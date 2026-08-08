What is the share price of United Cotfab? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Cotfab is ₹14.20 as on .

What kind of stock is United Cotfab? The United Cotfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Cotfab? The market cap of United Cotfab is ₹24.41 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of United Cotfab? Today’s highest and lowest price of United Cotfab are ₹14.20 and ₹14.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Cotfab? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Cotfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Cotfab is ₹31.70 and 52-week low of United Cotfab is ₹13.50 as on .

How has the United Cotfab performed historically in terms of returns? The United Cotfab has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -11.25% for the past month, -29.0% over 3 months, -44.64% over 1 year, -43.5% across 3 years, and -29.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Cotfab? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Cotfab are 6.53 and 0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global