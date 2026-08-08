Here's the live share price of Unjha Formulations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unjha Formulations
|-6.77
|19.75
|14.06
|5.43
|1.38
|19.84
|15.05
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unjha Formulations has gained 1.38% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Unjha Formulations has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|27.03
|26.23
|10
|25.66
|26.01
|20
|25
|25.03
|50
|21.64
|23.04
|100
|21.04
|22.22
|200
|22.46
|22.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unjha Formulations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:59 PM IST IST
|Unjha Formulatio - Publish Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 30/06/2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Unjha Formulatio - Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For First Quarter Ended On 30Th June ,2026 And
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|Unjha Formulatio - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For First Quarter Ended
|Jul 28, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Unjha Formulatio - E- Voting Facility At The Forthcoming Annual General Meeting & Intimation Of Fixation Of Cut-Off Date
|Jul 20, 2026, 08:06 PM IST IST
|Unjha Formulatio - Regulation 30 & 34(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,
Source: Dion Global
Unjha Formulations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1994PLC022932 and registration number is 022932. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unjha Formulations is ₹24.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unjha Formulations is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unjha Formulations is ₹10.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unjha Formulations are ₹24.25 and ₹23.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unjha Formulations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unjha Formulations is ₹29.50 and 52-week low of Unjha Formulations is ₹17.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unjha Formulations has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 26.3% for the past month, 21.19% over 3 months, -1.38% over 1 year, 19.84% across 3 years, and 15.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unjha Formulations are 23.05 and 2.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global