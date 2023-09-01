What is the Market Cap of Universal Arts Ltd.? The market cap of Universal Arts Ltd. is ₹2.48 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Universal Arts Ltd.? P/E ratio of Universal Arts Ltd. is -9.61 and PB ratio of Universal Arts Ltd. is 0.33 as on .

What is the share price of Universal Arts Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Arts Ltd. is ₹2.49 as on .