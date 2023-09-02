Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

United Credit Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNITED CREDIT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.47 Closed
-4.98-0.81
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

United Credit Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.47₹16.90
₹15.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.65₹28.24
₹15.47
Open Price
₹15.70
Prev. Close
₹16.28
Volume
1,631

United Credit Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.42
  • R217.38
  • R317.85
  • Pivot
    15.95
  • S114.99
  • S214.52
  • S313.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.1516.14
  • 1012.4316.09
  • 2012.4215.6
  • 5011.5314.82
  • 10012.0914.73
  • 20012.7414.55

United Credit Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.3710.50-3.13-16.6045.9444.58-15.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

United Credit Ltd. Share Holdings

United Credit Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
13 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About United Credit Ltd.

United Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1970 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1970PLC027781 and registration number is 027781. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other credit granting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Dabriwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nandanandan Mishra
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Mohan Choubey
    Director
  • Mr. Devashish Dabriwal
    Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Dabriwal
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Chandra Saha
    Director
  • Mr. Pramod Dhelia
    Director

FAQs on United Credit Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of United Credit Ltd.?

The market cap of United Credit Ltd. is ₹8.24 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of United Credit Ltd.?

P/E ratio of United Credit Ltd. is 9.87 and PB ratio of United Credit Ltd. is 0.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of United Credit Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Credit Ltd. is ₹15.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Credit Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Credit Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Credit Ltd. is ₹28.24 and 52-week low of United Credit Ltd. is ₹9.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data