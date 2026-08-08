Here's the live share price of Univastu India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Univastu India
|-1.41
|38.82
|80.78
|98.75
|59.44
|57.59
|49.94
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.97
|1.61
|0.82
|-1.40
|11.38
|15.45
|20.49
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.50
|0.31
|-24.40
|-26.44
|-32.65
|23.09
|50.63
|NBCC (India)
|0.56
|-3.26
|-1.57
|-6.55
|-13.05
|43.79
|24.48
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-3.91
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.14
|15.04
|18.57
|Cemindia Projects
|-11.68
|-19.14
|24.51
|88.80
|65.54
|88.39
|71.53
|Afcons Infrastructure
|1.14
|-11.60
|-18.58
|-19.50
|-32.79
|-16.68
|-10.37
|NCC
|3.20
|-1.93
|-14.40
|-7.88
|-34.53
|-2.23
|11.31
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.57
|-3.52
|12.29
|15.36
|29.05
|28.94
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.83
|-6.29
|0.28
|-4.24
|-27.02
|-13.68
|-6.11
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.11
|-3.58
|-3.45
|-7.79
|-14.78
|3.10
|16.96
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.89
|-15.73
|3.38
|-6.21
|7.31
|20.85
|Keystone Realtors
|-4.96
|-9.05
|-11.57
|-21.59
|-35.55
|-15.36
|-7.36
|Man Infraconstruction
|16.08
|11.41
|-15.52
|-5.23
|-31.83
|-7.64
|18.86
|KNR Constructions
|14.89
|9.60
|3.73
|-4.61
|-32.72
|-16.63
|-13.12
|PSP Projects
|-1.54
|-10.11
|13.16
|20.52
|39.02
|6.06
|16.55
|AGI Infra
|-2.93
|-12.24
|-18.30
|22.78
|42.44
|50.69
|27.89
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.97
|-2.20
|-12.68
|-21.20
|-43.09
|-15.70
|-0.61
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.28
|-8.04
|-15.51
|-27.83
|-38.92
|4.33
|2.89
|Patel Engineering
|4.61
|-14.55
|-1.92
|-6.66
|-18.10
|-16.51
|12.00
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Univastu India has gained 59.44% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.38%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.65%), NBCC (India) (-13.05%). From a 5 year perspective, Univastu India has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.49%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.63%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|133.7
|140.8
|10
|127.56
|134.15
|20
|116.71
|123.73
|50
|96.61
|105.32
|100
|81.93
|91.79
|200
|74.82
|83.11
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Univastu India saw a drop in promoter holding to 64.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Univastu India fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Univastu India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN2009PLC133864 and registration number is 133864. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univastu India is ₹134.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Univastu India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Univastu India is ₹484.92 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Univastu India are ₹141.54 and ₹134.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Univastu India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Univastu India is ₹150.50 and 52-week low of Univastu India is ₹56.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Univastu India has shown returns of -4.8% over the past day, 38.82% for the past month, 80.78% over 3 months, 59.44% over 1 year, 57.59% across 3 years, and 49.94% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Univastu India are 21.08 and 4.69 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global