Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-9.12
|-0.50
|-6.60
|-10.81
|58.40
|170.49
|193.77
|1.47
|-0.64
|0.89
|7.87
|-10.33
|149.22
|149.22
|-0.15
|14.14
|25.21
|47.95
|59.17
|173.82
|121.88
|1.50
|1.90
|6.56
|16.01
|5.96
|138.50
|138.50
|5.63
|18.44
|35.99
|31.32
|16.49
|-6.82
|-6.82
|0.66
|-5.76
|0.55
|14.55
|14.44
|252.12
|129.93
|-0.94
|-5.40
|-11.26
|-23.43
|-32.24
|194.69
|133.52
|5.23
|18.59
|60.34
|89.11
|302.23
|794.58
|475.28
|0.63
|18.27
|42.54
|49.91
|18.74
|166.80
|22.48
|-2.68
|-2.47
|24.40
|20.68
|12.49
|120.92
|147.22
|-0.56
|6.40
|12.90
|12.09
|-4.28
|-61.58
|-47.98
|0.63
|9.72
|37.39
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|6.10
|11.22
|39.15
|38.10
|31.88
|305.96
|122.45
|-2.33
|-1.42
|-8.64
|3.94
|-22.68
|48.06
|-38.68
|-2.17
|17.80
|19.05
|13.92
|-26.11
|-95.73
|-95.73
|-5.76
|-32.86
|70.52
|71.52
|63.87
|59.08
|59.08
|5.00
|3.87
|12.26
|23.21
|-15.41
|20.88
|-77.15
|2.48
|13.86
|9.46
|-2.76
|25.48
|375.06
|-31.03
|-2.13
|2.92
|2.13
|-11.16
|-14.96
|108.34
|108.34
|0
|-9.84
|10.00
|23.32
|25.00
|83.33
|41.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
United Interactive Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/09/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900MH1983PLC030920 and registration number is 030920. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of United Interactive Ltd. is ₹9.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of United Interactive Ltd. is -1269.23 and PB ratio of United Interactive Ltd. is 11.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Interactive Ltd. is ₹49.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Interactive Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Interactive Ltd. is ₹65.00 and 52-week low of United Interactive Ltd. is ₹31.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.