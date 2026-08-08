Here's the live share price of United Leasing & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Leasing & Industries
|-9.55
|-0.35
|-10.29
|-24.70
|-7.21
|-12.37
|39.44
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Leasing & Industries has declined 7.21% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, United Leasing & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.49
|35.83
|10
|35.03
|35.96
|20
|38.34
|37.28
|50
|39.19
|39.22
|100
|42.46
|39.73
|200
|37.19
|36.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, United Leasing & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 18, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|United Leasing&Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 04:02 AM IST IST
|United Leasing&Ind. - Please Find Enclosed The Financial Results For 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 03:54 AM IST IST
|United Leasing&Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Please Find Enclosed The Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 27.05.2026
|May 28, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|United Leasing&Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Please Find Enclosed The Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 27.05.2026
|May 24, 2026, 03:52 AM IST IST
|United Leasing&Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100HR1983PLC033460 and registration number is 033460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Leasing & Industries is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Leasing & Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Leasing & Industries is ₹10.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Leasing & Industries are ₹34.00 and ₹34.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Leasing & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Leasing & Industries is ₹48.55 and 52-week low of United Leasing & Industries is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Leasing & Industries has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, -0.35% for the past month, -10.29% over 3 months, -7.21% over 1 year, -12.37% across 3 years, and 39.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Leasing & Industries are 346.94 and 1.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global