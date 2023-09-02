Follow Us

UNITED VAN DER HORST LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹143.60 Closed
-1.98-2.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

United Van Der Horst Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹143.60₹143.60
₹143.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.20₹199.50
₹143.60
Open Price
₹143.60
Prev. Close
₹146.50
Volume
3,188

United Van Der Horst Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1143.6
  • R2143.6
  • R3143.6
  • Pivot
    143.6
  • S1143.6
  • S2143.6
  • S3143.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 576.65151.57
  • 1078.25155.69
  • 2075.26160.69
  • 5070.29161.9
  • 10068.31149.36
  • 20072.56126.87

United Van Der Horst Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.51-24.68-12.1751.40116.75522.99575.76
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
01.7744.11118.19132.62141.5016.83
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.590.9760.4490.05261.141,158.92965.34

United Van Der Horst Ltd. Share Holdings

United Van Der Horst Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About United Van Der Horst Ltd.

United Van Der Horst Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC044151 and registration number is 044151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sarbjit Singh Chaudhary
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagmeet Singh Sabharwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Ashokan Veliyil
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Tiwari
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on United Van Der Horst Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of United Van Der Horst Ltd.?

The market cap of United Van Der Horst Ltd. is ₹83.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of United Van Der Horst Ltd.?

P/E ratio of United Van Der Horst Ltd. is 33.26 and PB ratio of United Van Der Horst Ltd. is 2.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of United Van Der Horst Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Van Der Horst Ltd. is ₹143.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Van Der Horst Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Van Der Horst Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Van Der Horst Ltd. is ₹199.50 and 52-week low of United Van Der Horst Ltd. is ₹63.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

