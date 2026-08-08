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Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

ULTRA WIRING CONNECTIVITY SYSTEMS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹95.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹95.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.50₹128.95
₹95.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹95.00

Source: Dion Global

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems		-5.00-6.778.45-3.21-15.144.1930.29
Samvardhana Motherson International		11.7717.5329.1935.4479.0336.8410.43
UNO Minda		8.8513.8012.166.7316.0730.4328.70
India Nippon Electricals		-0.3813.3643.8049.7846.5634.7825.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems has declined 15.14% compared to peers like Samvardhana Motherson International (79.03%), UNO Minda (16.07%), India Nippon Electricals (46.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems has outperformed peers relative to Samvardhana Motherson International (10.43%) and UNO Minda (28.70%).

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.2598.3
1099.8698.85
2097.6299.41
50104.47105.37
100127.03112.16
200118.4107.32

Source: Dion Global

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300HR2005PLC082730 and registration number is 137050. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Electrical. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Mathur
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Archana Mathur
    Director
  • Mr. Pawan Chabra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aditya Mathur
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pitamber Prasad
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹95.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems?

The Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems?

The market cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹49.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹128.95 and 52-week low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems is ₹83.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -6.77% for the past month, 8.45% over 3 months, -15.14% over 1 year, 4.19% across 3 years, and 30.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems are 14.88 and 1.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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