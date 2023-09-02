Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Umiya Tubes Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UMIYA TUBES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.45 Closed
4.880.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Umiya Tubes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.00₹6.45
₹6.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.61₹10.50
₹6.45
Open Price
₹6.00
Prev. Close
₹6.15
Volume
36

Umiya Tubes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.6
  • R26.75
  • R37.05
  • Pivot
    6.3
  • S16.15
  • S25.85
  • S35.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.56.3
  • 108.536.31
  • 208.786.3
  • 508.476.32
  • 1008.66.51
  • 2008.796.95

Umiya Tubes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.474.37-3.599.14-24.21-24.30-93.48
1.829.0351.4837.3968.03621.56970.96
1.32-2.0212.6120.3442.71228.36340.66
15.459.0746.32141.04314.01483.50282.60
6.534.1830.1675.7148.41214.3993.21
14.8421.0128.2946.50102.90495.19205.02
0.38-1.31-3.032.68-33.851,123.10857.80
5.587.1726.1230.23105.931,467.671,400.00
2.1623.0440.22114.62280.19336.66336.66
1.71-11.55-4.5316.2759.162,597.77788.53
0.848.28-5.1855.46134.27180.93180.93
0.4713.1625.1137.3033.871,358.91651.30
15.3527.7623.52107.9396.59225.0975.64
2.75-7.621.37-8.6527.0935.6235.62
7.759.8832.1543.2973.28229.4780.03
-2.06-25.894.1490.5784.00461.68196.44
0.5327.8730.2129.91-4.37611.252,270.83
14.697.5724.1339.7523.0323.0323.03
-9.45-18.1529.9632.83114.00374.384.11
0-0.99-2.91-6.32-34.10296.04426.32

Umiya Tubes Ltd. Share Holdings

Umiya Tubes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Umiya Tubes Ltd.

Umiya Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112GJ2013PLC074916 and registration number is 074916. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Saurabhkumar R Patel
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yash Joshi
    Director
  • Mrs. Shobhanaben B Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mitesh G Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul J Popat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Umiya Tubes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Umiya Tubes Ltd.?

The market cap of Umiya Tubes Ltd. is ₹6.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Umiya Tubes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Umiya Tubes Ltd. is -1.25 and PB ratio of Umiya Tubes Ltd. is 0.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Umiya Tubes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umiya Tubes Ltd. is ₹6.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Umiya Tubes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umiya Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umiya Tubes Ltd. is ₹10.50 and 52-week low of Umiya Tubes Ltd. is ₹5.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data