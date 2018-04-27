Upgrade Cummins India to ‘buy’ with TP of Rs 890

Cummins India (KKC) has corrected 20% YTD, largely on investor concerns around rising outsourcing by the listed co to other unrelated group companies.

Cummins India (KKC) has corrected 20% YTD, largely on investor concerns around rising outsourcing by the listed co to other unrelated group companies. However, our deep dive into the group filings and KKC’s product portfolio analysis suggests no evidence of either growth/margin sacrifice by KKC. Cummins India was also impacted by weak exports (31% of revenues) and some unanticipated impact from GST transition in its distribution (25%) and powergen (27%) segments in 1HFY18.

Post the recent correction, KKC trades at 22.9x FY20F P/E, which is a 10% discount to the sector despite better ROE. We cut our FY18-20F EPS estimates by 4-5% due to a low base in FY18F but continue to value KKC at 27.5x (+1SD level of one-year forward earnings) FY20F EPS of R32.32 to arrive at our new TP of Rs 890. We upgrade the stock to ‘Buy’ on ~20% implied upside.

Disappointment on growth is the key risk. Over the past few quarters, we believe investors appear to have become increasingly concerned about falling margins for Cummins India Limited, on account of a potential rise in the outsourcing of engine manufacturing through its parent entities, Cummins Technologies India Limited or Tata Cummins Limited. However, our analysis of reported data by these three entities does not suggest that CIL is losing profitability due to an increase in such outsourcing.

While there has definitely been a noticeable rise in the outsourcing activities by CIL, it is largely from the Tata Cummins JV and not from CTIL (which is a 100% parent-owned entity). Both Tata Cummins and CIL have similar ownership by Cummins Inc at 50-51%, and thus there is no logic to move profits from one entity to the other.

On the other hand, it is widely known that Tata Cummins has been making the B and L series of engines, as these are the ones required for the CV industry, and thus moving the up-fit of these engines to TCL is a decision justified by economies of scale.