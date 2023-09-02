Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|14.94
|31.58
|19.52
|6.99
|57.89
|100.00
|54.80
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Unjha Formulations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1994PLC022932 and registration number is 022932. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Unjha Formulations Ltd. is ₹6.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Unjha Formulations Ltd. is 16.23 and PB ratio of Unjha Formulations Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unjha Formulations Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unjha Formulations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unjha Formulations Ltd. is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of Unjha Formulations Ltd. is ₹8.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.