Unilex Colours & Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNILEX COLOURS & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Unilex Colours & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹27.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:48 PM IST
Unilex Colours & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.25₹27.00
₹27.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.25₹62.95
₹27.00
Open Price
₹25.25
Prev. Close
₹27.00
Volume
6,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Unilex Colours & Chemicals has declined 21.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -55.00%.

Unilex Colours & Chemicals’s current P/E of 9.91x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Unilex Colours & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unilex Colours & Chemicals		-10.00-15.49-19.76-42.55-54.39-32.59-21.07
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		-3.23-8.11-15.31-39.843.3631.278.39
Kiri Industries		-4.71-10.42-29.35-18.49-16.569.05-1.69
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		0.38-5.93-9.37-20.96-28.44-4.1816.16
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		1.04-11.99-21.88-5.504.9722.6017.53
Sudarshan Colorants India		-4.26-14.42-23.70-44.03-41.211.77-3.61
Bhageria Industries		-2.33-8.42-16.18-23.163.345.79-2.02
Bodal Chemicals		-1.32-12.54-11.54-29.48-11.86-10.08-12.20
Sadhana Nitro Chem		-17.6213.355.27-28.63-71.00-56.38-39.21
Dynemic Products		-0.090.65-18.86-39.40-18.08-7.27-13.78
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-20.34-24.84-38.86-51.69-35.03-28.00-17.89
Asahi Songwon Colors		2.43-2.06-14.41-28.91-22.585.36-4.60
Poddar Pigments		-1.04-4.87-8.56-10.52-19.88-3.962.64
Ducol Organics & Colours		-1.77-6.86-29.11-18.5719.813.951.66
AksharChem (India)		-6.06-7.65-18.38-24.99-3.99-2.98-4.27
Renol Polychem		-3.15-6.68-4.8091.1840.1011.906.98
Silkflex Polymers (India)		9.9437.7851.7165.94145.8331.2617.73
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-4.68-4.60-13.83-5.0539.4511.726.88
Mahickra Chemicals		1.818.7928.5825.8375.2625.5019.67
Hindprakash Industries		-3.39-5.55-7.44-6.41-3.3711.4621.16

Over the last one year, Unilex Colours & Chemicals has declined 54.39% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (3.36%), Kiri Industries (-16.56%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-28.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Unilex Colours & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.39%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).

Unilex Colours & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Unilex Colours & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
529.628.29
1030.3529.45
2031.4330.97
5034.5634.1
10039.2437.86
20042.745.95

Unilex Colours & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unilex Colours & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.40%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Unilex Colours & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Unilex Colours & Chemicals fact sheet for more information

About Unilex Colours & Chemicals

Unilex Colours & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/03/2021 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999MH2001PLC131352 and registration number is 131352. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Brijlal Sharma
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narendra Parameswarappa Kotehall
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manojkumar Shyamsunder Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Kabir Radheyshyam Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rohit Krishnakumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ketan Damji Saiya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Daya Amit Bansal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unilex Colours & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Unilex Colours & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unilex Colours & Chemicals is ₹27.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unilex Colours & Chemicals?

The Unilex Colours & Chemicals is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unilex Colours & Chemicals?

The market cap of Unilex Colours & Chemicals is ₹36.77 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unilex Colours & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unilex Colours & Chemicals are ₹27.00 and ₹25.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unilex Colours & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unilex Colours & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unilex Colours & Chemicals is ₹62.95 and 52-week low of Unilex Colours & Chemicals is ₹25.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Unilex Colours & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unilex Colours & Chemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -15.49% for the past month, -23.08% over 3 months, -55.0% over 1 year, -32.59% across 3 years, and -21.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unilex Colours & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unilex Colours & Chemicals are 9.91 and 0.51 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Unilex Colours & Chemicals News

