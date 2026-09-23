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Unitec Fibres Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Unitec Fibres has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 23, 2026 and will close on Sep 25, 2026. The price band has been set at 83.00-88.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Unitec Fibres Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Unitec Fibres Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Filatex India		22.6420.2583.46163.628129.1714.89
Prasol Chemicals		5.035.035.035.035.031.650.99
Century Enka		3.092.634.2243.2612.210.294.88
Paras Petrofils		-2.79-5.86-3.24-15.38-15.048.26.86

Source: Dion Global

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About Unitec Fibres

Unitec Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120MH2005PLC151224 and registration number is 151224. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 224.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Virander Behl
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijay Omjagdish Behl
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Ms. Devina Virander Behl
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sekar Ananthanarayan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pradnya Yogesh Chandorkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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