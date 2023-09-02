Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100HR1983PLC033460 and registration number is 033460. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is ₹15.95 Cr as on Jun 07, 2023.
P/E ratio of United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is 38.84 and PB ratio of United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is 2.39 as on Jun 07, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is ₹53.17 as on Jun 07, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Leasing & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is ₹64.35 and 52-week low of United Leasing & Industries Ltd. is ₹8.51 as on Jun 07, 2023.