UPI volumes fall month-on-month in December, value grows to Rs 2.16 lakh crore Markets

The value of transactions through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) rose 6.78% month-on-month to `2.16 lakh crore, even as the volumes dipped marginally by 0.26% to 1305.02 million. According to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), BHIM app accounted for transactions worth Rs 6,611.22 crore and 18.54 million transactions in volume terms. The first-mover in the UPI space now accounts for just 1.42% of the volume as of January 20.

In September 2019, UPI became the most preferred digital payment mode after overtaking cards (debit and credit), and by December, the value of transactions through UPI crossed Rs 2 lakh crore. According to data from payments gateway Razorpay, for the entire year of 2019, the share of card payments was higher at 45.7%, while UPI, which became the preferred mode in the second half of the year, accounted for 37.7%. Meanwhile, net banking accounted for 11.4%, transfer (5.3%), wallet (2.8%) and e-mandate (1.5%). Google Pay, which has the highest market share, witnessed a growth of 337.73%, the firm said.

Harshil Mathur, co-founder, Razorpay, said unlike earlier, Indian consumers were more comfortable using UPI for most digital transactions. “We look forward to a paradigm shift towards the consumer confidence towards making larger value transactions via UPI. We also predict a rising trend in the adoption of UPI in tier 2 and 3 cities,” he wrote in a blog.