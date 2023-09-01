Follow Us

Unitech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNITECH LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹1.90 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Unitech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.80₹1.95
₹1.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.10₹2.40
₹1.90
Open Price
₹1.95
Prev. Close
₹1.90
Volume
88,27,966

Unitech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.97
  • R22.03
  • R32.12
  • Pivot
    1.88
  • S11.82
  • S21.73
  • S31.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.871.8
  • 101.881.71
  • 201.91.6
  • 501.931.49
  • 1001.831.47
  • 2002.191.55

Unitech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.7144.4444.4421.872.6314.71-49.35
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Unitech Ltd. Share Holdings

Unitech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Feb, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
08 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
01 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Unitech Ltd.

Unitech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1971PLC009720 and registration number is 009720. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 523.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Yudhvir Singh Malik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prabhakar Singh
    Director
  • Ms. Uma Shankar
    Director
  • Dr. Girish Kumar Ahuja
    Director
  • Mr. Jitu Virwani
    Director

FAQs on Unitech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unitech Ltd.?

The market cap of Unitech Ltd. is ₹497.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unitech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unitech Ltd. is -0.26 and PB ratio of Unitech Ltd. is 0.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Unitech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unitech Ltd. is ₹1.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unitech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unitech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unitech Ltd. is ₹2.40 and 52-week low of Unitech Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

