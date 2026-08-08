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Univa Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIVA FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Univa Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8.26 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Univa Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.26₹8.26
₹8.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.15₹8.26
₹8.26
Open Price
₹8.26
Prev. Close
₹8.26
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Univa Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Univa Foods		004.964.9615.5216.0114.93
Indian Hotels Company		-0.16-1.1710.145.86-0.7723.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.20-8.532.86-9.21-27.19-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.646.571.32-11.47-23.69-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-9.00-8.45-10.67-14.6213.5023.52
Chalet Hotels		6.816.049.45-0.14-1.3022.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.486.5514.3124.0330.009.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.066.6423.4517.3320.996.033.58
Devyani International		17.9316.0013.372.20-15.77-10.851.80
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-4.22-8.48-22.85-19.66-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9315.8517.1212.47-14.10-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-7.88-8.87-14.48-22.975.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1518.2418.774.39-29.52-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9430.6240.6245.9916.46-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.923.33-17.14-6.33-35.905.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.446.1725.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-0.5017.8629.3526.3423.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-1.29-5.14-25.18-34.32-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.15-1.49-8.32-21.43-29.97-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.89-0.559.151.53-21.846.403.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Univa Foods has gained 15.52% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (-0.77%), ITC Hotels (-27.19%), Jubilant Foodworks (-23.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Univa Foods has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Univa Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Univa Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.038.09
107.957.97
207.87.78
507.27.26
1006.366.66
2005.875.92

Source: Dion Global

Univa Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Univa Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Univa Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTUniva Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For T
Jul 08, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTUniva Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 03:47 PM IST ISTUniva Foods - Appointment Of Internal Auditor Of The Company
May 27, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTUniva Foods - Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 27, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTUniva Foods - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Univa Foods

Univa Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1991PLC063265 and registration number is 063265. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mallinath Madineni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Babulal Kharwad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Gayathri Srinivasan Iyer
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prasoon Mishra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Univa Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Univa Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univa Foods is ₹8.26 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Univa Foods?

The Univa Foods is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Univa Foods?

The market cap of Univa Foods is ₹11.83 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Univa Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Univa Foods are ₹8.26 and ₹8.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Univa Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Univa Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Univa Foods is ₹8.26 and 52-week low of Univa Foods is ₹7.15 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the Univa Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Univa Foods has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 4.96% over 3 months, 15.52% over 1 year, 16.01% across 3 years, and 14.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Univa Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Univa Foods are -92.81 and -13.38 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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