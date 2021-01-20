  • MORE MARKET STATS

Up 30% since November; Jefferies expects another 20% growth for this life insurance stock

By: |
Updated: Jan 20, 2021 10:51 AM

So far in financial year 2021, ICICI Prudential Life has lagged behind on premiums, recording 33% decline in retail premiums against a 6% decline for private players.

Quality Midcap, Smallcap StocksShares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have soared 30% since the beginning of November last year to now trade at Rs 524 per share.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance have soared 30% since the beginning of November last year to now trade at Rs 524 per share. However, that might not be the end of the rally for this insurance stock as global brokerage and research firm Jefferies sees at least another 20% upside for ICICI Prudential Life. “ICICI Pru Life can benefit from a combination of stability in product-mix & expansion in distribution that will lift growth in FY22-23, besides a low base,” analysts at Jefferies said in a report.

Next fiscal to aid revival

Related News

So far in financial year 2021, ICICI Prudential Life has lagged behind on premiums, recording 33% decline in retail premiums against a 6% decline for private players. Analysts at Jefferies said this was owing to a sharper decline in Ulips, lower sales of PAR products and slower pick-up in the protection business. In the next fiscal year, Ulip sales are expected to pick up along with the sales of PAR products. The report further adds that the gap in the pricing of protection policies has also narrowed, helped the stock.

ICICI Prudential has increased its Banca partnerships through tie-ups with IIB, RBL Bank, AU SFB, IDFC First Bank & NSDL Payments Bank. “We believe that benefits from new partnerships could be front-loaded as low-hanging fruits can be plucked and will support premium growth in FY22-23,” Jefferies said. 

Ulips accounted for nearly 65% of the product mix of ICICI Prudential Life. Over the next few year, the share of other offerings such as credit protect, group savings, retail protect, and non-par are expected to grow. 

Target price and valuation

“Over FY21-23, we see uptick in premium growth (APE) to 18% Cagr and 16% in VNB, albeit on a low base. This will also aid core growth in EV; we see operating ROEV of 15% over this period,” the report said. Jefferies sees the stock currently trading at 2.4x FY22 P/EV while expecting a favourable risk-reward situation and an uptick in growth, driving re-rating. “We maintain our BUY call with a target price of Rs 630 based on 2.6x Dec-22 P/EV,” they said. While in the upside scenario with growth phase APE CAGR at 10%, VNB margins in growth phase at ~26%, and RoEVs of 17% the brokerage firm sees a target price of Rs 720 per share. 

(The recommendations in this story are by the respective research and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Health InsuranceICICI BankNSE Nifty
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Up 30% since November Jefferies expects another 20% growth for this life insurance stock
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indigo Paints IPO opens today, anchor investors put in Rs 348 crore; should you subscribe or not?
2Stocks in focus: SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC AMC, Everest Industries
3Share Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat, Nifty above 14,500; HCL Tech, Infosys, RIL shares gain