Here's the live share price of United Interactive along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Interactive
|13.03
|10.77
|-3.90
|0.14
|-26.53
|13.11
|13.54
|L&T Technology Services
|0.98
|11.35
|-4.70
|-7.92
|-14.60
|-5.39
|-0.56
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.04
|-8.11
|2.43
|2.22
|7.10
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.19
|16.69
|14.77
|55.69
|130.08
|77.26
|40.25
|Sagility
|0.39
|5.21
|1.51
|-10.58
|-6.07
|14.09
|8.23
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.33
|14.76
|19.00
|-4.60
|-24.31
|23.83
|7.45
|eClerx Services
|-4.30
|17.87
|11.22
|-15.04
|-13.96
|26.23
|20.03
|eMudhra
|16.86
|23.87
|1.53
|7.11
|-29.04
|6.99
|16.04
|Route Mobile
|-2.02
|-4.71
|-8.06
|-9.81
|-39.62
|-29.03
|-22.96
|RPSG Ventures
|-0.93
|4.03
|-6.17
|18.67
|4.26
|20.13
|6.91
|BLS E-Services
|2.16
|15.28
|52.85
|83.23
|62.18
|-6.10
|-3.70
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|1.03
|0.37
|-19.37
|-27.74
|-46.41
|9.21
|5.43
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.05
|-3.92
|-5.72
|-14.74
|-26.65
|-13.73
|-8.48
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.00
|4.74
|1.80
|0.83
|-20.61
|-25.58
|-22.55
|Aurum Proptech
|2.46
|0.85
|26.44
|26.44
|22.88
|16.76
|22.15
|Creative Newtech
|12.82
|42.38
|75.93
|59.22
|51.12
|14.75
|8.61
|One Point One Solutions
|4.04
|8.11
|0.55
|11.54
|11.54
|3.71
|2.21
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.32
|-0.49
|-2.29
|-9.41
|-24.20
|10.93
|13.08
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|0
|-8.41
|-12.82
|-12.65
|-45.39
|-5.41
|4.62
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.89
|0.33
|5.31
|1.18
|-27.59
|37.88
|15.14
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Interactive has declined 26.53% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.60%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.10%), Netweb Technologies India (130.08%). From a 5 year perspective, United Interactive has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.56%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.53
|67.18
|10
|67.65
|67.36
|20
|68.1
|68.19
|50
|71.04
|69.91
|100
|71.15
|71.88
|200
|76.37
|75.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, United Interactive remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|United Interactive - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:10 PM IST IST
|United Interactive - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 03:56 PM IST IST
|United Interactive - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 06:08 AM IST IST
|United Interactive - Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March
|May 21, 2026, 01:22 AM IST IST
|United Interactive - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
United Interactive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1983PLC030920 and registration number is 030920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Interactive is ₹72.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Interactive is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Interactive is ₹13.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Interactive are ₹72.50 and ₹68.39.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Interactive stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Interactive is ₹114.98 and 52-week low of United Interactive is ₹62.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Interactive has shown returns of 0.03% over the past day, 10.77% for the past month, -3.9% over 3 months, -26.53% over 1 year, 13.11% across 3 years, and 13.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Interactive are 31.30 and 0.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global