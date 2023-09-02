Follow Us

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. Share Price

UNICK FIX-A-FORM & PRINTERS LTD.

Sector : Printing/Publishing/Stationery | Smallcap | BSE
₹53.60 Closed
52.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.60₹53.60
₹53.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.76₹62.00
₹53.60
Open Price
₹53.60
Prev. Close
₹51.05
Volume
10

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R153.6
  • R253.6
  • R353.6
  • Pivot
    53.6
  • S153.6
  • S253.6
  • S353.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.2552.98
  • 1053.3454.62
  • 2048.5655.81
  • 5044.0453.73
  • 10042.6750.33
  • 20044.6147.64

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.78-9.0816.6528.4424.6570.9770.43
-1.930.3174.22136.94113.31194.66-0.93
2.772.7026.8363.3412.93109.9919.97
1.1929.5539.4345.15114.10289.95195.02
0.652.2856.6553.7170.39167.00-13.02
2.5911.4034.4645.5734.17363.25338.13
3.160.2037.07113.9199.21164.112.81
0.569.3234.14114.3574.32111.8232.87
5.78-4.31-17.9221.00134.68279.5871.73
6.376.9716.0722.8539.48105.1717.70
5.619.8523.9329.9515.2254.86-57.00
-1.0810.705.1934.4113.8830.74-57.46
6.120.1119.7524.2120.8123.166.87
10.8719.1615.383.66-20.5694.66-9.89
11.394.9124.5746.2253.87135.514.72
25.0033.6653.2766.7745.8014.14-65.46
-0.4826.8450.3765.50118.23172.49172.49
0.31-0.9315.944.58-8.3145.45-48.88
-0.68-6.75-26.68-25.64-91.51-90.01-83.93
6.78-2.17-10.009.76-66.56570.21570.21

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. Share Holdings

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Dec, 2022Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd.

Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/03/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1993PLC019158 and registration number is 019158. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Printing/Publishing/Stationery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Bhupen Navnit Vasa
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Heman Navnit Vasa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Priyank Vasa
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Jagannath Bhide
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Jyotiben Solanki Rajeshbhai
    Independent Woman Director
  • Ms. Khushi Rajendra Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd.?

The market cap of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. is ₹29.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. is 14.81 and PB ratio of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. is 0.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. is ₹53.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. is ₹62.00 and 52-week low of Unick Fix-A-Form & Printers Ltd. is ₹32.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

