Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Uma Exports Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

UMA EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹47.95 Closed
-0.52-0.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Uma Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.50₹48.50
₹47.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.30₹75.50
₹47.95
Open Price
₹48.00
Prev. Close
₹48.20
Volume
24,351

Uma Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R148.5
  • R249
  • R349.5
  • Pivot
    48
  • S147.5
  • S247
  • S346.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55047.83
  • 1048.9948.13
  • 2048.3849.42
  • 5050.4650.99
  • 10051.7950.31
  • 20037.5350.09

Uma Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.59-14.296.0812.94-8.13-39.85-39.85
-1.79-1.21-1.6556.69-24.19771.951,064.39
5.0613.6945.3337.324.18135.0435.19
-2.67-3.892.6027.3853.9353.9353.93
4.82-11.6030.0645.8947.97188.11250.81
5.0322.4618.6728.9819.21154.48-42.49
2.97-11.57-2.9536.7556.68276.41129.32
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.35-0.9611.216.4125.70161.8597.91
0.050.347.4613.755.8544.8227.00
1.210.930.24-3.14-12.91415.67289.49
8.7225.0556.1361.6024.8595.26-15.75
-0.53-10.98-14.99-14.10-21.60-1.221,430.05
0.608.0415.9510.2210.2210.2210.22
-1.56-7.90-17.13-5.13-43.41177.34177.34
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.4514.75-1.565.00-18.18286.50210.34
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
-6.86-10.93-39.18-70.32-43.03-43.03-43.03

Uma Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Uma Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Uma Exports Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication
    29-Aug, 2023 | 12:59 PM

About Uma Exports Ltd.

Uma Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/03/1988 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L14109WB1988PLC043934 and registration number is 043934. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1260.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh Khemka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Madan Mohan Khemuka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manmohan Saraf
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Priti Saraf
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Parasramka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Suman Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Siddhi Khemka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Uma Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Uma Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Uma Exports Ltd. is ₹162.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Uma Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Uma Exports Ltd. is 6.89 and PB ratio of Uma Exports Ltd. is 0.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Uma Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uma Exports Ltd. is ₹47.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uma Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uma Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uma Exports Ltd. is ₹75.50 and 52-week low of Uma Exports Ltd. is ₹35.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data