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Unipro Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIPRO TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Unipro Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹13.86 Closed
-4.94₹ -0.72
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unipro Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.86₹13.86
₹13.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.24₹36.62
₹13.86
Open Price
₹13.86
Prev. Close
₹14.58
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Unipro Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unipro Technologies		0-5.52-41.64-12.61327.7862.3333.73
Tata Consultancy Services		3.7217.072.16-16.74-19.48-11.03-5.88
Infosys		3.819.470.91-21.64-18.40-5.56-6.74
HCL Technologies		0.1815.4413.98-15.80-8.645.435.12
Wipro		1.697.89-5.40-18.86-22.99-3.15-8.95
Tech Mahindra		-0.1014.0913.931.7911.1911.705.10
LTM		7.0220.989.83-17.08-7.37-2.57-0.36
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.90-1.27-8.3614.8845.6413.357.81
Oracle Financial Services Software		4.855.7123.4761.3236.6943.6021.35
Persistent Systems		-1.3512.109.87-6.835.6530.9128.44
Coforge		3.1516.9738.1414.544.1121.5913.08
Mphasis		5.894.4513.25-5.09-8.252.11-1.70
Tata Technologies		16.8420.0538.4641.0430.65-12.74-7.85
Hexaware Technologies		-1.802.2219.72-8.40-24.06-10.32-6.32
Tata Elxsi		2.871.94-12.00-27.78-35.64-19.25-2.40
Pine Labs		10.974.26-23.30-28.64-38.62-15.01-9.30
TBO Tek		5.357.2627.656.2018.444.762.83
KPIT Technologies		4.8611.45-13.20-34.96-48.16-18.3115.75
Fractal Analytics		0.82-2.82-25.64-3.35-3.35-1.13-0.68
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.6329.84129.06273.24483.89159.97116.29

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unipro Technologies has gained 327.78% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Unipro Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).

Unipro Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unipro Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.7414.4
1013.9814.44
2014.7315.25
5018.4418.04
10023.119.1
20015.6117.79

Source: Dion Global

Unipro Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unipro Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.38%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unipro Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:30 PM IST ISTUnipro Technologies - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTUnipro Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 07.08.2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTUnipro Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval OfUnaudited Fi
Jul 22, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTUnipro Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 06, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTUnipro Technologies - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Unipro Technologies

Unipro Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1985PLC005615 and registration number is 005615. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. D V Ramana Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Ms. D Aparna Reddy
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pudvi Raj Thandakamalla
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sandra Sudheer Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P S Vijayender Goud
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Ramgopal Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sreeramula
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B Mallikarjun Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Eppalapalli Ramesh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unipro Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Unipro Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unipro Technologies is ₹13.86 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unipro Technologies?

The Unipro Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unipro Technologies?

The market cap of Unipro Technologies is ₹8.43 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unipro Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unipro Technologies are ₹13.86 and ₹13.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unipro Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unipro Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unipro Technologies is ₹36.62 and 52-week low of Unipro Technologies is ₹3.24 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Unipro Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unipro Technologies has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -5.52% for the past month, -41.64% over 3 months, 327.78% over 1 year, 62.33% across 3 years, and 33.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unipro Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unipro Technologies are -27.61 and -7.26 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Unipro Technologies News

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