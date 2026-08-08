Here's the live share price of Uniinfo Telecom Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uniinfo Telecom Services
|0.42
|-1.55
|-7.16
|-16.44
|-41.90
|-17.55
|-13.72
|Bharti Airtel
|-0.61
|1.77
|7.30
|-3.84
|1.94
|30.03
|27.22
|Vodafone Idea
|-2.15
|-8.09
|13.36
|9.93
|89.43
|15.09
|13.03
|Bharti Hexacom
|-4.27
|2.57
|1.53
|-11.30
|-11.62
|23.68
|13.60
|Tata Communications
|-0.07
|-7.96
|10.15
|11.54
|4.94
|1.13
|3.59
|RailTel Corporation of India
|1.42
|-6.99
|-17.14
|-13.14
|-19.37
|18.59
|16.38
|Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
|-1.45
|-5.38
|-12.24
|-12.43
|-31.09
|-20.53
|-1.68
|Mahanagar Telephone Nigam
|2.89
|-4.00
|-14.14
|-15.70
|-36.75
|10.25
|7.25
|STL Networks
|2.47
|-1.27
|-17.34
|10.47
|14.44
|4.60
|2.73
|Reliance Communications
|2.44
|-4.55
|-13.40
|-20.00
|-46.50
|-14.63
|-22.73
|GTL
|7.27
|3.99
|1.43
|0.51
|-12.63
|3.03
|-15.73
|Rama Telecom
|-2.38
|4.33
|-1.92
|25.81
|35.48
|6.19
|3.67
|Accord Synergy
|0
|5.93
|353.89
|634.63
|762.39
|86.66
|54.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Uniinfo Telecom Services has declined 41.90% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.94%), Vodafone Idea (89.43%), Bharti Hexacom (-11.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Uniinfo Telecom Services has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (27.22%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.22
|12.35
|10
|12.31
|12.32
|20
|12.25
|12.25
|50
|11.94
|12.2
|100
|12.17
|12.62
|200
|13.96
|14.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Uniinfo Telecom Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Uniinfo Telecom Services fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202MP2010PLC024569 and registration number is 024569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹12.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uniinfo Telecom Services is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹12.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniinfo Telecom Services are ₹12.35 and ₹11.29.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniinfo Telecom Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹21.78 and 52-week low of Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹9.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uniinfo Telecom Services has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, -1.55% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, -41.9% over 1 year, -17.55% across 3 years, and -13.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services are -10.78 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global