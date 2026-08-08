Here's the live share price of United Van Der Horst along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Van Der Horst
|3.92
|8.43
|-0.37
|2.27
|37.54
|27.98
|48.70
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Van Der Horst has gained 37.54% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, United Van Der Horst has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.32
|36.86
|10
|36.08
|36.29
|20
|34.39
|35.74
|50
|36.12
|36.03
|100
|36.6
|36.74
|200
|38.14
|36.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, United Van Der Horst remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:44 AM IST IST
|United Van Der - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:33 AM IST IST
|United Van Der - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome For Board Meeting Held Today I.E 06Th August, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:56 AM IST IST
|United Van Der - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Comp
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|United Van Der - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|United Van Der - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2026
Source: Dion Global
United Van Der Horst Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1987PLC044151 and registration number is 044151. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of fluid power equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.94 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Van Der Horst is ₹37.41 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Van Der Horst is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Van Der Horst is ₹257.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Van Der Horst are ₹38.12 and ₹36.23.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Van Der Horst stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Van Der Horst is ₹62.69 and 52-week low of United Van Der Horst is ₹26.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Van Der Horst has shown returns of 3.03% over the past day, 8.43% for the past month, -0.37% over 3 months, 37.54% over 1 year, 27.98% across 3 years, and 48.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Van Der Horst are 0.00 and 4.85 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.07 per annum.
Source: Dion Global