What is the share price of United Interactive? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Interactive is ₹72.00 as on .

What kind of stock is United Interactive? The United Interactive is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Interactive? The market cap of United Interactive is ₹13.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of United Interactive? Today’s highest and lowest price of United Interactive are ₹72.50 and ₹68.39.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Interactive? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Interactive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Interactive is ₹114.98 and 52-week low of United Interactive is ₹62.01 as on .

How has the United Interactive performed historically in terms of returns? The United Interactive has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, 10.77% for the past month, -3.9% over 3 months, -26.53% over 1 year, 13.11% across 3 years, and 13.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Interactive? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Interactive are 31.30 and 0.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global