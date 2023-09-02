Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-12.94
|-23.71
|-26.00
|15.62
|111.43
|3.68
|7.38
|30.02
|54.83
|110.69
|616.93
|141.66
|-2.07
|1.81
|-5.75
|-2.77
|-27.51
|330.12
|252.03
|-0.42
|12.71
|8.11
|17.75
|-5.44
|274.18
|107.25
|-2.53
|6.60
|17.91
|15.10
|-21.31
|36.66
|-25.03
|4.11
|1.33
|-6.46
|35.59
|13.69
|683.51
|128.23
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Uniworth Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1988PLC044984 and registration number is 044984. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of wool, including other animal hair and blended* wool including other animal hair. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uniworth Ltd. is ₹2.52 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uniworth Ltd. is -0.64 and PB ratio of Uniworth Ltd. is -0.0 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniworth Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniworth Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniworth Ltd. is ₹1.15 and 52-week low of Uniworth Ltd. is ₹.71 as on Aug 28, 2023.