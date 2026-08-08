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Union Quality Plastics Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNION QUALITY PLASTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Union Quality Plastics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹15.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Union Quality Plastics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.60₹16.38
₹15.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.44₹17.83
₹15.60
Open Price
₹16.38
Prev. Close
₹15.60
Volume
16

Source: Dion Global

Union Quality Plastics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Union Quality Plastics		0-5.45-7.034.6376.0728.053.86
Garware Hi-Tech Films		-2.150.7928.6363.83113.6096.5943.83
Time Technoplast		-2.6115.288.473.62-9.8842.6936.19
EPL		2.14-7.52-3.123.511.571.40-1.72
Safari Industries (India)		-4.99-8.08-3.15-31.50-27.710.5033.21
AGI Greenpac		2.232.0814.0714.15-21.723.7224.52
VIP Industries		5.424.52-2.06-17.79-29.84-20.29-4.78
Uflex		3.9214.019.83-2.27-15.675.81-2.82
Polyplex Corporation		1.058.8718.4325.73-1.54-4.06-6.27
Jindal Poly Films		-1.460.42-14.0246.3816.70-0.62-11.40
Xpro India		-25.96-21.66-4.9511.04-1.458.6144.23
Knack Packaging		9.3213.9613.9613.9613.964.452.65
Cosmo First		-0.154.4615.4340.76-14.0310.89-0.37
Huhtamaki India		-7.8728.6145.2543.6930.883.10-2.41
Everest Kanto Cylinder		5.14-3.97-8.98-11.21-14.06-4.533.81
Ester Industries		-0.14-4.22-10.90-9.59-18.60-4.80-9.93
Commercial Syn Bags		4.6516.8346.3130.2269.9055.3839.77
Oricon Enterprises		0.04-4.43-17.27-18.76-0.0429.8911.08
Hitech Corporation		1.711.75116.7090.4376.1010.127.17
Kanpur Plastipack		0.265.64-4.876.821.9522.373.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Union Quality Plastics has gained 76.07% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (113.60%), Time Technoplast (-9.88%), EPL (1.57%). From a 5 year perspective, Union Quality Plastics has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (43.83%) and Time Technoplast (36.19%).

Union Quality Plastics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Union Quality Plastics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
516.1216
1016.3416.24
2016.5516.15
5014.3214.86
10012.6613.82
20013.3413.07

Source: Dion Global

Union Quality Plastics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Union Quality Plastics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 36.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Union Quality Plastics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 02:25 AM IST ISTUnion Quality Pl - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting To Be Held On 14/08/2026
Jul 30, 2026, 06:19 AM IST ISTUnion Quality Pl - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTUnion Quality Pl - Revised Financial Results With Auditor''s Report
May 31, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTUnion Quality Pl - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome
May 31, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTUnion Quality Pl - Financial Results-31/03/2026

Source: Dion Global

About Union Quality Plastics

Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1984PLC033595 and registration number is 033595. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jeethendra Singh Goud
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Reddy Pesaladinne
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gunjarla Ramu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jaweri Potival Kiran Bai
    Director
  • Mr. J K Kartik Singh
    Director

FAQs on Union Quality Plastics Share Price

What is the share price of Union Quality Plastics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Union Quality Plastics is ₹15.60 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Union Quality Plastics?

The Union Quality Plastics is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Union Quality Plastics?

The market cap of Union Quality Plastics is ₹7.38 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Union Quality Plastics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Union Quality Plastics are ₹16.38 and ₹15.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Union Quality Plastics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Union Quality Plastics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Union Quality Plastics is ₹17.83 and 52-week low of Union Quality Plastics is ₹8.44 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Union Quality Plastics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Union Quality Plastics has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -5.45% for the past month, -7.03% over 3 months, 76.07% over 1 year, 28.05% across 3 years, and 3.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Union Quality Plastics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Union Quality Plastics are -48.30 and -1.91 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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