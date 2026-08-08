What is the share price of Unjha Formulations? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unjha Formulations is ₹24.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Unjha Formulations? The Unjha Formulations is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unjha Formulations? The market cap of Unjha Formulations is ₹10.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unjha Formulations? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unjha Formulations are ₹24.25 and ₹23.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unjha Formulations? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unjha Formulations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unjha Formulations is ₹29.50 and 52-week low of Unjha Formulations is ₹17.52 as on .

How has the Unjha Formulations performed historically in terms of returns? The Unjha Formulations has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 26.3% for the past month, 21.19% over 3 months, -1.38% over 1 year, 19.84% across 3 years, and 15.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unjha Formulations? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unjha Formulations are 23.05 and 2.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global