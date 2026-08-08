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Universal Office Automation Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIVERSAL OFFICE AUTOMATION

HCL Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Universal Office Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.55 Closed
-0.36₹ -0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Universal Office Automation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.55₹5.57
₹5.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.85₹9.52
₹5.55
Open Price
₹5.57
Prev. Close
₹5.57
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Universal Office Automation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Universal Office Automation		-18.38-37.85-34.713.54-7.1911.5311.09
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-1.3120.0133.6642.46.7415.74
Redington		9.0930.6257.529.0845.631.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6915.9614.88417.7635.2558.44
MMTC		2.090.77-5.54-3.241.2319.386.28
SG Mart		1.826.0418.5475.24116.8671.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3954.42244.13923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-9.7929.824.3326.018.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9222.8216.0753.859.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-5.44-9.550.99-14.8971.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-4.99.46-1.73.7393.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-1.846.143.65.5411.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-15.17-27.59-42.63-46.18101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.913.16-6.321.78-9.423.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.11-6.436.81-24.125.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.157.8950.151,435.75324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-36.13-35.79-7.6222.28-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.541.14-2.16-2.911.488.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-8.21-13.93-19.11-35.99-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Universal Office Automation has declined 7.19% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (42.40%), Redington (45.60%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Universal Office Automation has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Universal Office Automation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Universal Office Automation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.076.46
107.937.04
208.257.43
507.247.35
10077.21
2007.157.11

Source: Dion Global

Universal Office Automation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Universal Office Automation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 38.62% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Universal Office Automation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTUniversal Office Aut - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 06:59 PM IST ISTUniversal Office Aut - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 06:45 PM IST ISTUniversal Office Aut - Newspaper Publication Regarding Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation (Demat) Of Physical
May 29, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTUniversal Office Aut - Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026
May 29, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTUniversal Office Aut - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 29Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Universal Office Automation

Universal Office Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1991PLC044365 and registration number is 044365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of office machinery and equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Shrivastava
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Rita Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Sashi Sekhar Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Vipin Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikram Shastry
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Pamela Srivastava
    Independent Director

FAQs on Universal Office Automation Share Price

What is the share price of Universal Office Automation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Office Automation is ₹5.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Universal Office Automation?

The Universal Office Automation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Office Automation?

The market cap of Universal Office Automation is ₹8.13 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Universal Office Automation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Office Automation are ₹5.57 and ₹5.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Office Automation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Office Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Office Automation is ₹9.52 and 52-week low of Universal Office Automation is ₹4.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Universal Office Automation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Universal Office Automation has shown returns of -0.36% over the past day, -37.85% for the past month, -35.09% over 3 months, -7.65% over 1 year, 11.53% across 3 years, and 11.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universal Office Automation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Office Automation are -792.86 and 4.55 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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