UNISHIRE URBAN INFRA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.58 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.57₹1.58
₹1.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.17₹3.15
₹1.58
Open Price
₹1.58
Prev. Close
₹1.58
Volume
30,000

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.58
  • R21.59
  • R31.59
  • Pivot
    1.58
  • S11.57
  • S21.57
  • S31.56

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.41.7
  • 101.521.77
  • 201.591.81
  • 501.941.79
  • 1002.231.83
  • 2001.931.95

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-12.22-16.4026.402.60-5.3936.21-82.46
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. Share Holdings

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly & Half Yearly Results
26 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
26 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Unishire Urban Infra Ltd.

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1991PLC051507 and registration number is 051507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Akshay Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Reena Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nawal Kishore Chandak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunjbhai Mukeshbhai Choksi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Unishire Urban Infra Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd.?

The market cap of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹3.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is 0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

