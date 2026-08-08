Here's the live share price of Universal Arts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Universal Arts
|1.50
|6.47
|2.45
|3.43
|0.56
|31.65
|31.14
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Universal Arts has gained 0.56% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Universal Arts has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.27
|5.11
|10
|5.08
|5.13
|20
|5.12
|5.14
|50
|5.26
|5.19
|100
|5.21
|5.2
|200
|5.11
|5.14
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Universal Arts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Universal Arts - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Universal Arts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Universal Arts - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2026.
|May 28, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Universal Arts - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 28Th May, 2026
|May 19, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Universal Arts - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Board Meeting To Be Held On Thursday, 28Th May, 2
Source: Dion Global
Universal Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH1995PLC091082 and registration number is 091082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Arts is ₹5.43 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universal Arts is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Universal Arts is ₹5.41 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Arts are ₹5.43 and ₹5.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Arts is ₹6.53 and 52-week low of Universal Arts is ₹3.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Universal Arts has shown returns of 8.6% over the past day, 6.47% for the past month, 2.45% over 3 months, 0.56% over 1 year, 31.65% across 3 years, and 31.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Arts are 52.72 and 0.74 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global