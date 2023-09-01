What is the Market Cap of Univa Foods Ltd.? The market cap of Univa Foods Ltd. is ₹5.73 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Univa Foods Ltd.? P/E ratio of Univa Foods Ltd. is -20.2 and PB ratio of Univa Foods Ltd. is 35.15 as on .

What is the share price of Univa Foods Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univa Foods Ltd. is ₹4.00 as on .