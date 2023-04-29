UltraTech’s profit dives 32% on high energy, input costs

UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement producer, posted a 32.30% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹1,666 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, impacted by a rise in energy and raw material costs.

The Aditya Birla group company had posted a net profit of ₹2,461 crore for the same quarter of the previous fiscal. A consensus estimate by Bloomberg analysts expected the firm to post a consolidated net profit of ₹1,792 crore on revenues of ₹18,499 crore.

The firm’s normalised net profit (excluding extraordinary items) for the reporting quarter rose 13% from ₹1,478 crore recorded during the quarter ended March 2022. The company had a one-time gain of ₹983 crore (due to reversal of accumulated tax and minimum alternate tax) during the year-ago quarter.

For the quarter under review, UltraTech Cement’s revenue from operations stood at ₹18,662.38 crore, compared with ₹15,767.28 crore recorded during the comparable year-ago period, it said in a stock exchange update.

The cement manufacturer’s energy costs rose 17% on a year-on-year basis, which was 4% lower on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The prices of pet coke and coal rose 18% y-o-y, while raw material cost was up 9% y-o-y on account of increase in cost of fly ash, slag and gypsum among others.

The company’s board has recommended a dividend of ₹38 per share totalling ₹1,097.01 crore.

For the full year ended March 31, 2023, the firm posted a net profit of Rs 5,064 crore, compared with the normalised profit of Rs 5,667 crore (one-time gain of ₹1,518 crore in the previous fiscal) recorded in FY22. For FY23, the company’s consolidated net sales jumped 21% to ₹62,338 crore (₹51,708 crore in last fiscal).

In FY23, UltraTech’s production, dispatches and sales rose to 100 million tonne. “This was backed by an effective capacity utilisation of 95% in Q4 and 84% capacity utilisation for the year,” the company said.

The firm commissioned 12.4 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of additional capacity of grey cement in FY23. It also commissioned a 2.2 MTPA brownfield cement capacity at Patliputra in April, while the work on its next phase of growth of 22.6 MTPA has already commenced.

Commercial production from these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by FY25/FY26, and upon completion of this expansion, the company’s capacity will rise to 160.45 MTPA, reinforcing its position as the largest cement company in India and third-largest in the world, outside of China.

On Friday, UltraTech Cement’s shares closed marginally up by 0.71% at ₹7,554.60 on the BSE.