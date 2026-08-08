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Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Share Price

NSE
BSE

UNICK FIX-A-FORM & PRINTERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Paper

Here's the live share price of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.71 Closed
1.40₹ 0.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.50₹44.00
₹42.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.00₹75.45
₹42.71
Open Price
₹42.50
Prev. Close
₹42.12
Volume
437

Source: Dion Global

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers		6.51-3.150.26-7.79-39.42-10.96-0.27
DOMS Industries		-0.04-2.10-4.12-6.59-3.1319.3211.18
DB Corp		0.965.93-8.70-10.63-22.32-2.9317.50
Navneet Education		0.56-10.10-9.50-16.50-9.31-2.295.74
TCPL Packaging		-0.8310.5611.9318.55-9.7223.5441.92
Flair Writing Industries Ltd		-2.56-3.51-24.18-18.39-21.05-17.65-11.00
Jagran Prakashan		-1.16-1.19-6.82-7.15-12.31-14.26-0.39
Sandesh		16.2216.015.427.98-14.524.445.11
Kokuyo Camlin		0.58-1.47-10.060.30-24.00-19.013.54
Hindustan Media Ventures		4.238.5644.0635.8413.3417.333.74
HT Media		12.466.9624.1125.9118.256.80-0.25
Linc		-2.30-7.60-7.51-12.85-22.71-15.0614.63
Repro India		-1.700.28-3.26-10.82-27.48-21.05-1.38
Universus Photo Imagings		-1.6232.85-0.88124.8177.514.989.83
DIC India		3.151.75-2.33-2.87-10.534.920.79
Sambhaav Media		-2.696.36-4.26-14.66-3.5522.2314.04
Orient Press		-4.9913.1413.6017.02-11.913.82-0.64
Alkosign		-0.92-6.59-4.22-5.05-23.14-9.8715.31
Sundaram Multi Pap		0.81-3.88-10.79-26.63-37.37-16.63-11.47
Shakti Press		-4.17-27.55-42.77-31.72-17.2417.029.89

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers has declined 39.42% compared to peers like DOMS Industries (-3.13%), DB Corp (-22.32%), Navneet Education (-9.31%). From a 5 year perspective, Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers has underperformed peers relative to DOMS Industries (11.18%) and DB Corp (17.50%).

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
543.5541.85
1045.2343.31
2046.4644.64
5045.2346.22
10050.2249.76
20058.355.48

Source: Dion Global

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.98% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTUnick Fix-A-Form - Unaudited Result For Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTUnick Fix-A-Form - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 26, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTUnick Fix-A-Form - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 08, 2026, 11:42 PM IST ISTUnick Fix-A-Form - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 05:40 AM IST ISTUnick Fix-A-Form - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Demise

Source: Dion Global

About Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC019158 and registration number is 019158. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Bhupen Navnit Vasa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemen Navnit Vasa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Priyank Hemen Vasa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jyotiben Solanki Rajeshbhai
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Khushi Rajendra Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kinnar Manishkumar Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Akansha Sisodiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Share Price

What is the share price of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹42.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers?

The Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers?

The market cap of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹23.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers are ₹44.00 and ₹42.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹75.45 and 52-week low of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹39.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -3.15% for the past month, 0.26% over 3 months, -39.42% over 1 year, -10.96% across 3 years, and -0.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers are 27.97 and 0.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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