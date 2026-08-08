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United Drilling Tools Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED DRILLING TOOLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of United Drilling Tools along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹238.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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United Drilling Tools Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹231.00₹244.00
₹238.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹143.00₹255.00
₹238.00
Open Price
₹238.00
Prev. Close
₹238.00
Volume
626

Source: Dion Global

United Drilling Tools Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Drilling Tools		4.454.1615.5928.5116.041.27-6.88
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Drilling Tools has gained 16.04% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, United Drilling Tools has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

United Drilling Tools Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

United Drilling Tools Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5226.25234.16
10225.98230.9
20227.38228.58
50228.47224.75
100211.63217.41
200203.37211.78

Source: Dion Global

United Drilling Tools Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Drilling Tools remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.93% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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United Drilling Tools Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTUnited Drilling Tool - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Results, Dividend And AGM Notice
Jul 10, 2026, 07:00 PM IST ISTUnited Drilling Tool - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 10, 2026, 05:46 AM IST ISTUnited Drilling Tool - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 09, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTUnited Drilling Tool - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 09, 2026, 05:29 PM IST ISTUnited Drilling Tool - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order

Source: Dion Global

About United Drilling Tools

United Drilling Tools Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29199DL1985PLC015796 and registration number is 015796. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of machine tools for turning, drilling, milling, shaping, planning, boring, grinding etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 181.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Gupta
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Kanal Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Inderpal Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pandian Kalyanasundaram
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ved Prakash Mahawar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Preet Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director

FAQs on United Drilling Tools Share Price

What is the share price of United Drilling Tools?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Drilling Tools is ₹238.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Drilling Tools?

The United Drilling Tools is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Drilling Tools?

The market cap of United Drilling Tools is ₹483.21 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Drilling Tools?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Drilling Tools are ₹244.00 and ₹231.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Drilling Tools?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Drilling Tools stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Drilling Tools is ₹255.00 and 52-week low of United Drilling Tools is ₹143.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the United Drilling Tools performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Drilling Tools has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.16% for the past month, 15.59% over 3 months, 16.04% over 1 year, 1.27% across 3 years, and -6.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Drilling Tools?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Drilling Tools are 25.47 and 1.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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