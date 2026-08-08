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Unishire Urban Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNISHIRE URBAN INFRA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Unishire Urban Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.26 Closed
-4.55₹ -0.06
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unishire Urban Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.26₹1.38
₹1.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.12₹2.80
₹1.26
Open Price
₹1.38
Prev. Close
₹1.32
Volume
20,000

Source: Dion Global

Unishire Urban Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unishire Urban Infra		-4.55-13.10-32.26-26.74-33.68-12.64-0.78
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unishire Urban Infra has declined 33.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Unishire Urban Infra has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Unishire Urban Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unishire Urban Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.381.32
101.361.34
201.361.37
501.421.45
1001.591.6
2001.911.88

Source: Dion Global

Unishire Urban Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unishire Urban Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unishire Urban Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTUnishire Urban Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 12, 2026, 12:38 AM IST ISTUnishire Urban Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 24, 2026, 01:41 AM IST ISTUnishire Urban Infra - Declaration Regarding Un-Modified Opinion On Audit Report For The Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 Pursu
May 24, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTUnishire Urban Infra - Non- Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23 (9) Of SEBI (L
May 24, 2026, 01:19 AM IST ISTUnishire Urban Infra - Undertaking For Non- Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Quarter A

Source: Dion Global

About Unishire Urban Infra

Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1991PLC051507 and registration number is 051507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirag
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Indrawati
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Harish
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Geeta Devi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Unishire Urban Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Unishire Urban Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unishire Urban Infra is ₹1.26 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unishire Urban Infra?

The Unishire Urban Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unishire Urban Infra?

The market cap of Unishire Urban Infra is ₹3.07 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unishire Urban Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unishire Urban Infra are ₹1.38 and ₹1.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unishire Urban Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unishire Urban Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unishire Urban Infra is ₹2.80 and 52-week low of Unishire Urban Infra is ₹1.12 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Unishire Urban Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unishire Urban Infra has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, -13.1% for the past month, -32.26% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, -12.64% across 3 years, and -0.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unishire Urban Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unishire Urban Infra are 0.00 and 0.12 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Unishire Urban Infra News

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