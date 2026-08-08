What is the share price of Univastu India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univastu India is ₹134.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Univastu India? The Univastu India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Univastu India? The market cap of Univastu India is ₹484.92 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Univastu India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Univastu India are ₹141.54 and ₹134.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Univastu India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Univastu India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Univastu India is ₹150.50 and 52-week low of Univastu India is ₹56.02 as on .

How has the Univastu India performed historically in terms of returns? The Univastu India has shown returns of -4.8% over the past day, 38.82% for the past month, 80.78% over 3 months, 59.44% over 1 year, 57.59% across 3 years, and 49.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Univastu India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Univastu India are 21.08 and 4.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global