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United Textiles Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED TEXTILES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of United Textiles along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.01 Closed
5.00₹ 0.81
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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United Textiles Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.01₹17.01
₹17.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.30₹19.70
₹17.01
Open Price
₹17.01
Prev. Close
₹16.20
Volume
1,773

Source: Dion Global

United Textiles Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Textiles		015.713.091.0110.4512.1516.28
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Textiles has gained 10.45% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, United Textiles has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

United Textiles Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

United Textiles Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
515.4715.94
1015.5915.75
2015.7615.9
5016.4416.41
10016.9116.84
20017.716.85

Source: Dion Global

United Textiles Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Textiles saw a drop in promoter holding to 34.52%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 65.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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United Textiles Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 21, 2026, 09:19 PM IST ISTUnited Textiles - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Regarding Board Meeting For Q.E. 30.06.2026
Jul 10, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTUnited Textiles - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTUnited Textiles - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On May 29, 2026
May 29, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTUnited Textiles - Audited Quarterly & Yearly Results For Year Ending 31.03.2026
May 19, 2026, 08:37 PM IST ISTUnited Textiles - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI

Source: Dion Global

About United Textiles

United Textiles Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/09/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17115HR1993PLC032092 and registration number is 032092. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vivek Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Amit Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Garg
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonu Aggarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on United Textiles Share Price

What is the share price of United Textiles?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Textiles is ₹17.01 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Textiles?

The United Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Textiles?

The market cap of United Textiles is ₹5.10 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Textiles?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Textiles are ₹17.01 and ₹17.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Textiles?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Textiles is ₹19.70 and 52-week low of United Textiles is ₹13.30 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the United Textiles performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Textiles has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 15.71% for the past month, 3.09% over 3 months, 10.45% over 1 year, 12.15% across 3 years, and 16.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Textiles?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Textiles are -2.18 and 0.62 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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