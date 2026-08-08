What is the share price of United Credit? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Credit is ₹25.01 as on .

What kind of stock is United Credit? The United Credit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Credit? The market cap of United Credit is ₹13.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of United Credit? Today’s highest and lowest price of United Credit are ₹25.01 and ₹25.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Credit? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Credit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Credit is ₹37.83 and 52-week low of United Credit is ₹19.00 as on .

How has the United Credit performed historically in terms of returns? The United Credit has shown returns of -4.72% over the past day, -5.27% for the past month, -6.01% over 3 months, -13.76% over 1 year, 28.27% across 3 years, and 10.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Credit? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Credit are 15.56 and 0.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global