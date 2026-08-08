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United Credit Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED CREDIT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of United Credit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.01 Closed
-4.72₹ -1.24
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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United Credit Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.01₹25.01
₹25.01
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.00₹37.83
₹25.01
Open Price
₹25.01
Prev. Close
₹26.25
Volume
158

Source: Dion Global

United Credit Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Credit		-9.38-13.13-10.65-16.47-18.828.2710.18
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Credit has declined 18.80% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, United Credit has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

United Credit Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

United Credit Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
526.7525.9
1026.8226.37
2027.326.82
5027.7427.11
10026.2527.27
20028.3928

Source: Dion Global

United Credit Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Credit remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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United Credit Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTUnited Credit - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
Jul 07, 2026, 07:40 PM IST ISTUnited Credit - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTUnited Credit - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 28, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTUnited Credit - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Declaration Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company A
May 19, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTUnited Credit - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Audited Financial Results And Dividend

Source: Dion Global

About United Credit

United Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1970 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1970PLC027781 and registration number is 027781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Dabriwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Dhelia
    Director
  • Ms. Rashmi Bihani
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Kandoi
    Director
  • Mr. Devashish Dabriwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Dabriwal
    Director

FAQs on United Credit Share Price

What is the share price of United Credit?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Credit is ₹25.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Credit?

The United Credit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Credit?

The market cap of United Credit is ₹13.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Credit?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Credit are ₹25.01 and ₹25.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Credit?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Credit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Credit is ₹37.83 and 52-week low of United Credit is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the United Credit performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Credit has shown returns of -4.72% over the past day, -5.27% for the past month, -6.01% over 3 months, -13.76% over 1 year, 28.27% across 3 years, and 10.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Credit?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Credit are 15.56 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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