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Uniinfo Telecom Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNIINFO TELECOM SERVICES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Telecommunications

Here's the live share price of Uniinfo Telecom Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.05 Closed
1.43₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:54 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Uniinfo Telecom Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.29₹12.35
₹12.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.36₹21.78
₹12.05
Open Price
₹12.35
Prev. Close
₹11.88
Volume
4,884

Source: Dion Global

Uniinfo Telecom Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uniinfo Telecom Services		0.42-1.55-7.16-16.44-41.90-17.55-13.72
Bharti Airtel		-0.611.777.30-3.841.9430.0327.22
Vodafone Idea		-2.15-8.0913.369.9389.4315.0913.03
Bharti Hexacom		-4.272.571.53-11.30-11.6223.6813.60
Tata Communications		-0.07-7.9610.1511.544.941.133.59
RailTel Corporation of India		1.42-6.99-17.14-13.14-19.3718.5916.38
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)		-1.45-5.38-12.24-12.43-31.09-20.53-1.68
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam		2.89-4.00-14.14-15.70-36.7510.257.25
STL Networks		2.47-1.27-17.3410.4714.444.602.73
Reliance Communications		2.44-4.55-13.40-20.00-46.50-14.63-22.73
GTL		7.273.991.430.51-12.633.03-15.73
Rama Telecom		-2.384.33-1.9225.8135.486.193.67
Accord Synergy		05.93353.89634.63762.3986.6654.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Uniinfo Telecom Services has declined 41.90% compared to peers like Bharti Airtel (1.94%), Vodafone Idea (89.43%), Bharti Hexacom (-11.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Uniinfo Telecom Services has underperformed peers relative to Bharti Airtel (27.22%) and Vodafone Idea (13.03%).

Uniinfo Telecom Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Uniinfo Telecom Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.2212.35
1012.3112.32
2012.2512.25
5011.9412.2
10012.1712.62
20013.9614.23

Source: Dion Global

Uniinfo Telecom Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uniinfo Telecom Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 49.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Uniinfo Telecom Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Uniinfo Telecom Services fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Uniinfo Telecom Services

Uniinfo Telecom Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L64202MP2010PLC024569 and registration number is 024569. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Telecom Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishore Kumar Bhuradia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranay Kumar Parwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prakash Chandra Chhajed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Uniinfo Telecom Services Share Price

What is the share price of Uniinfo Telecom Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹12.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uniinfo Telecom Services?

The Uniinfo Telecom Services is operating in the Telecommunications Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services?

The market cap of Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹12.89 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uniinfo Telecom Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uniinfo Telecom Services are ₹12.35 and ₹11.29.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uniinfo Telecom Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uniinfo Telecom Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹21.78 and 52-week low of Uniinfo Telecom Services is ₹9.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Uniinfo Telecom Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uniinfo Telecom Services has shown returns of 1.43% over the past day, -1.55% for the past month, -7.16% over 3 months, -41.9% over 1 year, -17.55% across 3 years, and -13.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uniinfo Telecom Services are -10.78 and 0.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Uniinfo Telecom Services News

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