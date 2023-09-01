What is the Market Cap of Univastu India Ltd.? The market cap of Univastu India Ltd. is ₹106.26 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Univastu India Ltd.? P/E ratio of Univastu India Ltd. is 16.72 and PB ratio of Univastu India Ltd. is 2.37 as on .

What is the share price of Univastu India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univastu India Ltd. is ₹93.50 as on .