Uniworth Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIWORTH LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Woollen/Worsted | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.74 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Uniworth Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.71₹0.74
₹0.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.71₹1.15
₹0.74
Open Price
₹0.74
Prev. Close
₹0.74
Volume
0

Uniworth Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.75
  • R20.76
  • R30.78
  • Pivot
    0.73
  • S10.72
  • S20.7
  • S30.69

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.010.74
  • 1010.77
  • 200.960.82
  • 500.870.87
  • 1000.730.83
  • 2000.620.75

Uniworth Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-12.94-23.71-26.0015.62111.43
3.687.3830.0254.83110.69616.93141.66
-2.071.81-5.75-2.77-27.51330.12252.03
-0.4212.718.1117.75-5.44274.18107.25
-2.536.6017.9115.10-21.3136.66-25.03
4.111.33-6.4635.5913.69683.51128.23

Uniworth Ltd. Share Holdings

Uniworth Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Uniworth Ltd.

Uniworth Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1988PLC044984 and registration number is 044984. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of wool, including other animal hair and blended* wool including other animal hair. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ravendra Pal Singh
    Director
  • Mr. Padhamanabhan Kunjachan Vasavan
    Director
  • Mrs. Silpi Chakraborty
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishore Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Saxena
    Nominee Director

FAQs on Uniworth Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uniworth Ltd.?

The market cap of Uniworth Ltd. is ₹2.52 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uniworth Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uniworth Ltd. is -0.64 and PB ratio of Uniworth Ltd. is -0.0 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Uniworth Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniworth Ltd. is ₹.74 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniworth Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniworth Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniworth Ltd. is ₹1.15 and 52-week low of Uniworth Ltd. is ₹.71 as on Aug 28, 2023.

