MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & A.G.M.
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1984PLC033595 and registration number is 033595. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is ₹5.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is -3.13 and PB ratio of Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is -0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is ₹12.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Union Quality Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is ₹13.77 and 52-week low of Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is ₹4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.