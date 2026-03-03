Facebook Pixel Code
United Heat Transfer Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED HEAT TRANSFER

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of United Heat Transfer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.00 Closed
-5.04₹ -2.55
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

United Heat Transfer Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.35₹49.50
₹48.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹46.00₹98.00
₹48.00
Open Price
₹47.35
Prev. Close
₹50.55
Volume
16,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of United Heat Transfer has declined 5.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.00%.

United Heat Transfer’s current P/E of 29.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

United Heat Transfer Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Heat Transfer		-4.001.37-24.35-32.87-16.59-9.12-5.58
Thermax		-1.475.157.34-4.85-3.1211.8417.56
PTC Industries		0.630.81-2.0031.4075.0680.3542.45
Craftsman Automation		-2.65-0.588.7011.1670.8932.0539.81
Sansera Engineering		-4.9320.4032.6171.19106.4644.2522.19
Tega Industries		-1.290.11-8.99-11.4838.0437.0219.36
Ircon International		-7.98-11.95-12.21-20.84-3.0937.1924.49
Engineers India		-1.5222.767.095.2244.6941.1819.02
Azad Engineering		-3.749.001.484.3736.7235.2719.87
Inox India		-2.21-0.41-2.36-4.3021.626.323.75
Aequs		-1.872.45-7.50-7.50-7.50-2.57-1.55
Balu Forge Industries		2.6912.36-25.07-29.756.5219.6811.38
Ion Exchange (India)		-5.680.423.75-15.25-26.161.0313.65
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-7.10-1.55-16.36-30.33-20.63-14.25-4.50
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		5.08-10.2313.8886.84110.5715.989.30
Skipper		-4.83-7.84-23.09-35.10-5.8050.5342.06
Pitti Engineering		-0.422.058.98-2.530.6444.1469.99
Interarch Building Solutions		-4.10-18.33-23.82-13.7232.3715.128.82
Jash Engineering		1.37-2.30-11.98-22.64-23.2432.4147.56
BGR Energy Systems		-6.42-7.25-25.5662.66316.9280.7346.24

Over the last one year, United Heat Transfer has declined 16.59% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, United Heat Transfer has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).

United Heat Transfer Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

United Heat Transfer Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.850.2
1049.6649.87
2048.7850.21
5053.8554.14
10064.4659.82
20067.5665.43

United Heat Transfer Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Heat Transfer saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.62%, while DII stake decreased to 3.28%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

United Heat Transfer Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the United Heat Transfer fact sheet for more information

About United Heat Transfer

United Heat Transfer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29191MH1995PLC084982 and registration number is 084982. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Vishwanath Patil
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vivek Vishwanath Patil
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shatanik Vivek Patil
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anagha Shrikant Joshi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sahil Vikas Garud
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Popat Jondhale
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on United Heat Transfer Share Price

What is the share price of United Heat Transfer?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Heat Transfer is ₹48.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Heat Transfer?

The United Heat Transfer is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Heat Transfer?

The market cap of United Heat Transfer is ₹91.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Heat Transfer?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Heat Transfer are ₹49.50 and ₹47.35.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Heat Transfer?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Heat Transfer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Heat Transfer is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of United Heat Transfer is ₹46.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the United Heat Transfer performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Heat Transfer has shown returns of -5.04% over the past day, -11.03% for the past month, -27.27% over 3 months, -20.0% over 1 year, -9.12% across 3 years, and -5.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Heat Transfer?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Heat Transfer are 29.61 and 1.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

United Heat Transfer News

