Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Unimode Overseas Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIMODE OVERSEAS LTD.

Sector : Leather/Synthetic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹121.15 Closed
-4.98-6.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Unimode Overseas Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹121.15₹133.85
₹121.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.05₹160.55
₹121.15
Open Price
₹127.50
Prev. Close
₹127.50
Volume
35

Unimode Overseas Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1129.62
  • R2138.08
  • R3142.32
  • Pivot
    125.38
  • S1116.92
  • S2112.68
  • S3104.22

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.3128.18
  • 1017.39131.45
  • 2014.14132.59
  • 5011.1116.17
  • 10011.989.54
  • 20014.9263.43

Unimode Overseas Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.09-18.9641.2555.721,235.72669.21612.65
3.071.438.9030.2435.53113.97113.97
-0.74-0.742.6518.88-8.6243.54118.08
-0.94-4.346.7218.89-12.1530.1758.13
-0.260.43-1.47-25.85-37.21-19.66-19.66
-0.99-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70-6.70
-1.43-4.6114.9444.5046.78316.36278.23
-1.38-5.51-6.71-83.65-85.91-13.98-53.97
-0.393.706.8322.0915.3055.90-15.86
-2.6221.4021.6737.714.13136.49-63.73
4.4011.6611.2820.3851.7275.4127.57
5.3125.9642.76111.12198.21783.29425.45
15.6211.55-5.4213.8212.1428.95-41.43
11.332.304.07-12.266.77128.1351.83
-9.38-33.15-28.67-20.99-13.91643.28743.04
8.339.406.4114.8710.95161.7499.49
2.46-2.9113.3316.446.80115.1550.00
-7.002.2613.0014.14-26.14162.7915.31
3.80-0.49-23.24-39.6829.0994.52-26.04
0.20-13.7919.6223.46118.8225.1634.77

Unimode Overseas Ltd. Share Holdings

Unimode Overseas Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Unimode Overseas Ltd.

Unimode Overseas Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909DL1992PLC048444 and registration number is 048444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kanhiya Gupta
    Additional & Executive Director
  • Mr. Haldher Gupta
    Additional & Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Kumar Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Wadhawan
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shriya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Gupta
    Additional & Executive Director

FAQs on Unimode Overseas Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unimode Overseas Ltd.?

The market cap of Unimode Overseas Ltd. is ₹6.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unimode Overseas Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unimode Overseas Ltd. is 35.51 and PB ratio of Unimode Overseas Ltd. is -71.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Unimode Overseas Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unimode Overseas Ltd. is ₹121.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unimode Overseas Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unimode Overseas Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unimode Overseas Ltd. is ₹160.55 and 52-week low of Unimode Overseas Ltd. is ₹9.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data