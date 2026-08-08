Here's the live share price of Universal Office Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Universal Office Automation
|-18.38
|-37.85
|-34.71
|3.54
|-7.19
|11.53
|11.09
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-1.31
|20.01
|33.66
|42.4
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|30.62
|57.5
|29.08
|45.6
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|15.96
|14.88
|41
|7.76
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|0.77
|-5.54
|-3.24
|1.23
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|6.04
|18.54
|75.24
|116.86
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|54.42
|244.13
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-9.79
|29.8
|24.33
|26.01
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|22.82
|16.07
|53.8
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-5.44
|-9.55
|0.99
|-14.89
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-4.9
|9.46
|-1.7
|3.73
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-1.84
|6.14
|3.6
|5.54
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-15.17
|-27.59
|-42.63
|-46.18
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|3.16
|-6.32
|1.78
|-9.42
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.11
|-6.43
|6.81
|-24.1
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.15
|7.89
|50.15
|1,435.75
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-36.13
|-35.79
|-7.62
|22.28
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|1.14
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.48
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-8.21
|-13.93
|-19.11
|-35.99
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Universal Office Automation has declined 7.19% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (42.40%), Redington (45.60%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Universal Office Automation has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.07
|6.46
|10
|7.93
|7.04
|20
|8.25
|7.43
|50
|7.24
|7.35
|100
|7
|7.21
|200
|7.15
|7.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Universal Office Automation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Universal Office Aut - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:59 PM IST IST
|Universal Office Aut - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 06:45 PM IST IST
|Universal Office Aut - Newspaper Publication Regarding Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation (Demat) Of Physical
|May 29, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Universal Office Aut - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Universal Office Aut - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Universal Office Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1991PLC044365 and registration number is 044365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of office machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Office Automation is ₹5.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universal Office Automation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Universal Office Automation is ₹8.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Office Automation are ₹5.57 and ₹5.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Office Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Office Automation is ₹9.52 and 52-week low of Universal Office Automation is ₹4.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universal Office Automation has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -37.85% for the past month, -35.09% over 3 months, -7.65% over 1 year, 11.53% across 3 years, and 11.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Office Automation are -792.86 and 4.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global