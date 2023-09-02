What is the Market Cap of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd.? The market cap of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is ₹76.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd.? P/E ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is 8.94 and PB ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is 1.31 as on .

What is the share price of Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is ₹181.50 as on .