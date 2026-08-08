Here's the live share price of Unitech International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unitech International
|-7.35
|-8.43
|-19.85
|-16.00
|-26.91
|-20.16
|-11.97
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unitech International has declined 26.91% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Unitech International has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.31
|3.23
|10
|3.33
|3.27
|20
|3.36
|3.32
|50
|3.46
|3.41
|100
|3.49
|3.53
|200
|3.79
|3.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unitech International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Unitech Intl. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 18, 2026, 12:01 AM IST IST
|Unitech Intl. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Unitech Intl. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 11, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Unitech Intl. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:36 PM IST IST
|Unitech Intl. - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Outcome of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Unitech International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1994PLC082810 and registration number is 082810. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Remediation activitiesan d other waste management services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unitech International is ₹3.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unitech International is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unitech International is ₹3.18 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unitech International are ₹3.20 and ₹3.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unitech International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unitech International is ₹5.39 and 52-week low of Unitech International is ₹2.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unitech International has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -8.43% for the past month, -19.85% over 3 months, -26.91% over 1 year, -20.16% across 3 years, and -11.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unitech International are -1.46 and -0.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global