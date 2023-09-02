Follow Us

UNITED TEXTILES LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.10 Closed
-4.31-0.59
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

United Textiles Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.10₹13.10
₹13.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.70₹18.99
₹13.10
Open Price
₹13.10
Prev. Close
₹13.69
Volume
205

United Textiles Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.1
  • R213.1
  • R313.1
  • Pivot
    13.1
  • S113.1
  • S213.1
  • S313.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.6813.12
  • 1013.5912.78
  • 2012.8912.46
  • 5013.2812.4
  • 10011.3812.6
  • 20012.3412.64

United Textiles Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.535.14-2.96-6.29-7.68116.89118.33
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

United Textiles Ltd. Share Holdings

United Textiles Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About United Textiles Ltd.

United Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HR1993PLC032092 and registration number is 032092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Aggarwal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Sonu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Garg
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Kumar Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on United Textiles Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of United Textiles Ltd.?

The market cap of United Textiles Ltd. is ₹3.93 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of United Textiles Ltd.?

P/E ratio of United Textiles Ltd. is 124.76 and PB ratio of United Textiles Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of United Textiles Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Textiles Ltd. is ₹13.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Textiles Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Textiles Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Textiles Ltd. is ₹18.99 and 52-week low of United Textiles Ltd. is ₹10.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

