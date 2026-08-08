Here's the live share price of Umiya Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Umiya Tubes
|5.30
|-29.83
|-34.84
|-29.85
|-25.72
|58.41
|25.67
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Umiya Tubes has declined 25.72% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Umiya Tubes has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|24.24
|24.24
|10
|26.34
|25.16
|20
|27.86
|27.09
|50
|33.49
|30.67
|100
|33.73
|31.93
|200
|30.8
|30.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Umiya Tubes saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.33%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Umiya Tubes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:26 AM IST IST
|Umiya Tubes - Clarification Of Prive Movement
|Jul 21, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Umiya Tubes - Clarification sought from Umiya Tubes Ltd
|Jul 20, 2026, 04:47 PM IST IST
|Umiya Tubes - Clarification Regarding Misleading News Article Published By Divya Bhaskar
|May 31, 2026, 08:45 PM IST IST
|Umiya Tubes - Receipt Of Reclassification Request From The Promoter And Promoter Group Members Of The Company.
Source: Dion Global
Umiya Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112GJ2013PLC074916 and registration number is 074916. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umiya Tubes is ₹23.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Umiya Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Umiya Tubes is ₹30.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Umiya Tubes are ₹24.98 and ₹22.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umiya Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umiya Tubes is ₹45.36 and 52-week low of Umiya Tubes is ₹19.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Umiya Tubes has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, -29.83% for the past month, -34.84% over 3 months, -25.72% over 1 year, 58.41% across 3 years, and 25.67% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umiya Tubes are 11.03 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global