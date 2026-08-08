What is the share price of Uniinfo Telecom Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹12.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Uniinfo Telecom Services? The Uniinfo Telecom Services is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services? The market cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹12.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Uniinfo Telecom Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniinfo Telecom Services are ₹12.35 and ₹11.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniinfo Telecom Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniinfo Telecom Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹21.78 and 52-week low of Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹9.36 as on .

How has the Uniinfo Telecom Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Uniinfo Telecom Services has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, -1.55% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, -41.9% over 1 year, -17.55% across 3 years, and -13.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services are -10.78 and 0.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global