The primary market is set for another busy week, with seven new public issues opening for subscription and 14 companies scheduled to make their stock-market debut.

The lineup includes three mainboard IPOs and four small and medium enterprise (SME) issues.

Among the mainboard names are Purple Style Labs, Rays of Belief and Deepa Jewellers, giving a mix of fashion, retail and jewellery businesses to track.

Several recently concluded issues are also set to list. Let’s take a look at what is coming up.

Three mainboard IPOs to watch

Purple Style Labs IPO

The biggest issue of the week will be the Purple Style Labs IPO, which will open on August 31 and close on September 2. The company plans to raise Rs 680 crore entirely through a fresh issue of shares.

The price band has been fixed at Rs 546-575 per share. The allotment is expected to be completed on September 3, while the stock is likely to list on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 7.

Rays of Belief IPO

Next is Rays of Belief, which will open for subscription on September 1 and close on September 3. The company is looking to raise Rs 125 crore through a fresh issue, with the price band set at Rs 227-239 per share.

The allotment is expected on September 4, followed by a tentative listing on September 8.

Deepa Jeweller IPO

Also opening on September 1 is Deepa Jewellers. The jewellery company is looking to raise Rs 459.72 crore, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 209.72 crore.

Its price band is fixed at Rs 168-177 per share. The issue will close on September 3, with allotment expected on September 4 and listing scheduled for September 8.

Four SME IPOs join the primary-market rush

The SME segment will also see four companies tap investors next week.

Phychem Technologies IPO

Phychem Technologies will open on August 31 and close on September 2. The issue size is Rs 14.58 crore, with a price band of Rs 51-54 per share. The company is expected to list on the BSE SME platform on September 7.

Shanti Inorganics IPO

Shanti Inorganics will also open on August 31. Its Rs 47.24 crore fresh issue carries a price band of Rs 79-83 per share. The stock is expected to list on the NSE SME platform on September 7.

Ashutosh Fibre IPO

Another issue opening the same day is Ashutosh Fibre, which plans to raise Rs 56.35 crore through a fresh issue. Its price band is Rs 87-92 per share, with tentative listing on September 7 on NSE SME.

Farm Peace IPO

Farm Peace will open on September 1 and close on September 3. Unlike the other issues, it has a fixed issue price of Rs 59 per share and aims to raise Rs 32 crore. The stock is expected to list on BSE SME on September 8.

14 listings investors will be watching

A total of 14 companies are lined up for listing next week.

The first listing is Augmont Enterprises on August 31.

This will be followed on September 1 by Hy-Tech Engineers, Skyways Air, ABH Healthcare and Symbiotec Pharmalab, along with Madhur Knit on the NSE SME platform.

On September 2, investors will track Annu Projects and Sumax Engineering, with the latter listing on NSE SME.

The September 3 calendar includes Kwick Forensic Solutions, which is set to list on BSE SME, and Lumino Industries.

The week will end with five more listings on September 4: Paluck Technologies, Priority Jewels, ESDS Software Solution and Complete Sports and Management, along with the relevant SME-platform debut among the scheduled names.