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Unitech International Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNITECH INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Unitech International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.15 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unitech International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.15₹3.20
₹3.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.89₹5.39
₹3.15
Open Price
₹3.15
Prev. Close
₹3.15
Volume
695

Source: Dion Global

Unitech International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unitech International		-7.35-8.43-19.85-16.00-26.91-20.16-11.97
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unitech International has declined 26.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Unitech International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Unitech International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unitech International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.313.23
103.333.27
203.363.32
503.463.41
1003.493.53
2003.793.77

Source: Dion Global

Unitech International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unitech International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unitech International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTUnitech Intl. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST ISTUnitech Intl. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 17, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTUnitech Intl. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 11, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTUnitech Intl. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Jul 09, 2026, 06:36 PM IST ISTUnitech Intl. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Unitech International

Unitech International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC082810 and registration number is 082810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Remediation activitiesan d other waste management services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohaan Bhathena
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Palsi Bhathena
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Joseph Mathoor
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Grace Mathoor
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Thomas Joseph
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kothari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Unitech International Share Price

What is the share price of Unitech International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unitech International is ₹3.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unitech International?

The Unitech International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unitech International?

The market cap of Unitech International is ₹3.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unitech International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unitech International are ₹3.20 and ₹3.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unitech International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unitech International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unitech International is ₹5.39 and 52-week low of Unitech International is ₹2.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Unitech International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unitech International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.43% for the past month, -19.85% over 3 months, -26.91% over 1 year, -20.16% across 3 years, and -11.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unitech International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unitech International are -1.46 and -0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Unitech International News

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