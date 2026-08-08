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Universal Starch-chem Allied Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIVERSAL STARCH-CHEM ALLIED

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Universal Starch-chem Allied along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹200.70 Closed
2.87₹ 5.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Universal Starch-chem Allied Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹194.15₹200.90
₹200.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹109.60₹219.90
₹200.70
Open Price
₹194.15
Prev. Close
₹195.10
Volume
259

Source: Dion Global

Universal Starch-chem Allied Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Universal Starch-chem Allied		-2.571.3938.1851.0723.8515.9210.78
Nestle India		26.243.918.8940.3311.1611.1
Britannia Industries		1.873.72-0.08-5.542.445.788.7
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-4.723.2630.9337.6422.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.84-6.97-6.72-13.539.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-5.62-12.47-3.6-20.8-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.337.174.9512.867.050.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8234.210.97-1.12-22.615.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.572.12-17.39-7.72-22.39-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.234.4922.3413.8736.7912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.56-4.3115.9513.135.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.3710.6811.3823.08-12.59-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0519.2648.8811.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-20.6327.9621.7343.7317.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.211.66-10.46-19.88-27.82-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-2.825.4715.629.91-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5832.85119.48141.95189.2731.7265.7
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-1.31-13.69-18.09-44.3324.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-1.2328.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-3.06-8.41-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Universal Starch-chem Allied has gained 23.85% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Universal Starch-chem Allied has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Universal Starch-chem Allied Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Universal Starch-chem Allied Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5200.29199.43
10199.38199.7
20198.44199.41
50196.56192.03
100168.17177.78
200152.05165.88

Source: Dion Global

Universal Starch-chem Allied Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Universal Starch-chem Allied remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Universal Starch-chem Allied Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTUniversal Starch - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The
Jul 14, 2026, 02:45 AM IST ISTUniversal Starch - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTUniversal Starch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 27, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTUniversal Starch - Financial Result For 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTUniversal Starch - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result For 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Universal Starch-chem Allied

Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1973PLC016247 and registration number is 016247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches from rice, potatoes, maize etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 488.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendrasinh J Rawal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Subhash H Rajput
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Hansarani R Vaghela
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Nayankuwar J Rawal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vishal Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Jaysing Rajput
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravi Yadava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Namrata Garud
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Universal Starch-chem Allied Share Price

What is the share price of Universal Starch-chem Allied?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹200.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Universal Starch-chem Allied?

The Universal Starch-chem Allied is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Starch-chem Allied?

The market cap of Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹84.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Universal Starch-chem Allied?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Starch-chem Allied are ₹200.90 and ₹194.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Starch-chem Allied?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Starch-chem Allied stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹219.90 and 52-week low of Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹109.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Universal Starch-chem Allied performed historically in terms of returns?

The Universal Starch-chem Allied has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, 34.25% over 3 months, 16.69% over 1 year, 15.92% across 3 years, and 10.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied are 6.42 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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