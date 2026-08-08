Here's the live share price of United Credit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Credit
|-9.38
|-13.13
|-10.65
|-16.47
|-18.8
|28.27
|10.18
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Credit has declined 18.80% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, United Credit has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26.75
|25.9
|10
|26.82
|26.37
|20
|27.3
|26.82
|50
|27.74
|27.11
|100
|26.25
|27.27
|200
|28.39
|28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, United Credit remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|United Credit - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Oblig
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:40 PM IST IST
|United Credit - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|United Credit - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 28, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|United Credit - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Declaration Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company A
|May 19, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|United Credit - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Audited Financial Results And Dividend
Source: Dion Global
United Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1970 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1970PLC027781 and registration number is 027781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Credit is ₹25.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Credit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Credit is ₹13.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Credit are ₹25.01 and ₹25.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Credit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Credit is ₹37.83 and 52-week low of United Credit is ₹19.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The United Credit has shown returns of -4.72% over the past day, -5.27% for the past month, -6.01% over 3 months, -13.76% over 1 year, 28.27% across 3 years, and 10.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Credit are 15.56 and 0.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global