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Universal Arts Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIVERSAL ARTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Universal Arts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.43 Closed
8.60₹ 0.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Universal Arts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.43₹5.43
₹5.43
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.55₹6.53
₹5.43
Open Price
₹5.43
Prev. Close
₹5.00
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Universal Arts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Universal Arts		1.506.472.453.430.5631.6531.14
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Universal Arts has gained 0.56% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Universal Arts has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Universal Arts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Universal Arts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.275.11
105.085.13
205.125.14
505.265.19
1005.215.2
2005.115.14

Source: Dion Global

Universal Arts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Universal Arts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Universal Arts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTUniversal Arts - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 15, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTUniversal Arts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTUniversal Arts - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2026.
May 28, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTUniversal Arts - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 28Th May, 2026
May 19, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTUniversal Arts - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 28Th May, 2

Source: Dion Global

About Universal Arts

Universal Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH1995PLC091082 and registration number is 091082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manish G Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishor Gujale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikesh Kesarimal Oswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ulka Manish Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Universal Arts Share Price

What is the share price of Universal Arts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Arts is ₹5.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Universal Arts?

The Universal Arts is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Arts?

The market cap of Universal Arts is ₹5.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Universal Arts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Arts are ₹5.43 and ₹5.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Arts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Arts is ₹6.53 and 52-week low of Universal Arts is ₹3.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Universal Arts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Universal Arts has shown returns of 8.6% over the past day, 6.47% for the past month, 2.45% over 3 months, 0.56% over 1 year, 31.65% across 3 years, and 31.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universal Arts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Arts are 52.72 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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