Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.98
|15.00
|6.21
|-7.07
|166.12
|308.46
|190.96
|2.03
|-1.06
|24.02
|20.21
|16.81
|29.37
|-27.73
|2.89
|4.96
|9.87
|22.18
|7.76
|271.27
|183.80
|2.61
|-4.60
|25.26
|31.25
|15.60
|40.08
|-8.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300HR2005PLC082730 and registration number is 137050. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Electrical. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is ₹50.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is 2.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is ₹96.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is ₹106.00 and 52-week low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is ₹36.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.