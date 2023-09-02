Uniworth Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/08/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17299WB1988PLC044984 and registration number is 044984. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of wool, including other animal hair and blended* wool including other animal hair. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 39.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.