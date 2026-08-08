Here's the live share price of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers
|6.51
|-3.15
|0.26
|-7.79
|-39.42
|-10.96
|-0.27
|DOMS Industries
|-0.04
|-2.10
|-4.12
|-6.59
|-3.13
|19.32
|11.18
|DB Corp
|0.96
|5.93
|-8.70
|-10.63
|-22.32
|-2.93
|17.50
|Navneet Education
|0.56
|-10.10
|-9.50
|-16.50
|-9.31
|-2.29
|5.74
|TCPL Packaging
|-0.83
|10.56
|11.93
|18.55
|-9.72
|23.54
|41.92
|Flair Writing Industries Ltd
|-2.56
|-3.51
|-24.18
|-18.39
|-21.05
|-17.65
|-11.00
|Jagran Prakashan
|-1.16
|-1.19
|-6.82
|-7.15
|-12.31
|-14.26
|-0.39
|Sandesh
|16.22
|16.01
|5.42
|7.98
|-14.52
|4.44
|5.11
|Kokuyo Camlin
|0.58
|-1.47
|-10.06
|0.30
|-24.00
|-19.01
|3.54
|Hindustan Media Ventures
|4.23
|8.56
|44.06
|35.84
|13.34
|17.33
|3.74
|HT Media
|12.46
|6.96
|24.11
|25.91
|18.25
|6.80
|-0.25
|Linc
|-2.30
|-7.60
|-7.51
|-12.85
|-22.71
|-15.06
|14.63
|Repro India
|-1.70
|0.28
|-3.26
|-10.82
|-27.48
|-21.05
|-1.38
|Universus Photo Imagings
|-1.62
|32.85
|-0.88
|124.81
|77.51
|4.98
|9.83
|DIC India
|3.15
|1.75
|-2.33
|-2.87
|-10.53
|4.92
|0.79
|Sambhaav Media
|-2.69
|6.36
|-4.26
|-14.66
|-3.55
|22.23
|14.04
|Orient Press
|-4.99
|13.14
|13.60
|17.02
|-11.91
|3.82
|-0.64
|Alkosign
|-0.92
|-6.59
|-4.22
|-5.05
|-23.14
|-9.87
|15.31
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|0.81
|-3.88
|-10.79
|-26.63
|-37.37
|-16.63
|-11.47
|Shakti Press
|-4.17
|-27.55
|-42.77
|-31.72
|-17.24
|17.02
|9.89
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers has declined 39.42% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|43.55
|41.85
|10
|45.23
|43.31
|20
|46.46
|44.64
|50
|45.23
|46.22
|100
|50.22
|49.76
|200
|58.3
|55.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Unick Fix-A-Form - Unaudited Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Unick Fix-A-Form - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Unick Fix-A-Form - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 08, 2026, 11:42 PM IST IST
|Unick Fix-A-Form - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 05:40 AM IST IST
|Unick Fix-A-Form - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise
Source: Dion Global
Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC019158 and registration number is 019158. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹42.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹23.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers are ₹44.00 and ₹42.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹75.45 and 52-week low of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹39.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -3.15% for the past month, 0.26% over 3 months, -39.42% over 1 year, -10.96% across 3 years, and -0.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers are 27.97 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global