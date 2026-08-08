What is the share price of Unipro Technologies? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unipro Technologies is ₹13.86 as on .

What kind of stock is Unipro Technologies? The Unipro Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unipro Technologies? The market cap of Unipro Technologies is ₹8.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unipro Technologies? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unipro Technologies are ₹13.86 and ₹13.86.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unipro Technologies? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unipro Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unipro Technologies is ₹36.62 and 52-week low of Unipro Technologies is ₹3.24 as on .

How has the Unipro Technologies performed historically in terms of returns? The Unipro Technologies has shown returns of -4.94% over the past day, -5.52% for the past month, -41.64% over 3 months, 327.78% over 1 year, 62.33% across 3 years, and 33.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unipro Technologies? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unipro Technologies are -27.61 and -7.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global