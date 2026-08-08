What is the share price of Unitech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unitech is ₹4.14 as on .

What kind of stock is Unitech? The Unitech is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unitech? The market cap of Unitech is ₹1,083.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unitech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unitech are ₹4.27 and ₹4.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unitech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unitech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unitech is ₹7.93 and 52-week low of Unitech is ₹3.06 as on .

How has the Unitech performed historically in terms of returns? The Unitech has shown returns of -0.24% over the past day, -11.35% for the past month, -16.7% over 3 months, -40.43% over 1 year, 43.53% across 3 years, and 17.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unitech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unitech are -0.44 and -0.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global