Here's the live share price of Union Quality Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Union Quality Plastics
|0
|-5.45
|-7.03
|4.63
|76.07
|28.05
|3.86
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|-2.15
|0.79
|28.63
|63.83
|113.60
|96.59
|43.83
|Time Technoplast
|-2.61
|15.28
|8.47
|3.62
|-9.88
|42.69
|36.19
|EPL
|2.14
|-7.52
|-3.12
|3.51
|1.57
|1.40
|-1.72
|Safari Industries (India)
|-4.99
|-8.08
|-3.15
|-31.50
|-27.71
|0.50
|33.21
|AGI Greenpac
|2.23
|2.08
|14.07
|14.15
|-21.72
|3.72
|24.52
|VIP Industries
|5.42
|4.52
|-2.06
|-17.79
|-29.84
|-20.29
|-4.78
|Uflex
|3.92
|14.01
|9.83
|-2.27
|-15.67
|5.81
|-2.82
|Polyplex Corporation
|1.05
|8.87
|18.43
|25.73
|-1.54
|-4.06
|-6.27
|Jindal Poly Films
|-1.46
|0.42
|-14.02
|46.38
|16.70
|-0.62
|-11.40
|Xpro India
|-25.96
|-21.66
|-4.95
|11.04
|-1.45
|8.61
|44.23
|Knack Packaging
|9.32
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|13.96
|4.45
|2.65
|Cosmo First
|-0.15
|4.46
|15.43
|40.76
|-14.03
|10.89
|-0.37
|Huhtamaki India
|-7.87
|28.61
|45.25
|43.69
|30.88
|3.10
|-2.41
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|5.14
|-3.97
|-8.98
|-11.21
|-14.06
|-4.53
|3.81
|Ester Industries
|-0.14
|-4.22
|-10.90
|-9.59
|-18.60
|-4.80
|-9.93
|Commercial Syn Bags
|4.65
|16.83
|46.31
|30.22
|69.90
|55.38
|39.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|0.04
|-4.43
|-17.27
|-18.76
|-0.04
|29.89
|11.08
|Hitech Corporation
|1.71
|1.75
|116.70
|90.43
|76.10
|10.12
|7.17
|Kanpur Plastipack
|0.26
|5.64
|-4.87
|6.82
|1.95
|22.37
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Union Quality Plastics has gained 76.07% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Union Quality Plastics has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|16.12
|16
|10
|16.34
|16.24
|20
|16.55
|16.15
|50
|14.32
|14.86
|100
|12.66
|13.82
|200
|13.34
|13.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Union Quality Plastics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 02:25 AM IST IST
|Union Quality Pl - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 14/08/2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 06:19 AM IST IST
|Union Quality Pl - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Union Quality Pl - Revised Financial Results With Auditor''s Report
|May 31, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Union Quality Pl - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome
|May 31, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Union Quality Pl - Financial Results-31/03/2026
Source: Dion Global
Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1984PLC033595 and registration number is 033595. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Union Quality Plastics is ₹15.60 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Union Quality Plastics is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Union Quality Plastics is ₹7.38 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Union Quality Plastics are ₹16.38 and ₹15.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Union Quality Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Union Quality Plastics is ₹17.83 and 52-week low of Union Quality Plastics is ₹8.44 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Union Quality Plastics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.45% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, 76.07% over 1 year, 28.05% across 3 years, and 3.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Union Quality Plastics are -48.30 and -1.91 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global