India’s cement sector is dealing with rising fuel costs and uneven demand, but one player continues to stand out for its execution and scale. The global brokerage house Goldman Sachs has reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on UltraTech Cement, saying the company is better placed than peers to handle near-term challenges while continuing to grow.

In its report, the brokerage house has set a target price of Rs 13,230, which implies an upside potential of around 10% from current levels.

According to Goldman Sachs report, UltraTech’s strong operational performance, steady demand visibility, and focus on cost efficiency are key reasons behind its positive stance.

Let’s take a look at what is the brokerage take on this Aditya Birla Group company and the rationale behind it –

Goldman Sachs on UltraTech Cement: Strong quarter sets the tone

UltraTech Cement’s March quarter performance has been one of the key triggers behind the positive view.

Goldman Sachs, in its report, noted, “UltraTech reported standalone Q4FY26 EBITDA of around Rs 4,958 crore, with EBITDA per tonne at Rs 1,167 compared to Goldman Sachs’ estimate of Rs 1,115 per tonne.”

Growth was also visible in volumes. As per the brokerage report, “Reported volume growth was +9% yoy.” This was largely driven by demand from both rural and urban housing segments, although infrastructure demand remained relatively softer.

Goldman Sachs on UltraTech Cement: Pricing and efficiency give an edge

One of the key reasons why Goldman Sachs remains positive is UltraTech’s ability to balance pricing and costs.

The brokerage believes this combination is critical, especially in a sector where margins are often impacted by volatile input costs. UltraTech’s scale and operational discipline appear to be helping it stay ahead of the curve.

Goldman Sachs on UltraTech Cement: Cost pressures

The brokerage firm Goldman Sachs, further in its report, noted that the rising costs remain a key concern for the sector.

The report added, “high energy costs will dampen profitability near-term.”

Fuel costs, particularly petcoke (petroleum coke), have surged due to global factors, including geopolitical tension, added Goldman Sachs in its report. At the same time, packaging costs have also increased as they are linked to crude oil prices.

These factors are expected to weigh on margins in the coming quarters. In fact, the brokerage has slightly lowered its earnings estimates for financial year 2026-27 (FY27) to reflect these higher costs.

Goldman Sachs on UltraTech Cement: Expansion plans remain on track

Although there are near-term challenges, the company continues to focus on long-term growth through capacity expansion.

The brokerage house in its report noted, “UltraTech is aggressively expanding capacity, targeting a around 213/243 mtpa(million tonnes per annum) by FY27/FY28 respectively.”

Importantly, these expansion plans are being funded largely through internal cash flows, which reduces financial risk. The company’s strong balance sheet allows it to invest in growth without stretching its finances.

Goldman Sachs on UltraTech Cement: Earnings growth outlook stays stable

The brokerage expects UltraTech to deliver steady earnings growth over the medium term. According to the brokerage report, “Ultratech will deliver 14% EBITDA CAGR over the next 2 years.”

The company’s financial position also remains stable. Its net debt to EBITDA ratio is under control, indicating that leverage is manageable even as it continues to invest in expansion.

What investors must watch out for

Apart from the headline numbers, the company has also announced a dividend.

According to the brokerage report, UltraTech Cement’s consistent performance highlights its strong position in the sector. Its ability to manage costs, maintain pricing discipline, and expand capacity gives it an edge in a challenging environment.

Disclaimer: This report includes stock target prices and a ‘Buy’ rating sourced from a third-party brokerage. These are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a direct offer or solicitation. Please consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor before making any financial decisions, as market investments are subject to risk and volatility.

This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.