What is the share price of United Drilling Tools? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Drilling Tools is ₹238.00 as on .

What kind of stock is United Drilling Tools? The United Drilling Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Drilling Tools? The market cap of United Drilling Tools is ₹483.21 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of United Drilling Tools? Today’s highest and lowest price of United Drilling Tools are ₹244.00 and ₹231.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Drilling Tools? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Drilling Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Drilling Tools is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of United Drilling Tools is ₹143.00 as on .

How has the United Drilling Tools performed historically in terms of returns? The United Drilling Tools has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.16% for the past month, 15.59% over 3 months, 16.04% over 1 year, 1.27% across 3 years, and -6.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Drilling Tools? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Drilling Tools are 25.47 and 1.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global