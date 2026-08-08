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United Interactive Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED INTERACTIVE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of United Interactive along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹72.00 Closed
0.03₹ 0.02
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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United Interactive Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.39₹72.50
₹72.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹62.01₹114.98
₹72.00
Open Price
₹72.50
Prev. Close
₹71.98
Volume
5

Source: Dion Global

United Interactive Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Interactive		13.0310.77-3.900.14-26.5313.1113.54
L&T Technology Services		0.9811.35-4.70-7.92-14.60-5.39-0.56
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.04-8.112.432.227.10-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1916.6914.7755.69130.0877.2640.25
Sagility		0.395.211.51-10.58-6.0714.098.23
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3314.7619.00-4.60-24.3123.837.45
eClerx Services		-4.3017.8711.22-15.04-13.9626.2320.03
eMudhra		16.8623.871.537.11-29.046.9916.04
Route Mobile		-2.02-4.71-8.06-9.81-39.62-29.03-22.96
RPSG Ventures		-0.934.03-6.1718.674.2620.136.91
BLS E-Services		2.1615.2852.8583.2362.18-6.10-3.70
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		1.030.37-19.37-27.74-46.419.215.43
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.05-3.92-5.72-14.74-26.65-13.73-8.48
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.004.741.800.83-20.61-25.58-22.55
Aurum Proptech		2.460.8526.4426.4422.8816.7622.15
Creative Newtech		12.8242.3875.9359.2251.1214.758.61
One Point One Solutions		4.048.110.5511.5411.543.712.21
Alldigi Tech		-0.32-0.49-2.29-9.41-24.2010.9313.08
Kellton Tech Solutions		0-8.41-12.82-12.65-45.39-5.414.62
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.890.335.311.18-27.5937.8815.14

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Interactive has declined 26.53% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, United Interactive has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

United Interactive Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

United Interactive Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.5367.18
1067.6567.36
2068.168.19
5071.0469.91
10071.1571.88
20076.3775.63

Source: Dion Global

United Interactive Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Interactive remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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United Interactive Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTUnited Interactive - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results
Jul 07, 2026, 04:10 PM IST ISTUnited Interactive - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 03:56 PM IST ISTUnited Interactive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 06:08 AM IST ISTUnited Interactive - Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March
May 21, 2026, 01:22 AM IST ISTUnited Interactive - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About United Interactive

United Interactive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1983PLC030920 and registration number is 030920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Namita Ghayal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarayu Somaiya
    Director

FAQs on United Interactive Share Price

What is the share price of United Interactive?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Interactive is ₹72.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Interactive?

The United Interactive is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Interactive?

The market cap of United Interactive is ₹13.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Interactive?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Interactive are ₹72.50 and ₹68.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Interactive?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Interactive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Interactive is ₹114.98 and 52-week low of United Interactive is ₹62.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the United Interactive performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Interactive has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, 10.77% for the past month, -3.9% over 3 months, -26.53% over 1 year, 13.11% across 3 years, and 13.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Interactive?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Interactive are 31.30 and 0.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

United Interactive News

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