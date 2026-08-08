What is the share price of Unitech International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unitech International is ₹3.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Unitech International? The Unitech International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unitech International? The market cap of Unitech International is ₹3.18 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unitech International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unitech International are ₹3.20 and ₹3.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unitech International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unitech International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unitech International is ₹5.39 and 52-week low of Unitech International is ₹2.89 as on .

How has the Unitech International performed historically in terms of returns? The Unitech International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.43% for the past month, -19.85% over 3 months, -26.91% over 1 year, -20.16% across 3 years, and -11.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unitech International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unitech International are -1.46 and -0.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global