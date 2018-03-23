​​ ​
  3. Union Bank of India shares dive to 11-year low as Rs 1,394 crore fraud hits the PSU bank

Shares of the Mumbai-headquartered state-owned PSU lender Union Bank of India tumbled to 11-year low as Rs 1,394 crore fraud gripped the public sector bank along with seven other bankers.

The stock of Union Bank of India crashed as much as 9.13% to an 11-year low of Rs 86.05 on NSE on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Shares of the Mumbai-headquartered state-owned PSU lender Union Bank of India tumbled to 11-year low as Rs 1,394 crore fraud gripped the public sector bank along with seven other bankers. According to a PTI report, the investigative agency Central Bureau of Investigation had booked a Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure firm Totem Infrastructure Ltd is accused of defrauding an amount worth Rs 1,394 crore lent by a consortium of eight banks including Union Bank of India. A case has been registered against the promoters of Totem Infrastructure Ltd, Tottempudi Salalith and Tottempudi Kavita, PTI reported citing CBI FIR filed by Union Bank of India.

Following the jitters, the stock of Union Bank of India crashed as much as 9.13% to an 11-year low of Rs 86.05 on NSE on Friday. The same level was last seen on 14 March 2007. A massive trading volume has been observed in the shares of Union Bank of India, as at 12:05 am, more than 1.92 crore shares exchanged hands on both NSE and BSE with about 1.76 crore shares on NSE alone. Today morning, shares Union Bank of India opened 5.86% lower at Rs 89.15 on NSE.

Over the pessimism on the so-called fraud, all the components of the benchmark Nifty PSU Bank index were hovering in negative territory with shares of Syndicate Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank, Bank of India, Andhra Bank, Indian Bank, Allahabad Bank and Canara Bank losing 4 to 7%. Shares of top-three PSU banks were also in red. The stock of State Bank of India was down 3.21% to Rs 233.87, the stock of Punjab National Bank was down 3.63% at Rs 93.05 and the shares of Bank of Baroda were down 2.2% at Rs 132 on NSE.

The infra firm Totem Infrastructure Ltd is figured in the list of the biggest tax defaulters released by the Income Tax Department in 2015 with an outstanding tax of over Rs 400 crore, PTI reported. The Union Bank of India had also alleged that the promoters of the company were untraceable, but the agency managed to track them down at their new place of residence and carried out searches there today, PTI report said citing unidentified CBI official. The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a Look Out Circular against the promoters of Totem Infrastructure Ltd to obstruct them from escaping out of the nation, the report added.

The fraud involving Union Bank of India has come to light just two days after when India’s largest bank by assets State Bank of India was gripped by another banking fraud entailing Chennai-based jeweller Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd. Shares of State Bank of India erased all the gains in the mid-morning deals on Wednesday when the scandal started getting reported. Broadly, India’s public sector banks have been reeling under immense pressure since the time nation’s second-largest PSU bank Punjab National Bank had informed about the mega banking scam involving diamond merchant Nirav Modi which is claimed as country’s biggest banking fraud so far.

  1. Nagaraju Bommanahalli
    Mar 23, 2018 at 10:27 pm
    In few years all pSU banks becomes bankruptcy because all bank gave loan to big companies without proper security Vijay Malaya Kingfisher house value in market is Rs50cores but banks in ed the same to Rs120cores and gave loan Rs120cores to him same type all banks gave huge loan to big companies without proper security in few years India becomes bankruptcy, CBI and central government does not take any action because congress and BJP politicians are both involved in the scam
    1. vijay kumar
      Mar 23, 2018 at 2:41 pm
      Union bank is second most rogue bank after P N B staff collude with NPA s and auction away property and auction purchasers are made to suffer these rascals take good commission while sanctioning loans so they show loyalty towards defaulted too many cases are pending against them in diffe courts it's high time some one has to take action against these crooks .
      1. Raja Sen
        Mar 23, 2018 at 1:34 pm
        ROLE OF BANK MANAGERS MUST BE INVESTIGATED FOR EVERY DEFAULTER CASE. TRADITION OF SUCH LOAN IS VERY OLD PRACTICE IN INDIA. IN ALMOST ALL CASES IT IS THE BANK MANAGER WHO FACILITATES MORE AND MORE MONEY TO THOSE BUSINESSMAN EVEN THOUGH THEY ARE NOT PAYING BACK AS PER SCHEDULE.
        1. Ramaguru Prasad Jakkala
          Mar 23, 2018 at 1:10 pm
          All these NPAs were kept under wraps it seems in spite of so much pressure from RBI to come clean. Government has to be blamed for relaxing the deadline to come clean on NPAs. Is there any PSB that is not rocked by NPAs? This government has been saying that there are no scams since they came to power, but then what are these? Where is the change in work ethic of the government officials? I wonder what has changed, it is business as usual. These scams are coming out on their own rather than being found out.
