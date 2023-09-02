Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIVERSAL STARCH-CHEM ALLIED LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹181.50 Closed
-1.14-2.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹175.50₹184.00
₹181.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹101.00₹196.35
₹181.50
Open Price
₹184.00
Prev. Close
₹183.60
Volume
5,098

Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1185.17
  • R2188.83
  • R3193.67
  • Pivot
    180.33
  • S1176.67
  • S2171.83
  • S3168.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5168.59180.45
  • 10167.11173.74
  • 20166.21161.23
  • 50168.05145.66
  • 100169.53138.41
  • 200158.85137.09

Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.3746.6134.4448.163.12299.7894.64
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.3826.7230.4930.4930.4930.4930.49
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. Share Holdings

Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd.

Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1973PLC016247 and registration number is 016247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches from rice, potatoes, maize etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 456.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendrasinh J Rawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nayankuwar J Rawal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hansarani R Vaghela
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash H Rajput
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaykumar J Rawal
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pancharatna J Rawal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kothary
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Bindumadhavan Venkatesh
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Ashok Shah
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Modi
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Thakkar
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director

FAQs on Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd.?

The market cap of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is ₹76.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is 8.94 and PB ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is 1.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is ₹181.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is ₹196.35 and 52-week low of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is ₹101.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data