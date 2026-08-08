What is the share price of Universal Office Automation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Office Automation is ₹5.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Universal Office Automation? The Universal Office Automation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Office Automation? The market cap of Universal Office Automation is ₹8.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Universal Office Automation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Office Automation are ₹5.57 and ₹5.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Office Automation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Office Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Office Automation is ₹9.52 and 52-week low of Universal Office Automation is ₹4.85 as on .

How has the Universal Office Automation performed historically in terms of returns? The Universal Office Automation has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -37.85% for the past month, -35.09% over 3 months, -7.65% over 1 year, 11.53% across 3 years, and 11.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universal Office Automation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Office Automation are -792.86 and 4.55 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global