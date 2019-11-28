Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Rs 750-crore IPO to open on December 2

Following the IPO, the promoter holding in the bank, which currently stands at 100%, would come down to around 85%, said Samit Kumar Ghosh, managing director and CEO, Ujjivan SFB.

Karnataka-based Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) on Wednesday announced its initial public offering (IPO), through which it plans to raise up to Rs 750 crore. The issue opens on December 2 and closes on December 4. The bank has set a price-band in the range of Rs 36- 37.

The issue includes reservation of shares aggregating up to Rs 75 crore for eligible shareholders of the bank’s holding company, Ujjivan Financial Services (UFSL). Shareholders of UFSL would also get a discount of Rs 2 apiece on the issue price.

Following the IPO, the promoter holding in the bank, which currently stands at 100%, would come down to around 85%, said Samit Kumar Ghosh, managing director and CEO, Ujjivan SFB. At least 75% of the net issue would be set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) while non-institutional bidders would be assigned up to 15%. Retail individual bidders would get up to 10%.

The proceeds of the issue would be used for augmentation of the bank’s Tier-1 capital base, according to the bank’s red herring prospectus (RHP). The management said the additional capital raised would enable it to build a loan book of Rs 30,000- 35,000 crore, up from the existing Rs 13,000 crore. UFSL had started operations as a non-banking finance company (NBFC) in 2005 and later received an in-principle approval to set up an SFB in 2015.