Here's the live share price of Unitech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unitech
|-3.27
|-11.35
|-16.70
|-25.67
|-40.43
|43.53
|17.35
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unitech has declined 40.43% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Unitech has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.25
|4.24
|10
|4.34
|4.29
|20
|4.47
|4.4
|50
|4.73
|4.58
|100
|4.65
|4.77
|200
|5.27
|5.29
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unitech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.75%, FII holding fell to 0.46%, and public shareholding moved up to 93.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:30 PM IST IST
|Unitech - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter E
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Unitech - Update Regarding End Of Tenure Of Sh. Yudhvir Singh Malik, IAS (Retd.), Chairman & Managing Director Of The Company
|Jul 16, 2026, 09:23 PM IST IST
|Unitech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|Unitech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 04:38 PM IST IST
|Unitech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Unitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1971PLC009720 and registration number is 009720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 340.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 523.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unitech is ₹4.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unitech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unitech is ₹1,083.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unitech are ₹4.27 and ₹4.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unitech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unitech is ₹7.93 and 52-week low of Unitech is ₹3.06 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unitech has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -11.35% for the past month, -16.7% over 3 months, -40.43% over 1 year, 43.53% across 3 years, and 17.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unitech are -0.44 and -0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global