Here's the live share price of United Drilling Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Drilling Tools
|4.45
|4.16
|15.59
|28.51
|16.04
|1.27
|-6.88
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Drilling Tools has gained 16.04% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, United Drilling Tools has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|226.25
|234.16
|10
|225.98
|230.9
|20
|227.38
|228.58
|50
|228.47
|224.75
|100
|211.63
|217.41
|200
|203.37
|211.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, United Drilling Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|United Drilling Tool - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results, Dividend And AGM Notice
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:00 PM IST IST
|United Drilling Tool - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 10, 2026, 05:46 AM IST IST
|United Drilling Tool - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 09, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|United Drilling Tool - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:29 PM IST IST
|United Drilling Tool - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Source: Dion Global
United Drilling Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199DL1985PLC015796 and registration number is 015796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Drilling Tools is ₹238.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Drilling Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Drilling Tools is ₹483.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Drilling Tools are ₹244.00 and ₹231.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Drilling Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Drilling Tools is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of United Drilling Tools is ₹143.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Drilling Tools has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.16% for the past month, 15.59% over 3 months, 16.04% over 1 year, 1.27% across 3 years, and -6.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Drilling Tools are 25.47 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.
Source: Dion Global