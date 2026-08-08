What is the share price of Unishire Urban Infra? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unishire Urban Infra is ₹1.26 as on .

What kind of stock is Unishire Urban Infra? The Unishire Urban Infra is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unishire Urban Infra? The market cap of Unishire Urban Infra is ₹3.07 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unishire Urban Infra? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unishire Urban Infra are ₹1.38 and ₹1.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unishire Urban Infra? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unishire Urban Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unishire Urban Infra is ₹2.80 and 52-week low of Unishire Urban Infra is ₹1.12 as on .

How has the Unishire Urban Infra performed historically in terms of returns? The Unishire Urban Infra has shown returns of -4.55% over the past day, -13.1% for the past month, -32.26% over 3 months, -33.68% over 1 year, -12.64% across 3 years, and -0.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unishire Urban Infra? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unishire Urban Infra are 0.00 and 0.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global