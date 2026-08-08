What is the share price of United Textiles? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Textiles is ₹17.01 as on .

What kind of stock is United Textiles? The United Textiles is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Textiles? The market cap of United Textiles is ₹5.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of United Textiles? Today’s highest and lowest price of United Textiles are ₹17.01 and ₹17.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Textiles? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Textiles stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Textiles is ₹19.70 and 52-week low of United Textiles is ₹13.30 as on .

How has the United Textiles performed historically in terms of returns? The United Textiles has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 15.71% for the past month, 3.09% over 3 months, 10.45% over 1 year, 12.15% across 3 years, and 16.28% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Textiles? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Textiles are -2.18 and 0.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global