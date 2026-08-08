Here's the live share price of Uma Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uma Exports
|-1.48
|-9.24
|-20.68
|-40.61
|-53.54
|-29.08
|-24.99
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Uma Exports has declined 53.54% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Uma Exports has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|20.17
|20.3
|10
|19.98
|20.31
|20
|20.66
|20.67
|50
|22.48
|22.03
|100
|23.55
|24.63
|200
|30.96
|31.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Uma Exports saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Uma Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:55 PM IST IST
|Uma Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Uma Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 25, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Uma Exports - Regulation 7 Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
|Jun 25, 2026, 01:35 AM IST IST
|Uma Exports - Disclosure Under Regulation 7 Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Uma Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14109WB1988PLC043934 and registration number is 043934. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1523.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uma Exports is ₹19.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uma Exports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Uma Exports is ₹67.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uma Exports are ₹20.34 and ₹19.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uma Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uma Exports is ₹57.92 and 52-week low of Uma Exports is ₹18.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Uma Exports has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -9.24% for the past month, -20.68% over 3 months, -53.54% over 1 year, -29.08% across 3 years, and -24.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uma Exports are 80.12 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global