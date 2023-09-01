Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202MP2010PLC024569 and registration number is 024569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is ₹28.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is 136.15 and PB ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is 0.84 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is ₹26.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is ₹31.70 and 52-week low of Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is ₹15.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.