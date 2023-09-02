Follow Us

Union Quality Plastics Ltd. Share Price

UNION QUALITY PLASTICS LTD.

Sector : Packaging & Containers | Smallcap | BSE
₹12.50 Closed
4.950.59
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Union Quality Plastics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.50₹12.50
₹12.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.55₹13.77
₹12.50
Open Price
₹12.50
Prev. Close
₹11.91
Volume
25

Union Quality Plastics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112.5
  • R212.5
  • R312.5
  • Pivot
    12.5
  • S112.5
  • S212.5
  • S312.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.511
  • 106.0710.16
  • 206.769.16
  • 506.498.35
  • 1007.398.37
  • 20010.048.75

Union Quality Plastics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.3176.5587.1315.9699.36-12.77-63.98
-3.509.808.932.8710.85123.036.88
2.4226.0235.4481.09144.83791.64298.57
-1.61-13.58-1.7822.8116.57-31.3262.34
10.20-4.23-8.69-10.28-42.7380.01104.89
26.009.2714.8414.07-38.3442.1052.39
5.114.0649.9374.9920.79255.60-4.82
6.716.381.4215.44-34.6855.19143.31
7.7423.8568.9999.8953.18403.47464.44
3.650.43-7.4331.3436.401.68-2.60
-2.632.9228.0070.6724.016,208.162,786.34
12.4611.9121.119.31-19.93186.02332.38
7.33-6.9514.9845.760.55296.80235.75
4.120.21-16.4715.8482.11260.05187.60
2.88-12.12-14.212.23-43.9150.0998.61
-2.047.556.0111.397.957.957.95
-5.55-2.8820.6617.32-7.91145.2690.05
1.55-0.647.2720.54-30.8221.96-32.41
-6.70-24.09-4.0571.28176.602,335.412,572.00
9.8316.7694.05123.9237.96233.81193.34

Union Quality Plastics Ltd. Share Holdings

Union Quality Plastics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & A.G.M.
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Union Quality Plastics Ltd.

Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209MH1984PLC033595 and registration number is 033595. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jeethendra Singh Goud
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Reddy Pesaladinne
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gunjarla Ramu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jaweri Potival Kiran Bai
    Director
  • Mr. J K Kartik Singh
    Director

FAQs on Union Quality Plastics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Union Quality Plastics Ltd.?

The market cap of Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is ₹5.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Union Quality Plastics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is -3.13 and PB ratio of Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is -0.8 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Union Quality Plastics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is ₹12.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Union Quality Plastics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Union Quality Plastics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is ₹13.77 and 52-week low of Union Quality Plastics Ltd. is ₹4.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

