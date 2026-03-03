Here's the live share price of United Heat Transfer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of United Heat Transfer has declined 5.58% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -20.00%.
United Heat Transfer’s current P/E of 29.61x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Heat Transfer
|-4.00
|1.37
|-24.35
|-32.87
|-16.59
|-9.12
|-5.58
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, United Heat Transfer has declined 16.59% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, United Heat Transfer has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.8
|50.2
|10
|49.66
|49.87
|20
|48.78
|50.21
|50
|53.85
|54.14
|100
|64.46
|59.82
|200
|67.56
|65.43
In the latest quarter, United Heat Transfer saw a rise in promoter holding to 67.62%, while DII stake decreased to 3.28%, FII holding fell to 0.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the United Heat Transfer fact sheet for more information
United Heat Transfer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29191MH1995PLC084982 and registration number is 084982. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Heat Transfer is ₹48.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The United Heat Transfer is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of United Heat Transfer is ₹91.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Heat Transfer are ₹49.50 and ₹47.35.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Heat Transfer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Heat Transfer is ₹98.00 and 52-week low of United Heat Transfer is ₹46.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The United Heat Transfer has shown returns of -5.04% over the past day, -11.03% for the past month, -27.27% over 3 months, -20.0% over 1 year, -9.12% across 3 years, and -5.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Heat Transfer are 29.61 and 1.54 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.