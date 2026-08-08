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Univastu India Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIVASTU INDIA

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Univastu India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹134.75 Closed
-4.80₹ -6.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Univastu India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹134.48₹141.54
₹134.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.02₹150.50
₹134.75
Open Price
₹141.50
Prev. Close
₹141.55
Volume
3,25,011

Source: Dion Global

Univastu India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Univastu India		-1.4138.8280.7898.7559.4457.5949.94
Larsen & Toubro		2.971.610.82-1.4011.3815.4520.49
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.500.31-24.40-26.44-32.6523.0950.63
NBCC (India)		0.56-3.26-1.57-6.55-13.0543.7924.48
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-3.91-9.18-10.89-12.1415.0418.57
Cemindia Projects		-11.68-19.1424.5188.8065.5488.3971.53
Afcons Infrastructure		1.14-11.60-18.58-19.50-32.79-16.68-10.37
NCC		3.20-1.93-14.40-7.88-34.53-2.2311.31
Welspun Enterprises		-0.57-3.5212.2915.3629.0528.9442.01
PNC Infratech		-8.83-6.290.28-4.24-27.02-13.68-6.11
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.11-3.58-3.45-7.79-14.783.1016.96
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.89-15.733.38-6.217.3120.85
Keystone Realtors		-4.96-9.05-11.57-21.59-35.55-15.36-7.36
Man Infraconstruction		16.0811.41-15.52-5.23-31.83-7.6418.86
KNR Constructions		14.899.603.73-4.61-32.72-16.63-13.12
PSP Projects		-1.54-10.1113.1620.5239.026.0616.55
AGI Infra		-2.93-12.24-18.3022.7842.4450.6927.89
HG Infra Engineering		1.97-2.20-12.68-21.20-43.09-15.70-0.61
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.28-8.04-15.51-27.83-38.924.332.89
Patel Engineering		4.61-14.55-1.92-6.66-18.10-16.5112.00

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Univastu India has gained 59.44% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Univastu India has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).

Univastu India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Univastu India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5133.7140.8
10127.56134.15
20116.71123.73
5096.61105.32
10081.9391.79
20074.8283.11

Source: Dion Global

Univastu India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Univastu India saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Univastu India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Univastu India fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Univastu India

Univastu India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN2009PLC133864 and registration number is 133864. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Khandagale
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Bhagatkar
    Whole Time Director
  • Maj. Gen. (Dr.) Vijay Pawar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Barve
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rajashri Khandagale
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Univastu India Share Price

What is the share price of Univastu India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univastu India is ₹134.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Univastu India?

The Univastu India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Univastu India?

The market cap of Univastu India is ₹484.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Univastu India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Univastu India are ₹141.54 and ₹134.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Univastu India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Univastu India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Univastu India is ₹150.50 and 52-week low of Univastu India is ₹56.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Univastu India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Univastu India has shown returns of -4.8% over the past day, 38.82% for the past month, 80.78% over 3 months, 59.44% over 1 year, 57.59% across 3 years, and 49.94% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Univastu India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Univastu India are 21.08 and 4.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Univastu India News

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