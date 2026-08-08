What is the share price of United Van Der Horst? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Van Der Horst is ₹37.41 as on .

What kind of stock is United Van Der Horst? The United Van Der Horst is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Van Der Horst? The market cap of United Van Der Horst is ₹257.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of United Van Der Horst? Today’s highest and lowest price of United Van Der Horst are ₹38.12 and ₹36.23.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Van Der Horst? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Van Der Horst stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Van Der Horst is ₹62.69 and 52-week low of United Van Der Horst is ₹26.40 as on .

How has the United Van Der Horst performed historically in terms of returns? The United Van Der Horst has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 8.43% for the past month, -0.37% over 3 months, 37.54% over 1 year, 27.98% across 3 years, and 48.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Van Der Horst? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Van Der Horst are 0.00 and 4.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.

Source: Dion Global