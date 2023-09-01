What is the Market Cap of Universal Office Automation Ltd.? The market cap of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is ₹6.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Universal Office Automation Ltd.? P/E ratio of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is -251.11 and PB ratio of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is 3.11 as on .

What is the share price of Universal Office Automation Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Office Automation Ltd. is ₹4.52 as on .