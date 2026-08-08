What is the share price of Universal Starch-chem Allied? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹200.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Universal Starch-chem Allied? The Universal Starch-chem Allied is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Starch-chem Allied? The market cap of Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹84.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Universal Starch-chem Allied? Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Starch-chem Allied are ₹200.90 and ₹194.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Starch-chem Allied? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Starch-chem Allied stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹219.90 and 52-week low of Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹109.60 as on .

How has the Universal Starch-chem Allied performed historically in terms of returns? The Universal Starch-chem Allied has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, 34.25% over 3 months, 16.69% over 1 year, 15.92% across 3 years, and 10.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied are 6.42 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global