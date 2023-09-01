Follow Us

United Interactive Ltd. Share Price

UNITED INTERACTIVE LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹49.50 Closed
-4.44-2.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

United Interactive Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.50₹49.50
₹49.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹31.25₹65.00
₹49.50
Open Price
₹49.50
Prev. Close
₹51.80
Volume
99

United Interactive Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R149.5
  • R249.5
  • R349.5
  • Pivot
    49.5
  • S149.5
  • S249.5
  • S349.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.2653.76
  • 1039.7752.91
  • 2036.5151.38
  • 5032.6149.91
  • 10034.9147.01
  • 20035.0442.25

United Interactive Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.12-0.50-6.60-10.8158.40170.49193.77
1.47-0.640.897.87-10.33149.22149.22
-0.1514.1425.2147.9559.17173.82121.88
1.501.906.5616.015.96138.50138.50
5.6318.4435.9931.3216.49-6.82-6.82
0.66-5.760.5514.5514.44252.12129.93
-0.94-5.40-11.26-23.43-32.24194.69133.52
5.2318.5960.3489.11302.23794.58475.28
0.6318.2742.5449.9118.74166.8022.48
-2.68-2.4724.4020.6812.49120.92147.22
-0.566.4012.9012.09-4.28-61.58-47.98
0.639.7237.3945.4445.4445.4445.44
6.1011.2239.1538.1031.88305.96122.45
-2.33-1.42-8.643.94-22.6848.06-38.68
-2.1717.8019.0513.92-26.11-95.73-95.73
-5.76-32.8670.5271.5263.8759.0859.08
5.003.8712.2623.21-15.4120.88-77.15
2.4813.869.46-2.7625.48375.06-31.03
-2.132.922.13-11.16-14.96108.34108.34
0-9.8410.0023.3225.0083.3341.03

United Interactive Ltd. Share Holdings

United Interactive Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About United Interactive Ltd.

United Interactive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1983PLC030920 and registration number is 030920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Shanghavi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jyoti Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sarayu Somaiya
    Director

FAQs on United Interactive Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of United Interactive Ltd.?

The market cap of United Interactive Ltd. is ₹9.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of United Interactive Ltd.?

P/E ratio of United Interactive Ltd. is -1269.23 and PB ratio of United Interactive Ltd. is 11.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of United Interactive Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Interactive Ltd. is ₹49.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Interactive Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Interactive Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Interactive Ltd. is ₹65.00 and 52-week low of United Interactive Ltd. is ₹31.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

