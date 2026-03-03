Here's the live share price of Uma Converter along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Uma Converter has declined 10.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.36%.
Uma Converter’s current P/E of 14.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Uma Converter
|1.36
|2.19
|-9.47
|-20.64
|-34.68
|-16.82
|-10.87
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|2.80
|4.23
|5.82
|39.82
|3.67
|88.89
|36.85
|Time Technoplast
|-5.33
|-2.28
|-5.66
|-25.05
|1.35
|63.05
|43.03
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.30
|-16.69
|-28.86
|-19.40
|-14.18
|18.63
|38.51
|EPL
|-1.70
|5.21
|4.64
|-9.00
|9.20
|8.68
|-1.97
|VIP Industries
|-3.80
|-6.34
|-2.37
|-18.62
|19.56
|-16.96
|-2.92
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.53
|-13.39
|-30.40
|-39.75
|-15.82
|16.24
|24.07
|Uflex
|1.09
|-4.27
|-3.07
|-15.35
|1.27
|5.56
|3.49
|Jindal Poly Films
|13.51
|58.04
|21.84
|4.47
|-2.07
|2.75
|0.79
|Polyplex Corporation
|3.85
|-2.08
|1.62
|-18.38
|-21.71
|-15.31
|-0.69
|Xpro India
|6.15
|-5.30
|-7.10
|-22.37
|-11.38
|19.12
|89.36
|Cosmo First
|5.31
|7.26
|-5.66
|-30.99
|20.44
|1.80
|10.71
|Huhtamaki India
|-2.38
|-6.98
|-20.60
|-26.11
|-4.08
|-5.25
|-9.10
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.45
|-7.83
|-23.37
|-6.75
|9.23
|7.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|4.63
|2.79
|14.53
|26.34
|70.33
|47.38
|24.52
|Ester Industries
|3.45
|2.15
|-5.82
|-15.47
|-20.56
|0.95
|-2.28
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.32
|-11.97
|1.66
|-17.45
|43.02
|80.96
|42.74
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.57
|-7.72
|10.77
|2.02
|94.90
|21.86
|12.60
|Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC
|-7.72
|-9.91
|-29.83
|-7.40
|-47.78
|47.56
|65.60
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-8.18
|-13.97
|-13.25
|-19.95
|44.17
|26.53
|12.96
Over the last one year, Uma Converter has declined 34.68% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Uma Converter has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.42
|18.32
|10
|18.38
|18.39
|20
|18.53
|18.59
|50
|19.3
|19.45
|100
|21.2
|21.04
|200
|24.14
|23.63
In the latest quarter, Uma Converter saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Uma Converter fact sheet for more information
Uma Converter Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111GJ1999PLC036163 and registration number is 036163. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 227.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uma Converter is ₹18.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Uma Converter is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Uma Converter is ₹37.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Uma Converter are ₹19.00 and ₹18.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uma Converter stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uma Converter is ₹31.80 and 52-week low of Uma Converter is ₹18.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Uma Converter has shown returns of 2.75% over the past day, -1.06% for the past month, -5.33% over 3 months, -35.36% over 1 year, -15.08% across 3 years, and -10.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uma Converter are 14.83 and 0.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.