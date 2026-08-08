What is the share price of Universal Arts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Universal Arts is ₹5.43 as on .

What kind of stock is Universal Arts? The Universal Arts is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Universal Arts? The market cap of Universal Arts is ₹5.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Universal Arts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Universal Arts are ₹5.43 and ₹5.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Universal Arts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Universal Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Universal Arts is ₹6.53 and 52-week low of Universal Arts is ₹3.55 as on .

How has the Universal Arts performed historically in terms of returns? The Universal Arts has shown returns of 8.6% over the past day, 6.47% for the past month, 2.45% over 3 months, 0.56% over 1 year, 31.65% across 3 years, and 31.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Universal Arts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Universal Arts are 52.72 and 0.74 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global