What is the share price of Union Quality Plastics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Union Quality Plastics is ₹15.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Union Quality Plastics? The Union Quality Plastics is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Union Quality Plastics? The market cap of Union Quality Plastics is ₹7.38 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Union Quality Plastics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Union Quality Plastics are ₹16.38 and ₹15.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Union Quality Plastics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Union Quality Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Union Quality Plastics is ₹17.83 and 52-week low of Union Quality Plastics is ₹8.44 as on .

How has the Union Quality Plastics performed historically in terms of returns? The Union Quality Plastics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.45% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, 76.07% over 1 year, 28.05% across 3 years, and 3.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Union Quality Plastics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Union Quality Plastics are -48.30 and -1.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global