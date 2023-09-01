Follow Us

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UNIINFO TELECOM SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Telecom Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.55 Closed
-4.84-1.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.50₹26.60
₹26.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.10₹31.70
₹26.55
Open Price
₹26.50
Prev. Close
₹27.90
Volume
4,876

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R126.6
  • R226.65
  • R326.7
  • Pivot
    26.55
  • S126.5
  • S226.45
  • S326.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 524.5827.3
  • 1024.1625.79
  • 2023.7924.35
  • 5024.3823.25
  • 10023.1822.72
  • 20026.3122.64

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.0622.924.7365.4210.63152.86-30.13
-0.86-2.884.5915.4317.8161.50150.34
1.935.0938.8653.5847.36112.94248.39
14.9421.2139.8644.939.8912.99-67.57
8.5315.1543.6955.65-28.192,517.141,713.86
0.955.7622.3549.9730.051,327.21201.02
45.3136.73104.31121.02135.3399.2699.26
14.8123.8330.5723.531.61175.4157.50
12.3152.4657.7768.75-5.46231.55159.54
16.0016.0020.83-19.44-47.27-42.00-92.03
-1.31-18.2245.8751.8333.8533.8533.85
8.578.5733.3339.45-11.63347.069.35
-0.34-3.61-13.0217.6014.1711.79-23.24

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Others

About Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202MP2010PLC024569 and registration number is 024569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Kumar Bhuradia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranay Kumar Parwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Prakash Chandra Chhajed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Deogirikar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is ₹28.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is 136.15 and PB ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is ₹26.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is ₹31.70 and 52-week low of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is ₹15.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

