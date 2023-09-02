Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|13 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
United Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1970 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1970PLC027781 and registration number is 027781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of United Credit Ltd. is ₹8.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of United Credit Ltd. is 9.87 and PB ratio of United Credit Ltd. is 0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Credit Ltd. is ₹15.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Credit Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Credit Ltd. is ₹28.24 and 52-week low of United Credit Ltd. is ₹9.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.