What is the share price of Uma Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uma Exports is ₹19.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Uma Exports? The Uma Exports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uma Exports? The market cap of Uma Exports is ₹67.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Uma Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Uma Exports are ₹20.34 and ₹19.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uma Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uma Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uma Exports is ₹57.92 and 52-week low of Uma Exports is ₹18.50 as on .

How has the Uma Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Uma Exports has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -9.24% for the past month, -20.68% over 3 months, -53.54% over 1 year, -29.08% across 3 years, and -24.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uma Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uma Exports are 80.12 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global