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Unjha Formulations Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNJHA FORMULATIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Unjha Formulations along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹24.25 Closed
1.68₹ 0.40
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unjha Formulations Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.90₹24.25
₹24.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.52₹29.50
₹24.25
Open Price
₹24.13
Prev. Close
₹23.85
Volume
6,942

Source: Dion Global

Unjha Formulations Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unjha Formulations		-6.7719.7514.065.431.3819.8415.05
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unjha Formulations has gained 1.38% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Unjha Formulations has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Unjha Formulations Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unjha Formulations Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
527.0326.23
1025.6626.01
202525.03
5021.6423.04
10021.0422.22
20022.4622.44

Source: Dion Global

Unjha Formulations Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unjha Formulations remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unjha Formulations Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:59 PM IST ISTUnjha Formulatio - Publish Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended As On 30/06/2026
Aug 03, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTUnjha Formulatio - Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For First Quarter Ended On 30Th June ,2026 And
Aug 03, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTUnjha Formulatio - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For First Quarter Ended
Jul 28, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTUnjha Formulatio - E- Voting Facility At The Forthcoming Annual General Meeting & Intimation Of Fixation Of Cut-Off Date
Jul 20, 2026, 08:06 PM IST ISTUnjha Formulatio - Regulation 30 & 34(1) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015,

Source: Dion Global

About Unjha Formulations

Unjha Formulations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1994PLC022932 and registration number is 022932. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Jashodaben S Patel
    Chairperson
  • Mrs. Krutiben M Patel
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Esha M Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Hashmukh S Darji
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra P Lambachiya
    Director
  • Mr. Mustufa Najamuddin Jodhpurwala
    Director

FAQs on Unjha Formulations Share Price

What is the share price of Unjha Formulations?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unjha Formulations is ₹24.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unjha Formulations?

The Unjha Formulations is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unjha Formulations?

The market cap of Unjha Formulations is ₹10.87 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unjha Formulations?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unjha Formulations are ₹24.25 and ₹23.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unjha Formulations?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unjha Formulations stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unjha Formulations is ₹29.50 and 52-week low of Unjha Formulations is ₹17.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Unjha Formulations performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unjha Formulations has shown returns of 1.68% over the past day, 26.3% for the past month, 21.19% over 3 months, -1.38% over 1 year, 19.84% across 3 years, and 15.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unjha Formulations?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unjha Formulations are 23.05 and 2.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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