Universal Office Automation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIVERSAL OFFICE AUTOMATION LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.52 Closed
4.870.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Universal Office Automation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.31₹4.52
₹4.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.02₹6.07
₹4.52
Open Price
₹4.52
Prev. Close
₹4.31
Volume
4,562

Universal Office Automation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.59
  • R24.66
  • R34.8
  • Pivot
    4.45
  • S14.38
  • S24.24
  • S34.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.554.12
  • 103.514.07
  • 203.664.02
  • 503.814.08
  • 1003.884.12
  • 2004.44.09

Universal Office Automation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.8817.715.1220.5319.26167.46151.11
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Universal Office Automation Ltd. Share Holdings

Universal Office Automation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Universal Office Automation Ltd.

Universal Office Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34300DL1991PLC044365 and registration number is 044365. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of office machinery and equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Shrivastava
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravishankar Subramanian Padi
    Director
  • Ms. Rita Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Sashi Sekhar Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Vipin Kumar Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. Vikram Shastry
    Director

FAQs on Universal Office Automation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Office Automation Ltd.?

The market cap of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is ₹6.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Universal Office Automation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is -251.11 and PB ratio of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is 3.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Universal Office Automation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Office Automation Ltd. is ₹4.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Office Automation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Office Automation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is ₹6.07 and 52-week low of Universal Office Automation Ltd. is ₹3.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

