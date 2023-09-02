Follow Us

UNITECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.85 Closed
2.630.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Unitech International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.78₹5.85
₹5.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.16₹10.01
₹5.85
Open Price
₹5.84
Prev. Close
₹5.70
Volume
16,935

Unitech International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.87
  • R25.9
  • R35.94
  • Pivot
    5.83
  • S15.8
  • S25.76
  • S35.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.465.71
  • 107.525.78
  • 207.625.88
  • 507.596.13
  • 1006.616.36
  • 2006.746.56

Unitech International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.14-5.34-13.59-15.83-38.4217.00-10.41
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Unitech International Ltd. Share Holdings

Unitech International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Unitech International Ltd.

Unitech International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC082810 and registration number is 082810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Remediation activitiesan d other waste management services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rohaan Bhathena
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Palsi Bhathena
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Joseph Mathoor
    Non Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Grace Jose Mathoor
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Thomas Joseph
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipak Kothari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Unitech International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unitech International Ltd.?

The market cap of Unitech International Ltd. is ₹5.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unitech International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unitech International Ltd. is -0.45 and PB ratio of Unitech International Ltd. is 6.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Unitech International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unitech International Ltd. is ₹5.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unitech International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unitech International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unitech International Ltd. is ₹10.01 and 52-week low of Unitech International Ltd. is ₹5.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

