United Drilling Tools Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNITED DRILLING TOOLS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹221.00 Closed
0.050.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

United Drilling Tools Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹218.60₹224.40
₹221.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹168.35₹389.00
₹221.00
Open Price
₹222.00
Prev. Close
₹220.90
Volume
22,266

United Drilling Tools Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1224.27
  • R2227.23
  • R3230.07
  • Pivot
    221.43
  • S1218.47
  • S2215.63
  • S3212.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5291.25221.22
  • 10296.57220.91
  • 20307.3220.49
  • 50343.37218.17
  • 100376.35220.95
  • 200438.19243.95

United Drilling Tools Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.02-1.998.191.26-41.69-14.45-14.45
2.406.7814.0818.6322.67189.80152.94
4.0511.3418.3527.6115.69264.50175.99
4.4376.72182.86269.74352.612,263.932,727.45
10.5420.8743.81122.64185.03165.63186.54
0.195.4532.6448.4585.52241.32241.32
01.7443.95117.91132.82141.5316.49
20.128.4047.4467.67182.61204.11204.11
1.0836.4094.5294.5294.5294.5294.52
-0.24-4.5731.1227.5024.7148.35-48.22
3.870.3118.7640.5212.13270.84201.00
-0.54-0.7515.7226.8230.7515.1415.14
2.51-8.687.5256.5384.19166.9528.00
23.5930.90111.46140.51299.83436.8786.82
15.4422.9285.53120.50105.721,818.01735.99
7.5913.8625.4630.7744.94560.07644.53
1.0619.1737.2674.0499.35791.521,165.51
2.085.6822.8726.1767.70577.12258.74
11.913.3530.1778.06137.19297.51194.80
-0.0738.2711.7549.73324.51854.89669.70

United Drilling Tools Ltd. Share Holdings

United Drilling Tools Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend

About United Drilling Tools Ltd.

United Drilling Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199DL1985PLC015796 and registration number is 015796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanal Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Inderpal Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Krishan Diyal Aggarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pandian Kalyanasundaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Preet Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Mahawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on United Drilling Tools Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of United Drilling Tools Ltd.?

The market cap of United Drilling Tools Ltd. is ₹448.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of United Drilling Tools Ltd.?

P/E ratio of United Drilling Tools Ltd. is 52.61 and PB ratio of United Drilling Tools Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of United Drilling Tools Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Drilling Tools Ltd. is ₹221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Drilling Tools Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Drilling Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Drilling Tools Ltd. is ₹389.00 and 52-week low of United Drilling Tools Ltd. is ₹168.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

