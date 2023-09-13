UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, KEC International among 48 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 11 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the green intraday. The Nifty 50 gained 94.15 points or 0.45% to 20,087.35, and the 30-share Sensex surged 309.31 points to 67,530.44. Mid and Smallcaps took the lead in driving gains among the broader market indices. Bank Nifty surged as much as 408.70 points to 45,920.05. The other sectoral indices were broadly trading in the green, with gains led by PSU Bank, Media and Pharma stocks.

HDFC Bank, RVNL, IRFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries,PNB, Axis Bank, SBI and SJVN were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

UltraTech Cement, Titan Company, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Grasim Industries, Ajanta Pharma, Revathi Equipment, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Prince Pipes And Fittings, KEC International, Andhra Paper, Silver Touch Technologies, IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, PDS, NIIT Learning Systems, Selan Exploration Technology, Jyothy Labs, PNC Infratech, Canara Bank, Jai Balaji Industries, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Sarveshwar Foods, Nahar Industrial Enterprises, Websol Energy System, Thomas Scott (India), Suven Life Sciences and Punjab National Bank were among 48 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks At 52-Week Lows

ADF Foods, Aeroflex Industries, Atam Valves, IKIO Lighting, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Ratnaveer Precision Engineering and Uravi T and Wedge Lamps were among 11 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Jocil, KEC International, Restaurant Brands Asia, Ajanta Pharma, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company and Granules India were among the volume gainers.