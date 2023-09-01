Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|17 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1991PLC243430 and registration number is 243430. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is ₹44.83 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is 130.88 and PB ratio of Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is 0.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is ₹17.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unistar Multimedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is ₹63.00 and 52-week low of Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is ₹15.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.