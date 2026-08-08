What is the share price of Univa Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univa Foods is ₹8.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Univa Foods? The Univa Foods is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Univa Foods? The market cap of Univa Foods is ₹11.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Univa Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Univa Foods are ₹8.26 and ₹8.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Univa Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Univa Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Univa Foods is ₹8.26 and 52-week low of Univa Foods is ₹7.15 as on .

How has the Univa Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Univa Foods has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, 15.52% over 1 year, 16.01% across 3 years, and 14.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Univa Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Univa Foods are -92.81 and -13.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global