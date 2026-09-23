Unitec Fibres has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹83.00-88.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Filatex India
|22.64
|20.25
|83.46
|163.62
|81
|29.17
|14.89
|Prasol Chemicals
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|5.03
|1.65
|0.99
|Century Enka
|3.09
|2.63
|4.22
|43.26
|12.2
|10.29
|4.88
|Paras Petrofils
|-2.79
|-5.86
|-3.24
|-15.38
|-15.04
|8.2
|6.86
Source: Dion Global
Unitec Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120MH2005PLC151224 and registration number is 151224. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 224.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global