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Unitech Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Unitech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.14 Closed
-0.24₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unitech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.10₹4.27
₹4.14
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.06₹7.93
₹4.14
Open Price
₹4.15
Prev. Close
₹4.15
Volume
11,11,618

Source: Dion Global

Unitech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unitech		-3.27-11.35-16.70-25.67-40.4343.5317.35
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unitech has declined 40.43% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Unitech has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Unitech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unitech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.254.24
104.344.29
204.474.4
504.734.58
1004.654.77
2005.275.29

Source: Dion Global

Unitech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unitech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.75%, FII holding fell to 0.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 93.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unitech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:30 PM IST ISTUnitech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter E
Jul 20, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTUnitech - Update Regarding End Of Tenure Of Sh. Yudhvir Singh Malik, IAS (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director Of The Company
Jul 16, 2026, 09:23 PM IST ISTUnitech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 13, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTUnitech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 04:38 PM IST ISTUnitech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Unitech

Unitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1971PLC009720 and registration number is 009720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 340.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 523.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yudhvir Singh Malik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Singh
    Director
  • Ms. Uma Shankar
    Director
  • Dr. Girish Kumar Ahuja
    Director
  • Mr. Jitu Virwani
    Director

FAQs on Unitech Share Price

What is the share price of Unitech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unitech is ₹4.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unitech?

The Unitech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unitech?

The market cap of Unitech is ₹1,083.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unitech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unitech are ₹4.27 and ₹4.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unitech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unitech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unitech is ₹7.93 and 52-week low of Unitech is ₹3.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Unitech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unitech has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -11.35% for the past month, -16.7% over 3 months, -40.43% over 1 year, 43.53% across 3 years, and 17.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unitech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unitech are -0.44 and -0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Unitech News

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