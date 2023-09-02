Follow Us

UNJHA FORMULATIONS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.00 Closed
7.911.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Unjha Formulations Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.56₹15.00
₹15.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.76₹20.00
₹15.00
Open Price
₹13.56
Prev. Close
₹13.90
Volume
9,162

Unjha Formulations Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.48
  • R215.96
  • R316.92
  • Pivot
    14.52
  • S114.04
  • S213.08
  • S312.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.1913.32
  • 109.9513.17
  • 209.9912.94
  • 509.7712.69
  • 1009.6512.77
  • 2009.9112.61

Unjha Formulations Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.9431.5819.526.9957.89100.0054.80
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Unjha Formulations Ltd. Share Holdings

Unjha Formulations Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Unjha Formulations Ltd.

Unjha Formulations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/09/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1994PLC022932 and registration number is 022932. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Jashodaben S Patel
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Krutiben M Patel
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Esha Mayank Patel
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh S Darji
    Director
  • Mr. Jitendra P Limbachiya
    Director
  • Mr. Mustufa Najmuddin Jodhpurwala
    Director

FAQs on Unjha Formulations Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unjha Formulations Ltd.?

The market cap of Unjha Formulations Ltd. is ₹6.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unjha Formulations Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unjha Formulations Ltd. is 16.23 and PB ratio of Unjha Formulations Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Unjha Formulations Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unjha Formulations Ltd. is ₹15.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unjha Formulations Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unjha Formulations Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unjha Formulations Ltd. is ₹20.00 and 52-week low of Unjha Formulations Ltd. is ₹8.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

