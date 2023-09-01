Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Unistar Multimedia Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.93 Closed
0.450.08
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Unistar Multimedia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.96₹18.24
₹17.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.25₹63.00
₹17.93
Open Price
₹18.24
Prev. Close
₹17.85
Volume
9,609

Unistar Multimedia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.46
  • R218.99
  • R319.74
  • Pivot
    17.71
  • S117.18
  • S216.43
  • S315.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.6718.07
  • 1018.2518.31
  • 2017.8218.27
  • 5017.9519.34
  • 10017.4122.69
  • 20015.7825.86

Unistar Multimedia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.337.04-32.24-55.25-5.132,086.59226.00
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Unistar Multimedia Ltd. Share Holdings

Unistar Multimedia Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
17 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Unistar Multimedia Ltd.

Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1991PLC243430 and registration number is 243430. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Prapti Shah
    Chairperson (NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Sureshkumar Bafna
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shreyansh Bavishi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Kumar Patel
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Sodagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unistar Multimedia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unistar Multimedia Ltd.?

The market cap of Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is ₹44.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unistar Multimedia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is 130.88 and PB ratio of Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Unistar Multimedia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is ₹17.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unistar Multimedia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unistar Multimedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is ₹63.00 and 52-week low of Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is ₹15.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data