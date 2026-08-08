Here's the live share price of United Cotfab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|United Cotfab
|2.16
|-11.25
|-29.00
|-28.82
|-44.64
|-43.50
|-29.01
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, United Cotfab has declined 44.64% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, United Cotfab has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.07
|14.32
|10
|15.08
|14.76
|20
|15.48
|15.33
|50
|16.83
|16.29
|100
|17.16
|17.65
|200
|20.61
|21.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, United Cotfab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.74%, FII holding fell to 3.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|United Cotfab - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|United Cotfab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|United Cotfab - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today On May 29, 2026 In Terms Of The Second Proviso
|May 25, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|United Cotfab - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Considering Audited Standalone Financial Result For
|May 14, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|United Cotfab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
United Cotfab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2023 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U13111GJ2023PLC145961 and registration number is 45961. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 154.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for United Cotfab is ₹14.20 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The United Cotfab is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of United Cotfab is ₹24.41 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of United Cotfab are ₹14.20 and ₹14.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which United Cotfab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of United Cotfab is ₹31.70 and 52-week low of United Cotfab is ₹13.50 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The United Cotfab has shown returns of -0.35% over the past day, -11.25% for the past month, -29.0% over 3 months, -44.64% over 1 year, -43.5% across 3 years, and -29.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of United Cotfab are 6.53 and 0.45 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global