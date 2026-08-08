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Umiya Tubes Share Price

NSE
BSE

UMIYA TUBES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Umiya Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.85 Closed
-1.85₹ -0.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Umiya Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹22.50₹24.98
₹23.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.67₹45.36
₹23.85
Open Price
₹24.98
Prev. Close
₹24.30
Volume
9,571

Source: Dion Global

Umiya Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Umiya Tubes		5.30-29.83-34.84-29.85-25.7258.4125.67
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Umiya Tubes has declined 25.72% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Umiya Tubes has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Umiya Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Umiya Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
524.2424.24
1026.3425.16
2027.8627.09
5033.4930.67
10033.7331.93
20030.830.89

Source: Dion Global

Umiya Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Umiya Tubes saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.33%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.67% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Umiya Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTUmiya Tubes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 21, 2026, 06:26 AM IST ISTUmiya Tubes - Clarification Of Prive Movement
Jul 21, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTUmiya Tubes - Clarification sought from Umiya Tubes Ltd
Jul 20, 2026, 04:47 PM IST ISTUmiya Tubes - Clarification Regarding Misleading News Article Published By Divya Bhaskar
May 31, 2026, 08:45 PM IST ISTUmiya Tubes - Receipt Of Reclassification Request From The Promoter And Promoter Group Members Of The Company.

Source: Dion Global

About Umiya Tubes

Umiya Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/05/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28112GJ2013PLC074916 and registration number is 074916. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Saurabhkumar R Patel
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shobhanaben B Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mitesh G Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul J Popat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Umiya Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Umiya Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umiya Tubes is ₹23.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Umiya Tubes?

The Umiya Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Umiya Tubes?

The market cap of Umiya Tubes is ₹30.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Umiya Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Umiya Tubes are ₹24.98 and ₹22.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Umiya Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umiya Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umiya Tubes is ₹45.36 and 52-week low of Umiya Tubes is ₹19.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Umiya Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Umiya Tubes has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, -29.83% for the past month, -34.84% over 3 months, -25.72% over 1 year, 58.41% across 3 years, and 25.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Umiya Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umiya Tubes are 11.03 and 1.19 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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