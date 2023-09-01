Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.53
|-6.85
|0.32
|3.50
|14.57
|173.72
|116.49
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Univastu India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45100PN2009PLC133864 and registration number is 133864. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction roads and railways. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Univastu India Ltd. is ₹106.26 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Univastu India Ltd. is 16.72 and PB ratio of Univastu India Ltd. is 2.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univastu India Ltd. is ₹93.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Univastu India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Univastu India Ltd. is ₹120.70 and 52-week low of Univastu India Ltd. is ₹65.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.