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United Leasing & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED LEASING & INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of United Leasing & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹34.00 Closed
-4.90₹ -1.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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United Leasing & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹34.00₹34.00
₹34.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.00₹48.55
₹34.00
Open Price
₹34.00
Prev. Close
₹35.75
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

United Leasing & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Leasing & Industries		-9.55-0.35-10.29-24.70-7.21-12.3739.44
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Leasing & Industries has declined 7.21% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, United Leasing & Industries has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

United Leasing & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

United Leasing & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.4935.83
1035.0335.96
2038.3437.28
5039.1939.22
10042.4639.73
20037.1936.85

Source: Dion Global

United Leasing & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Leasing & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 56.29% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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United Leasing & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 18, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTUnited Leasing&Ind. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 04:02 AM IST ISTUnited Leasing&Ind. - Please Find Enclosed The Financial Results For 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 03:54 AM IST ISTUnited Leasing&Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Please Find Enclosed The Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 27.05.2026
May 28, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTUnited Leasing&Ind. - Board Meeting Outcome for Please Find Enclosed The Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 27.05.2026
May 24, 2026, 03:52 AM IST ISTUnited Leasing&Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Prior Intimation Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About United Leasing & Industries

United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100HR1983PLC033460 and registration number is 033460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Khanna
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Aditya Khanna
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Khanna
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Suman Kapur
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sonia Vaid
    Independent Director

FAQs on United Leasing & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of United Leasing & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Leasing & Industries is ₹34.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Leasing & Industries?

The United Leasing & Industries is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Leasing & Industries?

The market cap of United Leasing & Industries is ₹10.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Leasing & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Leasing & Industries are ₹34.00 and ₹34.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Leasing & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Leasing & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Leasing & Industries is ₹48.55 and 52-week low of United Leasing & Industries is ₹30.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the United Leasing & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Leasing & Industries has shown returns of -4.9% over the past day, -0.35% for the past month, -10.29% over 3 months, -7.21% over 1 year, -12.37% across 3 years, and 39.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Leasing & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Leasing & Industries are 346.94 and 1.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

United Leasing & Industries News

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