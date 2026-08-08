What is the share price of Umiya Tubes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Umiya Tubes is ₹23.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Umiya Tubes? The Umiya Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Umiya Tubes? The market cap of Umiya Tubes is ₹30.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Umiya Tubes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Umiya Tubes are ₹24.98 and ₹22.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Umiya Tubes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Umiya Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Umiya Tubes is ₹45.36 and 52-week low of Umiya Tubes is ₹19.67 as on .

How has the Umiya Tubes performed historically in terms of returns? The Umiya Tubes has shown returns of -1.85% over the past day, -29.83% for the past month, -34.84% over 3 months, -25.72% over 1 year, 58.41% across 3 years, and 25.67% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Umiya Tubes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Umiya Tubes are 11.03 and 1.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global