward, sustainability of growth in Covid-19 disrupted environment remains the key trigger along with the company’s guidance of trimming net debt/Ebitda to 2x (FY20: 3.2x). Maintain Buy with a TP of Rs 597 (8.5x FY22e EV/Ebitda).

Deferment of sales impacted growth: UPL reported a 1% sales decline during Q1FY21 primarily led by softness in demand (volume: flat y-o-y). Benefits of cost synergy along with lower raw material cost helped UPL report Ebitda growth of 29% y-o-y with operating margins up by 500bps y-o-y to 21.8%. The company’s gross debt increased to Rs 326 bn (March-20: Rs 287 bn). However, the company has been able to maintain net debt at around Rs 221 bn.

India sustains growth momentum: Key highlights: (i) LATAM (down 16% y-o-y): Devaluation of currencies across LATAM impacted the purchase of goods; (ii) India (up 27% y-o-y): favourable monsoon along with incremental growth from new products sustained the growth momentum; (iii) Europe (up 1% y-o-y): supply-side issues impacted sales leading to postponement of sales to Q2FY21;(iv) North America (down 14% y-o-y): pre buying in Q4FY20 impacted growth.

Outlook: Growth remains the trigger—UPL’s performance over subsequent quarters is likely to remain a key trigger in meeting its target of achieving 12% Ebitda growth while reducing the elevated net debt/Ebitda levels to 2x.