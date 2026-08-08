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United Cotfab Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITED COTFAB

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of United Cotfab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.20 Closed
-0.35₹ -0.05
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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United Cotfab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.20₹14.20
₹14.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.50₹31.70
₹14.20
Open Price
₹14.20
Prev. Close
₹14.25
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

United Cotfab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
United Cotfab		2.16-11.25-29.00-28.82-44.64-43.50-29.01
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, United Cotfab has declined 44.64% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, United Cotfab has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

United Cotfab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

United Cotfab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.0714.32
1015.0814.76
2015.4815.33
5016.8316.29
10017.1617.65
20020.6121.62

Source: Dion Global

United Cotfab Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, United Cotfab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.74%, FII holding fell to 3.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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United Cotfab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTUnited Cotfab - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 16, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTUnited Cotfab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTUnited Cotfab - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today On May 29, 2026 In Terms Of The Second Proviso
May 25, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTUnited Cotfab - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering Audited Standalone Financial Result For
May 14, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTUnited Cotfab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About United Cotfab

United Cotfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U13111GJ2023PLC145961 and registration number is 45961. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gagan Nirmalkumar Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirmalkumar Mangalchand Mittal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Safalkumar Hasmukhbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sejalben Shantilal Parmar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on United Cotfab Share Price

What is the share price of United Cotfab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Cotfab is ₹14.20 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is United Cotfab?

The United Cotfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of United Cotfab?

The market cap of United Cotfab is ₹24.41 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of United Cotfab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of United Cotfab are ₹14.20 and ₹14.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of United Cotfab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Cotfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Cotfab is ₹31.70 and 52-week low of United Cotfab is ₹13.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the United Cotfab performed historically in terms of returns?

The United Cotfab has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -11.25% for the past month, -29.0% over 3 months, -44.64% over 1 year, -43.5% across 3 years, and -29.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of United Cotfab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Cotfab are 6.53 and 0.45 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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