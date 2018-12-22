UP govt cracks the whip on nine negligent sugar mills

The Uttar Pradesh Cane and Sugar Commissioner has cracked the whip on negligent nine mills. The authority has issued instructions to take legal action and register FIRs under the Essential Commodities Act against the mills and speed it up through recovery certificates.

These mills still have dues to farmers for the last season (2017-18) despite the state government’s aid in the form of a soft loan of Rs 4,000 crore.

The mills against which recovery certificates have been issued and which have the highest balance cane price pending are Malakpur, Walterganj, Modinagar, Bisauli, Brijnathpur, Gagalheri , Bulandsahar, Chilwaria and Gadaura.

The first information report (FIR) had earlier been lodged against sugar mills Malakpur & Modinagar (Modi group) and Brijnathpur & Simbhawali (Simbhawali Group) in connection with the payment of cane dues and under-weighment in the crushing season of 2017-18.

Cane and Sugar Commissioner Sanjay Bhoosreddy said that 93.7% of cane price of crushing season 2017-18 has been paid by sugar mills till December 19 and continuous efforts are being made for payment of the balance.

As many as 86 mills have paid 100% cane price of crushing season 2017-18 that includes 61 of private sector and all 25 of cooperative and corporation sector.

Speaking to FE, the commissioner said cane price payment is the top priority of the government. “We are committed to ensure timely cane price payments to farmers. These defaulters had been served recovery certificates after they didn’t heed to our repeated warnings to settle arrears.” Modinagar sugar mill owes `138.2 crore, Bulandshahr sugar mill owes `20.1 crore, Brijnathpur sugar mill owes `74.8 crore, Gagalheri owes `19.2 crore, Bisauli sugar mill owes `87.9 crore, Gadaura sugar mill owes `22.8 crore, Walterganj sugar mill owes `19.7 crore, Makalpur sugar mill owes `270.2 crore and Chilwaria owes `44.1 crore.