Here's the live share price of Unishire Urban Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unishire Urban Infra
|-4.55
|-13.10
|-32.26
|-26.74
|-33.68
|-12.64
|-0.78
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unishire Urban Infra has declined 33.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Unishire Urban Infra has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.38
|1.32
|10
|1.36
|1.34
|20
|1.36
|1.37
|50
|1.42
|1.45
|100
|1.59
|1.6
|200
|1.91
|1.88
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unishire Urban Infra remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Unishire Urban Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 12, 2026, 12:38 AM IST IST
|Unishire Urban Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 24, 2026, 01:41 AM IST IST
|Unishire Urban Infra - Declaration Regarding Un-Modified Opinion On Audit Report For The Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 Pursu
|May 24, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Unishire Urban Infra - Non- Applicability Of Disclosure Of Related Party Transaction Pursuant To Regulation 23 (9) Of SEBI (L
|May 24, 2026, 01:19 AM IST IST
|Unishire Urban Infra - Undertaking For Non- Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For The Quarter A
Source: Dion Global
Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1991PLC051507 and registration number is 051507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unishire Urban Infra is ₹1.26 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Unishire Urban Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unishire Urban Infra is ₹3.07 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unishire Urban Infra are ₹1.38 and ₹1.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unishire Urban Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unishire Urban Infra is ₹2.80 and 52-week low of Unishire Urban Infra is ₹1.12 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Unishire Urban Infra has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, -13.1% for the past month, -32.26% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, -12.64% across 3 years, and -0.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unishire Urban Infra are 0.00 and 0.12 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global