Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ULTRA WIRING CONNECTIVITY SYSTEMS LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Electrical | Smallcap | NSE
₹96.60 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹96.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.30₹106.00
₹96.60
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹96.60
Volume
0

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R164.4
  • R232.2
  • R364.4
  • Pivot
    32.2
  • S164.4
  • S232.2
  • S364.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 538.3892.55
  • 1038.0190.89
  • 2038.0890.11
  • 5033.5981.96
  • 10029.7367.63
  • 20023.2846.31

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.9815.006.21-7.07166.12308.46190.96
2.03-1.0624.0220.2116.8129.37-27.73
2.894.969.8722.187.76271.27183.80
2.61-4.6025.2631.2515.6040.08-8.01

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. Share Holdings

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd.

Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300HR2005PLC082730 and registration number is 137050. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Ancl - Electrical. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.20 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Mathur
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Archana Mathur
    Director
  • Mr. Rajindarr Ahuja
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Aditya Mathur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd.?

The market cap of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is ₹50.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is 2.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is ₹96.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is ₹106.00 and 52-week low of Ultra Wiring Connectivity Systems Ltd. is ₹36.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data