The Securities and exchange board of India (Sebi) issued a circular on Friday directing the unpaid securities (for trades not covered under margin trading facility) to be auto-pledged after their pay-out in the investor’s demat account. The pledge will be made with the reason ‘unpaid’ in favor of a separate account called client unpaid securities pledge account (CUSPA), opened by the broker. The regulator cited feedback from the brokerage industry’s standards forum as the reason for this provision and aims to enhance ease of business for stockbrokers and ease of investment with this move.

The regulator said that once the pledge is made, the broker will then be required to send a communication to the investor through email or SMS about the fund obligation and inform the investor about the broker’s right to sell the securities if the payment obligation is not fulfilled.

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Daily Risk Management

While the payment obligation remains unfulfilled, the broker will have to determine, on a daily basis, the maximum pledge value based on the investor’s ledger balance, overall margin obligations or any other relevant factor specified by the exchanges. If the value of pledged securities exceeds the maximum pledge value, the broker will release the quantity of securities corresponding to the excess value on or before the next trading day based on the operational guidelines of the exchange.

In the event of invocation of the pledge, the securities will be blocked in the investor’s demat account and sold in the market after verification of the block details against the investor’s obligation by the depositories. Any surplus funds after the sell will be credited back to the investor’s ledger.

If the investor pays the obligation, the broker can request for the release of pledge within the next five trading days. The pledge will be released automatically by the depositories if it is not invoked or released within five trading days after the pay-out at the end of the sixth trading day. The securities will then become available to the investor without any restriction.

The regulator clarified that securities pledged in favor of CUSPA of the broker cannot be pledged or transferred to banks or NBFCs by the investors to raise funds.

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Exceptional Windows

The regulator also specified that if the broker is unable to liquidate the pledged securities withing five trading days after the investor’s payout, the pledge can be extended under exceptional circumstances like lower circuit in the security with only sellers, suspension/halt in trading due to surveillance or other reasons or due to any other valid reasons recognized by the market infrastructure institutions. The broker can make a request for an extension of the pledge by one additional calendar week before 6 PM on the fifth trading day after investor’s pay-out. The pledge can be extended on a weekly basis if the exceptional circumstances prevail.

The regulator has asked the stock exchanges to issue operational guidelines for implementation of this framework within the next 30 days.