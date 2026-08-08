Here's the live share price of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems
|-5.00
|-6.77
|8.45
|-3.21
|-15.14
|4.19
|30.29
|Samvardhana Motherson International
|11.77
|17.53
|29.19
|35.44
|79.03
|36.84
|10.43
|UNO Minda
|8.85
|13.80
|12.16
|6.73
|16.07
|30.43
|28.70
|India Nippon Electricals
|-0.38
|13.36
|43.80
|49.78
|46.56
|34.78
|25.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems has declined 15.14% compared to peers like Samvardhana Motherson International (79.03%), UNO Minda (16.07%), India Nippon Electricals (46.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems has outperformed peers relative to Samvardhana Motherson International (10.43%) and UNO Minda (28.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|100.25
|98.3
|10
|99.86
|98.85
|20
|97.62
|99.41
|50
|104.47
|105.37
|100
|127.03
|112.16
|200
|118.4
|107.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300HR2005PLC082730 and registration number is 137050. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Electrical. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹95.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹49.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹128.95 and 52-week low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹83.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.77% for the past month, 8.45% over 3 months, -15.14% over 1 year, 4.19% across 3 years, and 30.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems are 14.88 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global