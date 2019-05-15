Union Bank of India shares fall over 10% after Q4 results; key things to know

By: |
Published: May 15, 2019 5:54:15 PM

For fiscal 2018-19, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,948 crore as against Rs 5,247 crore in 2017-18.

Shares of Union Bank of India Wednesday tumbled over 10 per cent after the company’s net loss widened to Rs 3,370 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19.

The scrip dropped 10.03 per cent to close at Rs 71.30 on the BSE. During the day, it tanked 10.72 per cent to Rs 70.75.

At the NSE, shares plunged 10.27 per cent to close at Rs 71.15.

The bank Tuesday reported a net loss of 3,370 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as compared with a net loss of Rs 2,583 crore in the corresponding quarter year ago.

The bank’s gross NPA improved to 14.98 per cent from 15.73 per cent, while net NPAs stood at 6.85 per cent compared to 8.42 per cent.

