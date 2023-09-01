Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.02
|-1.99
|8.19
|1.26
|-41.69
|-14.45
|-14.45
|2.40
|6.78
|14.08
|18.63
|22.67
|189.80
|152.94
|4.05
|11.34
|18.35
|27.61
|15.69
|264.50
|175.99
|4.43
|76.72
|182.86
|269.74
|352.61
|2,263.93
|2,727.45
|10.54
|20.87
|43.81
|122.64
|185.03
|165.63
|186.54
|0.19
|5.45
|32.64
|48.45
|85.52
|241.32
|241.32
|0
|1.74
|43.95
|117.91
|132.82
|141.53
|16.49
|20.12
|8.40
|47.44
|67.67
|182.61
|204.11
|204.11
|1.08
|36.40
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|94.52
|-0.24
|-4.57
|31.12
|27.50
|24.71
|48.35
|-48.22
|3.87
|0.31
|18.76
|40.52
|12.13
|270.84
|201.00
|-0.54
|-0.75
|15.72
|26.82
|30.75
|15.14
|15.14
|2.51
|-8.68
|7.52
|56.53
|84.19
|166.95
|28.00
|23.59
|30.90
|111.46
|140.51
|299.83
|436.87
|86.82
|15.44
|22.92
|85.53
|120.50
|105.72
|1,818.01
|735.99
|7.59
|13.86
|25.46
|30.77
|44.94
|560.07
|644.53
|1.06
|19.17
|37.26
|74.04
|99.35
|791.52
|1,165.51
|2.08
|5.68
|22.87
|26.17
|67.70
|577.12
|258.74
|11.91
|3.35
|30.17
|78.06
|137.19
|297.51
|194.80
|-0.07
|38.27
|11.75
|49.73
|324.51
|854.89
|669.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & 1st Interim Dividend
United Drilling Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199DL1985PLC015796 and registration number is 015796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 164.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of United Drilling Tools Ltd. is ₹448.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of United Drilling Tools Ltd. is 52.61 and PB ratio of United Drilling Tools Ltd. is 1.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Drilling Tools Ltd. is ₹221.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Drilling Tools Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Drilling Tools Ltd. is ₹389.00 and 52-week low of United Drilling Tools Ltd. is ₹168.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.