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United Van Der Horst Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED VAN DER HORST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of United Van Der Horst along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹37.41 Closed
3.03₹ 1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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United Van Der Horst Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.23₹38.12
₹37.41
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.40₹62.69
₹37.41
Open Price
₹37.48
Prev. Close
₹36.31
Volume
4,437

Source: Dion Global

United Van Der Horst Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Van Der Horst		3.928.43-0.372.2737.5427.9848.70
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Van Der Horst has gained 37.54% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, United Van Der Horst has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

United Van Der Horst Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

United Van Der Horst Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.3236.86
1036.0836.29
2034.3935.74
5036.1236.03
10036.636.74
20038.1436.47

Source: Dion Global

United Van Der Horst Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Van Der Horst remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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United Van Der Horst Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:44 AM IST ISTUnited Van Der - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 02:33 AM IST ISTUnited Van Der - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting Held Today I.E 06Th August, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 03:56 AM IST ISTUnited Van Der - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Comp
Jul 16, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTUnited Van Der - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTUnited Van Der - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026

Source: Dion Global

About United Van Der Horst

United Van Der Horst Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC044151 and registration number is 044151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagmeet Singh Sabharwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Ashokan Veliyil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Adarsh Khandelwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Tripti Mahesh Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on United Van Der Horst Share Price

What is the share price of United Van Der Horst?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Van Der Horst is ₹37.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Van Der Horst?

The United Van Der Horst is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Van Der Horst?

The market cap of United Van Der Horst is ₹257.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Van Der Horst?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Van Der Horst are ₹38.12 and ₹36.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Van Der Horst?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Van Der Horst stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Van Der Horst is ₹62.69 and 52-week low of United Van Der Horst is ₹26.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the United Van Der Horst performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Van Der Horst has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 8.43% for the past month, -0.37% over 3 months, 37.54% over 1 year, 27.98% across 3 years, and 48.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Van Der Horst?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Van Der Horst are 0.00 and 4.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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