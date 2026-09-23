Unitec Fibres Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17120MH2005PLC151224 and registration number is 151224. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Manmade Fibre - PFY/PSF. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 224.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.