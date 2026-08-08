Here's the live share price of United Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Textiles
|0
|15.71
|3.09
|1.01
|10.45
|12.15
|16.28
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Textiles has gained 10.45% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, United Textiles has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|15.47
|15.94
|10
|15.59
|15.75
|20
|15.76
|15.9
|50
|16.44
|16.41
|100
|16.91
|16.84
|200
|17.7
|16.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, United Textiles saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.52%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:19 PM IST IST
|United Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting For Q.E. 30.06.2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|United Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|United Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|United Textiles - Audited Quarterly & Yearly Results For Year Ending 31.03.2026
|May 19, 2026, 08:37 PM IST IST
|United Textiles - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI
Source: Dion Global
United Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HR1993PLC032092 and registration number is 032092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Textiles is ₹17.01 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The United Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Textiles is ₹5.10 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Textiles are ₹17.01 and ₹17.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Textiles is ₹19.70 and 52-week low of United Textiles is ₹13.30 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The United Textiles has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 15.71% for the past month, 3.09% over 3 months, 10.45% over 1 year, 12.15% across 3 years, and 16.28% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Textiles are -2.18 and 0.62 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global