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Unistar Multimedia Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNISTAR MULTIMEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Unistar Multimedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.33 Closed
4.72₹ 0.15
As on Jun 30, 2025, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unistar Multimedia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.05₹3.33
₹3.33
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.89₹8.87
₹3.33
Open Price
₹3.22
Prev. Close
₹3.18
Volume
46,897

Source: Dion Global

Unistar Multimedia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unistar Multimedia		04.39-10.48-39.01-46.97-44.8515.08
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unistar Multimedia has declined 46.97% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Unistar Multimedia has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Unistar Multimedia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unistar Multimedia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.223.27
103.393.41
203.763.83
505.234.83
1006.025.72
2006.617.47

Source: Dion Global

Unistar Multimedia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unistar Multimedia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unistar Multimedia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jun 22, 2026, 02:45 AM IST ISTUnistar Multimedia - Submission Of Director Appointment Verification Committee Report - Governance Record Reconciliation And
Apr 22, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTUnistar Multimedia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Mar 18, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTUnistar Multimedia - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Clarification / Governance Matter
Dec 05, 2025, 10:24 PM IST ISTUnistar Multimedia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Dec 03, 2025, 11:27 PM IST ISTUnistar Multimedia - Intimation Of Change Of Designated Compliance Officer

Source: Dion Global

About Unistar Multimedia

Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L07295MH1991PLC243430 and registration number is 243430. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Reproduction of recorded media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendra Arunbhai Rathod
    Chairperson & Independent Director
  • Mrs. Alka Rajendra Mehta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh Rai Raval
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kinjal Raval
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Raval
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Sodagar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unistar Multimedia Share Price

What is the share price of Unistar Multimedia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unistar Multimedia is ₹3.33 as on Jun 30, 2025.

What kind of stock is Unistar Multimedia?

The Unistar Multimedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unistar Multimedia?

The market cap of Unistar Multimedia is ₹8.33 Cr as on Jun 30, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unistar Multimedia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unistar Multimedia are ₹3.33 and ₹3.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unistar Multimedia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unistar Multimedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unistar Multimedia is ₹8.87 and 52-week low of Unistar Multimedia is ₹2.89 as on Jun 30, 2025.

How has the Unistar Multimedia performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unistar Multimedia has shown returns of 4.72% over the past day, 4.39% for the past month, -10.48% over 3 months, -46.97% over 1 year, -44.85% across 3 years, and 15.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unistar Multimedia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unistar Multimedia are -26.02 and 0.75 on Jun 30, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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