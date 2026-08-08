Here's the live share price of Universal Starch-chem Allied along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Universal Starch-chem Allied
|-2.57
|1.39
|38.18
|51.07
|23.85
|15.92
|10.78
|Nestle India
|2
|6.24
|3.9
|18.89
|40.33
|11.16
|11.1
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|3.72
|-0.08
|-5.54
|2.44
|5.78
|8.7
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-4.72
|3.26
|30.93
|37.64
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.84
|-6.97
|-6.72
|-13.53
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-5.62
|-12.47
|-3.6
|-20.8
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|7.17
|4.95
|12.86
|7.05
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|34.2
|10.97
|-1.12
|-22.61
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|2.12
|-17.39
|-7.72
|-22.39
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|4.49
|22.34
|13.87
|36.79
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.56
|-4.31
|15.95
|13.13
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|10.68
|11.38
|23.08
|-12.59
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|19.26
|48.88
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-20.63
|27.96
|21.73
|43.73
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|1.66
|-10.46
|-19.88
|-27.82
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-2.82
|5.47
|15.62
|9.91
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|32.85
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.7
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-1.31
|-13.69
|-18.09
|-44.33
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-1.23
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-3.06
|-8.41
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Universal Starch-chem Allied has gained 23.85% compared to peers like Nestle India (40.33%), Britannia Industries (2.44%), Zydus Wellness (37.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Universal Starch-chem Allied has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|200.29
|199.43
|10
|199.38
|199.7
|20
|198.44
|199.41
|50
|196.56
|192.03
|100
|168.17
|177.78
|200
|152.05
|165.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Universal Starch-chem Allied remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Universal Starch - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results For The
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:45 AM IST IST
|Universal Starch - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Universal Starch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 27, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Universal Starch - Financial Result For 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Universal Starch - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Result For 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Universal Starch-chem Allied Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/01/1973 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110MH1973PLC016247 and registration number is 016247. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of starches from rice, potatoes, maize etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 488.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹200.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universal Starch-chem Allied is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹84.29 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Starch-chem Allied are ₹200.90 and ₹194.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Starch-chem Allied stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹219.90 and 52-week low of Universal Starch-chem Allied is ₹109.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universal Starch-chem Allied has shown returns of 2.87% over the past day, 2.14% for the past month, 34.25% over 3 months, 16.69% over 1 year, 15.92% across 3 years, and 10.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Starch-chem Allied are 6.42 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global