Univastu India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIVASTU INDIA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹93.50 Closed
0.210.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Univastu India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.00₹94.80
₹93.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹65.55₹120.70
₹93.50
Open Price
₹94.80
Prev. Close
₹93.30
Volume
11,369

Univastu India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R194.53
  • R295.57
  • R396.33
  • Pivot
    93.77
  • S192.73
  • S291.97
  • S390.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 573.4293.91
  • 1074.9495.05
  • 2074.0596.73
  • 5078.1197.51
  • 10073.3195.52
  • 20077.9291.29

Univastu India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.53-6.850.323.5014.57173.72116.49
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Univastu India Ltd. Share Holdings

Univastu India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Univastu India Ltd.

Univastu India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN2009PLC133864 and registration number is 133864. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Khandagale
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Bhagatkar
    Executive Director
  • Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Vijay Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Savant
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Barve
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajashri Khandagale
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Univastu India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Univastu India Ltd.?

The market cap of Univastu India Ltd. is ₹106.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Univastu India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Univastu India Ltd. is 16.72 and PB ratio of Univastu India Ltd. is 2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Univastu India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univastu India Ltd. is ₹93.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Univastu India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Univastu India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Univastu India Ltd. is ₹120.70 and 52-week low of Univastu India Ltd. is ₹65.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

