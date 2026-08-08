What is the share price of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹95.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems? The Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems? The market cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹49.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹128.95 and 52-week low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹83.50 as on .

How has the Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.77% for the past month, 8.45% over 3 months, -15.14% over 1 year, 4.19% across 3 years, and 30.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems are 14.88 and 1.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global