Here's the live share price of Unistar Multimedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unistar Multimedia
|0
|4.39
|-10.48
|-39.01
|-46.97
|-44.85
|15.08
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unistar Multimedia has declined 46.97% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Unistar Multimedia has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.22
|3.27
|10
|3.39
|3.41
|20
|3.76
|3.83
|50
|5.23
|4.83
|100
|6.02
|5.72
|200
|6.61
|7.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unistar Multimedia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jun 22, 2026, 02:45 AM IST IST
|Unistar Multimedia - Submission Of Director Appointment Verification Committee Report - Governance Record Reconciliation And
|Apr 22, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Unistar Multimedia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Mar 18, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Unistar Multimedia - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Clarification / Governance Matter
|Dec 05, 2025, 10:24 PM IST IST
|Unistar Multimedia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Dec 03, 2025, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Unistar Multimedia - Intimation Of Change Of Designated Compliance Officer
Source: Dion Global
Unistar Multimedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L07295MH1991PLC243430 and registration number is 243430. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Reproduction of recorded media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.12 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unistar Multimedia is ₹3.33 as on Jun 30, 2025.
The Unistar Multimedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unistar Multimedia is ₹8.33 Cr as on Jun 30, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unistar Multimedia are ₹3.33 and ₹3.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unistar Multimedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unistar Multimedia is ₹8.87 and 52-week low of Unistar Multimedia is ₹2.89 as on Jun 30, 2025.
The Unistar Multimedia has shown returns of 4.72% over the past day, 4.39% for the past month, -10.48% over 3 months, -46.97% over 1 year, -44.85% across 3 years, and 15.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unistar Multimedia are -26.02 and 0.75 on Jun 30, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global