UNIVA FOODS LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.00 Closed
1.270.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Univa Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.75₹4.10
₹4.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.90₹6.40
₹4.00
Open Price
₹3.75
Prev. Close
₹3.95
Volume
26,105

Univa Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.15
  • R24.3
  • R34.5
  • Pivot
    3.95
  • S13.8
  • S23.6
  • S33.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.854.08
  • 104.824.34
  • 205.044.74
  • 504.755.08
  • 1004.634.96
  • 2003.714.42

Univa Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.56-19.19-29.20-34.43-24.53135.2973.91
8.237.017.2234.6843.96324.36220.88
4.323.192.9614.26-18.1817.7565.78
15.7529.8025.9870.3770.58212.7655.72
7.522.5016.5749.0748.34162.00242.40
3.4812.0324.7548.3566.54241.9285.38
1.4611.8014.6437.1251.22285.8939.87
-1.0317.1031.1645.3650.84228.64139.39
0.5911.3119.2320.73-2.0659.89-1.37
0.09-0.1214.18-1.56-38.7019.4219.42
9.10-0.11-1.6115.5735.42305.02109.94
3.87-0.490.3525.9014.1694.2612.19
2.40-15.190.5522.5536.6663.9618.30
33.7030.8258.7079.8083.42257.844.89
25.6356.8542.8249.725.7214.32-80.42
4.50-4.00-11.220.45-1.96541.03105.61
6.88-14.12-4.8433.9436.68311.57107.01
-5.38-12.41-4.2663.48112.11507.47188.64
10.3329.0829.1468.7697.10205.06151.98
4.43-2.080.7919.9510.5593.9485.51

Univa Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Univa Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Univa Foods Ltd.

Univa Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101MH1991PLC063265 and registration number is 063265. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra R Thacker
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Darshna M Thacker
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok M Kadakia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dinesh R Patel
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Univa Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Univa Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Univa Foods Ltd. is ₹5.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Univa Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Univa Foods Ltd. is -20.2 and PB ratio of Univa Foods Ltd. is 35.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Univa Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Univa Foods Ltd. is ₹4.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Univa Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Univa Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Univa Foods Ltd. is ₹6.40 and 52-week low of Univa Foods Ltd. is ₹3.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

