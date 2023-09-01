Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.59
|-14.29
|6.08
|12.94
|-8.13
|-39.85
|-39.85
|-1.79
|-1.21
|-1.65
|56.69
|-24.19
|771.95
|1,064.39
|5.06
|13.69
|45.33
|37.32
|4.18
|135.04
|35.19
|-2.67
|-3.89
|2.60
|27.38
|53.93
|53.93
|53.93
|4.82
|-11.60
|30.06
|45.89
|47.97
|188.11
|250.81
|5.03
|22.46
|18.67
|28.98
|19.21
|154.48
|-42.49
|2.97
|-11.57
|-2.95
|36.75
|56.68
|276.41
|129.32
|-1.64
|-5.01
|-0.04
|79.72
|126.00
|548.33
|548.33
|7.35
|-0.96
|11.21
|6.41
|25.70
|161.85
|97.91
|0.05
|0.34
|7.46
|13.75
|5.85
|44.82
|27.00
|1.21
|0.93
|0.24
|-3.14
|-12.91
|415.67
|289.49
|8.72
|25.05
|56.13
|61.60
|24.85
|95.26
|-15.75
|-0.53
|-10.98
|-14.99
|-14.10
|-21.60
|-1.22
|1,430.05
|0.60
|8.04
|15.95
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|10.22
|-1.56
|-7.90
|-17.13
|-5.13
|-43.41
|177.34
|177.34
|0
|0
|30.00
|71.05
|71.05
|608.06
|636.13
|3.45
|14.75
|-1.56
|5.00
|-18.18
|286.50
|210.34
|12.34
|19.72
|24.01
|37.30
|4.85
|164.12
|-2.43
|-3.87
|0.69
|121.63
|93.92
|130.50
|81.45
|-22.84
|-6.86
|-10.93
|-39.18
|-70.32
|-43.03
|-43.03
|-43.03
Uma Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14109WB1988PLC043934 and registration number is 043934. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1260.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Uma Exports Ltd. is ₹162.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Uma Exports Ltd. is 6.89 and PB ratio of Uma Exports Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uma Exports Ltd. is ₹47.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uma Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uma Exports Ltd. is ₹75.50 and 52-week low of Uma Exports Ltd. is ₹35.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.