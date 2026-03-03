Here's the live share price of Unihealth Hospitals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Unihealth Hospitals has gained 20.11% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 143.06%.
Unihealth Hospitals’s current P/E of 13.54x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unihealth Hospitals
|-0.24
|9.74
|7.62
|102.13
|153.82
|35.72
|20.11
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|0.92
|9.92
|8.46
|0.72
|26.27
|20.91
|20.58
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-0.26
|7.98
|-0.22
|-6.75
|11.28
|36.57
|41.69
|Fortis Healthcare
|1.41
|8.04
|3.81
|-2.52
|48.23
|49.95
|39.92
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-1.87
|1.86
|-8.60
|-1.23
|10.61
|31.99
|33.17
|Aster DM Healthcare
|1.03
|17.91
|-1.66
|3.94
|63.60
|41.40
|34.92
|Global Health
|-1.73
|1.51
|-6.80
|-20.82
|-6.87
|30.81
|22.16
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-2.41
|16.40
|1.60
|-2.64
|38.48
|38.80
|29.21
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|-0.23
|0.01
|-6.12
|-15.75
|19.67
|12.81
|3.87
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-1.61
|0.56
|-11.82
|6.28
|14.40
|3.72
|2.22
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|0.12
|7.72
|-10.95
|-20.49
|-3.60
|17.17
|21.67
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-0.70
|1.00
|-2.27
|-8.08
|4.98
|34.51
|9.57
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-1.89
|-2.39
|-4.47
|-15.84
|18.55
|12.31
|-1.19
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-3.64
|-5.96
|-21.60
|-18.85
|15.01
|26.88
|27.21
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|-0.87
|1.26
|-12.75
|-11.47
|-11.72
|5.78
|3.43
|Park Medi World
|-1.26
|21.27
|28.78
|28.78
|28.78
|8.80
|5.19
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-3.25
|11.60
|-1.00
|-9.13
|89.22
|26.84
|15.33
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-3.88
|-1.41
|-11.30
|-11.39
|73.93
|36.70
|4.74
|Nephrocare Health Services
|2.71
|13.47
|23.68
|23.68
|23.68
|7.34
|4.34
|Artemis Medicare Services
|-0.70
|5.82
|-15.20
|2.45
|3.77
|52.11
|57.89
Over the last one year, Unihealth Hospitals has gained 153.82% compared to peers like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (26.27%), Max Healthcare Institute (11.28%), Fortis Healthcare (48.23%). From a 5 year perspective, Unihealth Hospitals has outperformed peers relative to Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (20.58%) and Max Healthcare Institute (41.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|323.55
|322.71
|10
|313.72
|317.35
|20
|305.09
|309.46
|50
|297.56
|295.09
|100
|261.3
|268.99
|200
|214.9
|232.75
In the latest quarter, Unihealth Hospitals saw a rise in promoter holding to 69.13%, while DII stake increased to 0.76%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Unihealth Hospitals fact sheet for more information
Unihealth Hospitals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85100MH2010PLC200491 and registration number is 200491. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unihealth Hospitals is ₹332.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Unihealth Hospitals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Unihealth Hospitals is ₹518.70 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unihealth Hospitals are ₹342.00 and ₹315.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unihealth Hospitals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unihealth Hospitals is ₹390.60 and 52-week low of Unihealth Hospitals is ₹130.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Unihealth Hospitals has shown returns of 1.65% over the past day, 19.5% for the past month, -0.97% over 3 months, 143.06% over 1 year, 35.72% across 3 years, and 20.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unihealth Hospitals are 13.54 and 4.13 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.