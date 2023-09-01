Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|11.88
|17.71
|5.12
|20.53
|19.26
|167.46
|151.11
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Universal Office Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1991PLC044365 and registration number is 044365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of office machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is ₹6.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is -251.11 and PB ratio of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is 3.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Office Automation Ltd. is ₹4.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Office Automation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is ₹6.07 and 52-week low of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is ₹3.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.