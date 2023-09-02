Follow Us

United Leasing & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNITED LEASING & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.17 Closed
00
As on Jun 7, 2023, 3:41 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

United Leasing & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.17₹53.17
₹53.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.51₹64.35
₹53.17
Open Price
₹53.17
Prev. Close
₹53.17
Volume
0

United Leasing & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.17
  • R253.17
  • R353.17
  • Pivot
    53.17
  • S153.17
  • S253.17
  • S353.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.0656.6
  • 109.8955.09
  • 2010.2448.64
  • 508.3734.77
  • 1009.5125.53
  • 2009.070

United Leasing & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.99-4.9996.93382.49718.00149.62
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

United Leasing & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

United Leasing & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers

About United Leasing & Industries Ltd.

United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100HR1983PLC033460 and registration number is 033460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Khanna
    Director
  • Mr. Virendra Kumar Batra
    Director
  • Mr. Kapil Dutta
    Director
  • Mr. Suman Kapur
    Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Sharma
    Director

FAQs on United Leasing & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of United Leasing & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is ₹15.95 Cr as on Jun 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of United Leasing & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is 38.84 and PB ratio of United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is 2.39 as on Jun 07, 2023.

What is the share price of United Leasing & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is ₹53.17 as on Jun 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Leasing & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Leasing & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is ₹64.35 and 52-week low of United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is ₹8.51 as on Jun 07, 2023.

