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Uma Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

UMA EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Uma Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.95 Closed
-1.24₹ -0.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Uma Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.80₹20.34
₹19.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.50₹57.92
₹19.95
Open Price
₹19.80
Prev. Close
₹20.20
Volume
910

Source: Dion Global

Uma Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uma Exports		-1.48-9.24-20.68-40.61-53.54-29.08-24.99
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Uma Exports has declined 53.54% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Uma Exports has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Uma Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Uma Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
520.1720.3
1019.9820.31
2020.6620.67
5022.4822.03
10023.5524.63
20030.9631.93

Source: Dion Global

Uma Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uma Exports saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Uma Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTUma Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting.
Jul 13, 2026, 06:55 PM IST ISTUma Exports - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 04, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTUma Exports - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 25, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTUma Exports - Regulation 7 Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.
Jun 25, 2026, 01:35 AM IST ISTUma Exports - Disclosure Under Regulation 7 Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Uma Exports

Uma Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14109WB1988PLC043934 and registration number is 043934. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1523.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Khemka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Mansi Khemka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Saraf
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Priti Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Parasramka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suman Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uma Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Uma Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uma Exports is ₹19.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uma Exports?

The Uma Exports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uma Exports?

The market cap of Uma Exports is ₹67.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uma Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uma Exports are ₹20.34 and ₹19.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uma Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uma Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uma Exports is ₹57.92 and 52-week low of Uma Exports is ₹18.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Uma Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uma Exports has shown returns of -1.24% over the past day, -9.24% for the past month, -20.68% over 3 months, -53.54% over 1 year, -29.08% across 3 years, and -24.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uma Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uma Exports are 80.12 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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