Here's the live share price of Univa Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Univa Foods
|0
|0
|4.96
|4.96
|15.52
|16.01
|14.93
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|-1.17
|10.14
|5.86
|-0.77
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.20
|-8.53
|2.86
|-9.21
|-27.19
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|6.57
|1.32
|-11.47
|-23.69
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-9.00
|-8.45
|-10.67
|-14.62
|13.50
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|6.04
|9.45
|-0.14
|-1.30
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|6.55
|14.31
|24.03
|30.00
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|6.64
|23.45
|17.33
|20.99
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|16.00
|13.37
|2.20
|-15.77
|-10.85
|1.80
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-4.22
|-8.48
|-22.85
|-19.66
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|15.85
|17.12
|12.47
|-14.10
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-7.88
|-8.87
|-14.48
|-22.97
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|18.24
|18.77
|4.39
|-29.52
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|30.62
|40.62
|45.99
|16.46
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|3.33
|-17.14
|-6.33
|-35.90
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|6.17
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-0.50
|17.86
|29.35
|26.34
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-1.29
|-5.14
|-25.18
|-34.32
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|-1.49
|-8.32
|-21.43
|-29.97
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|-0.55
|9.15
|1.53
|-21.84
|6.40
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Univa Foods has gained 15.52% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Univa Foods has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.03
|8.09
|10
|7.95
|7.97
|20
|7.8
|7.78
|50
|7.2
|7.26
|100
|6.36
|6.66
|200
|5.87
|5.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Univa Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Univa Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For T
|Jul 08, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Univa Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 03:47 PM IST IST
|Univa Foods - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
|May 27, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Univa Foods - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 27, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Univa Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Univa Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1991PLC063265 and registration number is 063265. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univa Foods is ₹8.26 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Univa Foods is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Univa Foods is ₹11.83 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Univa Foods are ₹8.26 and ₹8.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Univa Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Univa Foods is ₹8.26 and 52-week low of Univa Foods is ₹7.15 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Univa Foods has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, 15.52% over 1 year, 16.01% across 3 years, and 14.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Univa Foods are -92.81 and -13.38 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global