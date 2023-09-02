Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly & Half Yearly Results
|26 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|26 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/04/1991 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190WB1991PLC051507 and registration number is 051507. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Administration of financial markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹3.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is 0.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹1.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹3.15 and 52-week low of Unishire Urban Infra Ltd. is ₹1.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.