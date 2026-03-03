Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of Uma Converter along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.65 Closed
2.75₹ 0.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Uma Converter Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.65₹19.00
₹18.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹18.05₹31.80
₹18.65
Open Price
₹18.75
Prev. Close
₹18.15
Volume
24,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Uma Converter has declined 10.87% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -35.36%.

Uma Converter’s current P/E of 14.83x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Uma Converter Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Uma Converter		1.362.19-9.47-20.64-34.68-16.82-10.87
Garware Hi-Tech Films		2.804.235.8239.823.6788.8936.85
Time Technoplast		-5.33-2.28-5.66-25.051.3563.0543.03
Safari Industries (India)		-7.30-16.69-28.86-19.40-14.1818.6338.51
EPL		-1.705.214.64-9.009.208.68-1.97
VIP Industries		-3.80-6.34-2.37-18.6219.56-16.96-2.92
AGI Greenpac		-3.53-13.39-30.40-39.75-15.8216.2424.07
Uflex		1.09-4.27-3.07-15.351.275.563.49
Jindal Poly Films		13.5158.0421.844.47-2.072.750.79
Polyplex Corporation		3.85-2.081.62-18.38-21.71-15.31-0.69
Xpro India		6.15-5.30-7.10-22.37-11.3819.1289.36
Cosmo First		5.317.26-5.66-30.9920.441.8010.71
Huhtamaki India		-2.38-6.98-20.60-26.11-4.08-5.25-9.10
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.45-7.83-23.37-6.759.237.77
Oricon Enterprises		4.632.7914.5326.3470.3347.3824.52
Ester Industries		3.452.15-5.82-15.47-20.560.95-2.28
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.32-11.971.66-17.4543.0280.9642.74
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.57-7.7210.772.0294.9021.8612.60
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		-7.72-9.91-29.83-7.40-47.7847.5665.60
Kanpur Plastipack		-8.18-13.97-13.25-19.9544.1726.5312.96

Over the last one year, Uma Converter has declined 34.68% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Uma Converter has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).

Uma Converter Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Uma Converter Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.4218.32
1018.3818.39
2018.5318.59
5019.319.45
10021.221.04
20024.1423.63

Uma Converter Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Uma Converter saw a rise in promoter holding to 73.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.76% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Uma Converter Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Uma Converter fact sheet for more information

About Uma Converter

Uma Converter Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111GJ1999PLC036163 and registration number is 036163. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 227.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sumer Raj Lodha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nirmala Lodha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Sumerraj Lodha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashok Ruplal Kavdia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Rajendra Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Randhirmal Lodha
    Independent Director

FAQs on Uma Converter Share Price

What is the share price of Uma Converter?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Uma Converter is ₹18.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Uma Converter?

The Uma Converter is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Uma Converter?

The market cap of Uma Converter is ₹37.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Uma Converter?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Uma Converter are ₹19.00 and ₹18.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Uma Converter?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Uma Converter stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Uma Converter is ₹31.80 and 52-week low of Uma Converter is ₹18.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Uma Converter performed historically in terms of returns?

The Uma Converter has shown returns of 2.75% over the past day, -1.06% for the past month, -5.33% over 3 months, -35.36% over 1 year, -15.08% across 3 years, and -10.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Uma Converter?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Uma Converter are 14.83 and 0.49 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

