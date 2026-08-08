What is the share price of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹42.71 as on .

What kind of stock is Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers? The Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers? The market cap of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹23.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers are ₹44.00 and ₹42.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹75.45 and 52-week low of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers is ₹39.00 as on .

How has the Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers performed historically in terms of returns? The Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers has shown returns of 1.4% over the past day, -3.15% for the past month, 0.26% over 3 months, -39.42% over 1 year, -10.96% across 3 years, and -0.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers are 27.97 and 0.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global