Here's the live share price of Unipro Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unipro Technologies
|0
|-5.52
|-41.64
|-12.61
|327.78
|62.33
|33.73
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.72
|17.07
|2.16
|-16.74
|-19.48
|-11.03
|-5.88
|Infosys
|3.81
|9.47
|0.91
|-21.64
|-18.40
|-5.56
|-6.74
|HCL Technologies
|0.18
|15.44
|13.98
|-15.80
|-8.64
|5.43
|5.12
|Wipro
|1.69
|7.89
|-5.40
|-18.86
|-22.99
|-3.15
|-8.95
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.10
|14.09
|13.93
|1.79
|11.19
|11.70
|5.10
|LTM
|7.02
|20.98
|9.83
|-17.08
|-7.37
|-2.57
|-0.36
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.90
|-1.27
|-8.36
|14.88
|45.64
|13.35
|7.81
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|4.85
|5.71
|23.47
|61.32
|36.69
|43.60
|21.35
|Persistent Systems
|-1.35
|12.10
|9.87
|-6.83
|5.65
|30.91
|28.44
|Coforge
|3.15
|16.97
|38.14
|14.54
|4.11
|21.59
|13.08
|Mphasis
|5.89
|4.45
|13.25
|-5.09
|-8.25
|2.11
|-1.70
|Tata Technologies
|16.84
|20.05
|38.46
|41.04
|30.65
|-12.74
|-7.85
|Hexaware Technologies
|-1.80
|2.22
|19.72
|-8.40
|-24.06
|-10.32
|-6.32
|Tata Elxsi
|2.87
|1.94
|-12.00
|-27.78
|-35.64
|-19.25
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|10.97
|4.26
|-23.30
|-28.64
|-38.62
|-15.01
|-9.30
|TBO Tek
|5.35
|7.26
|27.65
|6.20
|18.44
|4.76
|2.83
|KPIT Technologies
|4.86
|11.45
|-13.20
|-34.96
|-48.16
|-18.31
|15.75
|Fractal Analytics
|0.82
|-2.82
|-25.64
|-3.35
|-3.35
|-1.13
|-0.68
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.63
|29.84
|129.06
|273.24
|483.89
|159.97
|116.29
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unipro Technologies has gained 327.78% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.48%), Infosys (-18.40%), HCL Technologies (-8.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Unipro Technologies has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.88%) and Infosys (-6.74%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.74
|14.4
|10
|13.98
|14.44
|20
|14.73
|15.25
|50
|18.44
|18.04
|100
|23.1
|19.1
|200
|15.61
|17.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unipro Technologies saw a drop in promoter holding to 27.38%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 72.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:30 PM IST IST
|Unipro Technologies - Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Unipro Technologies - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 07.08.2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Unipro Technologies - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval OfUnaudited Fi
|Jul 22, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Unipro Technologies - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 06, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Unipro Technologies - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Unipro Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/06/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TG1985PLC005615 and registration number is 005615. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unipro Technologies is ₹13.86 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Unipro Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unipro Technologies is ₹8.43 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unipro Technologies are ₹13.86 and ₹13.86.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unipro Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unipro Technologies is ₹36.62 and 52-week low of Unipro Technologies is ₹3.24 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Unipro Technologies has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -5.52% for the past month, -41.64% over 3 months, 327.78% over 1 year, 62.33% across 3 years, and 33.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unipro Technologies are -27.61 and -7.26 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global