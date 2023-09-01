Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Universal Arts Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIVERSAL ARTS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.49 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Universal Arts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.49₹2.49
₹2.49
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.72₹2.49
₹2.49
Open Price
₹2.49
Prev. Close
₹2.49
Volume
0

Universal Arts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.49
  • R22.49
  • R32.49
  • Pivot
    2.49
  • S12.49
  • S22.49
  • S32.49

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.872.45
  • 101.792.4
  • 201.772.32
  • 501.612.11
  • 1001.31.84
  • 2001.11.54

Universal Arts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.629.6920.2944.77219.23266.18
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Universal Arts Ltd. Share Holdings

Universal Arts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others

About Universal Arts Ltd.

Universal Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22300MH1995PLC091082 and registration number is 091082. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manish G Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kishor Gujale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Anjali Patil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ulka Manish Shah
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Universal Arts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Arts Ltd.?

The market cap of Universal Arts Ltd. is ₹2.48 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Universal Arts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Universal Arts Ltd. is -9.61 and PB ratio of Universal Arts Ltd. is 0.33 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Universal Arts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Arts Ltd. is ₹2.49 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Arts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Arts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Arts Ltd. is ₹2.49 and 52-week low of Universal Arts Ltd. is ₹1.72 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data